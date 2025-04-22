What Part Of The Chicken Do Boneless Wings Come From?

The easygoing popularity of chicken wings is easy to understand. Whether you're enjoying a batch of classic buffalo wings at a bar or crafting a creative home rendition, this poultry dish offers a uniquely hands-on experience. Yet for some, the tactile nature of eating chicken on the bone can be a downside. Hence, many menus feature boneless wings.

Similarly sized and convenient, it's easy to think that such a cut is simply a chicken wing with bone removed; akin to a filleted fish. Yet, this finger food actually comes from a completely different part of the chicken altogether: the breast. Boneless chicken wings are made by either slicing the cut into a wing shape or simply preparing smaller pieces of white meat. Either way, the chicken is tossed in seasoned batter, deep-fried, and covered in a wing sauce, resulting in a dish meant to replicate classic wings in flavor.

Boneless chicken wings offer a resemblance to chicken tenders or fingers as well as chicken nuggets. However, their use of specifically breast meat — not ground like with nuggets — as well as shape and seasonings place it into a delicious category of its own.