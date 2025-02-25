14 Creative Ingredients You Should Be Adding To Cornbread

Let's face it, corn is quite possibly the most important crop to come out of the Americas. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, corn (also known as maize) accounts for "more than 95% of total feed grain production and use." It's used for feeding animals, people, and fueling cars, but for the American South, corn is best used to make some delectable sides, including cornbread.

A staple food in the Southern states, cornbread has been around for hundreds of years originally created by Native Americans using water, hand-ground cornmeal, and salt and cooked over a fire. Once European settlers arrived, they too began making their own version of cornbread as did enslaved peoples brought to the colonies. Additions of bacon grease, buttermilk, and salt pork elevated the flavor and allowed for the base recipe to be loved enough to be shared for generations. But one thing is for certain: Cornbread is as well-loved as other traditional Southern mainstays like fried chicken, sweet tea, and grits.

Today's cornbread recipes often depend on each household, with some in the North preferring sweeter cornbread to the more savory cornbread of the South. Regardless of preference, cornbread is an incredible conduit of flavors, especially when introducing some exciting — and perhaps unexpected — ingredients to the fold.