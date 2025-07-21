The Great Depression's Push For Affordable Food Gave Us One Of Today's Most Divisive Condiments

When the Great Depression hit in the 1930s, much of the population struggled to make ends meet and were forced to discover alternatives to certain foods and ingredients that had become too expensive or hard to find. Many ate strange foods during the Great Depression, meals that were thrown together with whatever people had in the house, from pasta and peas to water pie. One item still found on grocery store shelves today was actually invented during this era — Miracle Whip.

Kraft Foods reportedly introduced the mayonnaise-like condiment at the 1933 Chicago World's Fair, long after the invention of mayonnaise itself. However, it's alleged that Kraft didn't develop it themselves, but bought the recipe from a Salem, Illinois restaurant called Max Crossett's Cafe in 1931 and ran with it. The company apparently purchased the recipe, which was then dubbed Max's "X-tra Fine Salad Dressing," for $300. While that amount doesn't sound like much, it would have been the equivalent of almost $6,000 today.