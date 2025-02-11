Burgers Vs Patty Melts: What's The Difference?

If you grew up in the South, chances are that you've come across Waffle House's late-night patty melt, preferably served with scattered, smothered, and covered hash browns — basically a special order of crispy hash browns covered in cheese and onions. Likewise, the patty melt is a beef patty, smothered in cheese and caramelized onions and sandwiched between two pieces of grilled toast. Say what you will about Waffle House, but any restaurant chain with its own museum obviously has something going for it. And this Southern fixture's patty melts are hard to beat. In fact, because of this, many diners claim it can beat a plain old burger any day.

Of course, that begs the question: Is there really any difference between a burger and a patty melt? At their core, they're two different dishes. Sure, these culinary cousins may share some ingredients, like ground beef and cheese, sometimes even onions, but that's as far as it goes. Where a hamburger is sometimes unwieldy — with a panoply of flavors and textures from its various add ons and condiments — the patty melt is more compact. All the tastes and textures work in tandem to produce an umami-laden, crispy yet juicy eating experience enlivened by a touch of sweetness from the onions. In fact, a patty melt is more akin to a grilled cheese than a hamburger. Let's dig a little deeper into the differences between a burger and a patty melt.