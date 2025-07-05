15 Gas Station Chains With The Best Food, According To Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Everyone knows that the best part of a road trip is the snacks, and no trip is complete without stopping to refuel our cars and our bellies. It used to be that gas stations offered nothing more than stale chips and gummies, but those days are long gone. We've searched the country and the Internet and put together our guide to the 15 gas station chains with the best food, according to reviews.
As a food and travel writer and mom to two highly demanding, wannabe chefs, I've had my fair share of gas station food, and these are the places I will make a detour for. From juicy fried chicken that tastes better than any colonel dreamed of to healthy food bowls and smoothies, today's gas station food is anything but stale. In fact, the quality, variety, and prices can rival many restaurants.
So next time you're gearing up for a cross-country road trip or even just a drive to your mom's, consider stopping at one of these 15 gas stations for your culinary fix. The counters and fridges behind these pumps are going to change your mind about gas station food forever!
1. Kwik Trip
Kwik Trip is the ultimate American success story: a family-owned chain of convenience stores that sprouted in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1965, now expanding to 850 stores across the Midwest. It's known for offering the basic necessities of life, including clean bathrooms, free ATMs, a homogeneous experience everywhere you go, and, most importantly, great food.
In the food department, Kwik Trip is known for its all-day breakfast sandwiches and donuts. It's known particularly for its "dunkers," which are full-sized specialty donuts that come in packs of six, and "glazers," which have a soft inside and a generous glaze coating on the outside. They're the gas station glazed donuts that might just rival Krispy Kreme.
But breakfast is not the only item worth tasting at Kwik Trip. It is also known for its hot food bar, which has boneless chicken wings in three different flavors, great rotisserie chicken, and outstanding macaroni and cheese. "Words cannot fully encapsulate my feelings toward the gooey grandeur; rather, a series of pleasured squawks, happy wails, and volcanic exhales as I realize the food is too hot to eat," wrote one reviewer about said cheesy pasta. And if you're looking for food to take home? Don't skip the frozen pizza aisle. In the words of another reviewer, "It's a five-star restaurant that happens to also sell gas."
2. QuikTrip
A Midwestern mainstay since 1958, QuikTrip was founded in Tulsa, Oklahoma and now numbers more than 1,000 stores across 17 states. While the company touts its commitment to its employees and its generous community donation program, something else we really care about is this gas station chain's food. Luckily, there's much to rave about in that department.
QT, as it's known to its fans, is one of the gas stations that serve craft coffee and even signature milkshakes, which are called QuickShakes. Fans come by regularly to try the seasonal releases, like the Caramel Apple Shake, Pumpkin Pie Shake, Candy Corn Shake, and Strawberry Kiwi Shake. The kitchen has a number of breakfast sandwiches, various sausage offerings, a walking taco and condiment station, and more coffee and tea options than you can consume in one go. And if you're a fan of the cheese pull, then its grilled cheeses are famous for it, with fans recommending the pulled pork, BLT, and chicken, bacon, and ranch options. "Have them run the grilled cheese through the toaster twice. The employee will probably look at you funny when you ask, but I swear it makes it significantly better," advised one reviewer.
3. Maverik
If you like your convenience store with a side of rugged danger and whiffs of masculinity, then Maverik is calling out your name. Loudly. From atop a ski hill.
There's nothing subtle about this Utah-based, 800-location chain, which themes its gas station around the concept of adventure. The decor focuses on action-themed murals, with plenty of snowboarding and mountain climbing mannequins. And as everyone knows, adventure runs on food, and Maverik stands out with its freshly made options, aptly titled BonFire food. According to reviews, the chain's Tex-Mex-inspired burritos, customizable fountain drinks, and cookies (especially the Macachocochicoconut cookies), are exactly what you want to eat in the wild — or simply in the passenger seat of your car. So if you are a fan of gourmet camping food, make Maverik your next stop. Because nothing says "adventure" like a croissant-wrapped cheddar bratwurst.
4. Kelley's Market
If gas station chains with incredible food were a Disney franchise, then the Midwest would likely be their Disney World. Kelley's Market is one of the longest-standing amongst them, with its 1926 founder being the direct grandfather of the company's current chairman. And with only 50 locations across Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin, is there really a reason to go to Kelley's? After one bite of its Noble Roman's Pizza and a sip of one of its smoothies, the answer becomes pretty clear.
Customers praise the chain's hot cappuccinos, but its cleverly named Which Wich section, offering custom deli options and freshly made sandwiches, is one of its biggest draws. If you've always wondered about the taste of a sandwich with peanut butter, bacon, bananas, and honey, known as the Elvis Wich, you need to get yourself down to a Kelley's.
5. Casey's General Store
Casey's General Store, hailing from Boone, Iowa in 1968, has since expanded to nearly 3,000 locations across the United States. If what you want to eat at a gas station convenience store is pizza, then Casey's is the place for you. However, you need to check if the Casey's on your route offers pizza because not all of them do. It's especially famous for its Breakfast Pizza, with other fan favorites being the Taco Pizza and Sausage Pizza.
According to reviews, what makes Casey's stand out is that it makes the dough in-house, and the quality shows itself in the crust. "When I reheat leftovers in the toaster oven, the crust doesn't get hard like other pizza places. It's still soft and very comparable to when it's first brought home," wrote one online reviewer. So if what's missing in your life is BBQ Brisket Pizza, Casey's is the gas station chain for you. And don't even try to make it at home.
6. Royal Farms
Chicken is the name of the game at Royal Farms. Specifically, fried chicken. And this gas station chain isn't clucking on its laurels.
Founded in 1959, this chain is mostly located in the mid-Atlantic region. It offers the usual subs, breakfast bacon and egg sandwiches, coffee, pastries, and even Krispy Kreme donuts, but the true star is the "world-famous" fried chicken. "They use fresh chicken, not frozen, [and] pressure fryers, which makes it crispier, and they have a pretty decent spice blend," said one reviewer. "It definitely tastes like it was cooked with some soul," another said in a TikTok review.
The potato wedges served with the chicken, however, garner some argument, with some reviewers calling them "the best wedges ever," while others say they are simply bad. The general consensus seems to be that it all depends on when you catch them, whether they're just made or have already sat in the holding bin for hours. In either case, you should probably try them for yourself.
7. Wawa
Wawa, with its origins in Philadelphia dairy farming dating back to 1902, has evolved from a milk delivery service to one of the East Coast's best-known convenience store chains with over 1,100 locations. But this gas station offers a lot more than milk to current-day shoppers.
Judging by customer reviews, what sets Wawa apart is its made-to-order hoagies, or subs, depending on your regional dialect. One of the things to know about Wawa, however, is that its offerings can vary by location, though there are some items that remain consistent. Beyond the popular hoagies, Wawa's coffee has developed a cult following, with many refusing to start their day without it. The chain even offers frozen, house-made energy drinks.
Its seasonal offerings, like the Gobbler sandwich, which contains turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce, are the subject of wild debate, while their breakfast options are consistently praised for freshness and quality. "The Gobbler is the best ... thing on their menu right now, and I religiously get one the day they drop. Skip the potato or sweet potato ones (if they offer at your location), as they are just a plain mess," warned one online reviewer. The mac and cheese also gets particular attention, especially with its different flavor variations. In regard to the Garlic Aioli Mac and Cheese, one person on TikTok praised it, saying, "This is the best flavor combination I've quite literally ever had."
8. Hy-Vee
Unlike many of its competitors, which were gas stations that grew to offer food, Hy-Vee actually originally started as an Iowa market in 1930 and later expanded to include gas stations alongside their stores. With over 240 locations across eight Midwestern states, Hy-Vee became famous for offering food choices that go far beyond the typical gas station fare.
If you want healthier food, Hy-Vee may be the closest you'll come to it in the world of gas pumps and convenience stores. A few years back, Hy-Vee branched into the world of full-service restaurants, offering sushi counters, salad bars, and even bar service alongside its prepared food sections. This decision has since been reversed, with the in-store bars closing, but salad bars and Chinese food options still remain popular. Basically, if you're looking for healthier options, then Hy-Vee has an array of choices that are not typically found at fuel stops. That is, if you consider Cheetos Flamin' Hot Sushi Rolls "health food."
Another Hy-Vee favorite is the Breakfast Pizza, a Midwestern specialty featuring scrambled eggs, cheese, and breakfast meats atop a pizza crust. Unfortunately, Internet rumors abound that it's going to be discontinued.
9. Weigel's
With just over 85 locations, this Tennessee-based chain might be smaller than some national competitors, but Weigel's has built a fiercely loyal following since its founding as Broadacre Dairy in 1931. Like Wawa, Weigel's often touts its farming and dairy roots as a sign of its commitment to quality ingredients.
But the clearest way in which Weigel's roots show is undoubtedly through its pizza and flavored milk. "I used to be the kind of person who swore up and down I would never eat gas station food, but Weigel's pizza slaps," wrote one reviewer. Another said, "I'm into this. For a gas station? Heck yeah."
When it comes to its milks, people enjoy trying its assortment of flavors, with Horchata Milk and Orange Creamsicle Milk garnering reviews that range across the board from being thought of as great to being described as "missing the mark." Its hot dogs are also generally well-liked, though we're not sure those warrant a lengthy trip out of state.
10. Spinx
Founded in 1972 in Greenville, South Carolina, Spinx has expanded to over 80 convenience store locations throughout the Carolinas. This regional chain has developed a reputation for fried chicken and southern hospitality that make it a foodie destination (if you're a foodie who loves gas station tastings).
Spinx's food line is called "Fresh on the Go," featuring made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, and salads that purport to use high-quality ingredients. However, it's the fried chicken that many people write home about. But not everyone is a fan. "I thought the chicken was...okay. It was chicken from a gas station, so I don't know why I expected to be blown away, but I guess their marketing had lured me in with promises of chicken euphoria," wrote a reviewer for It's A Southern Thing. In the South, opinions about fried chicken are no laughing matter.
On the other hand, its fried pork chops are largely considered a gem. They also go really well with the biscuits, according to one Greenville Foodies Facebook page review.
11. Rutter's
Rutter's hails itself as "the oldest vertically integrated food company in the country," which basically means they've been here since pretty much the Founding Fathers. With roots dating back to a farm operation in 1747, Pennsylvania-based Rutter's has grown into a gas and convenience store chain with over 90 locations. It waves its agricultural heritage like a flag and is proud to be one of the only gas station chains to offer local produce, like watermelon, blueberries, and sweet corn, in its grab-and-go cases. And people love the freshness. "Out of all the not-really-a-truckstop truckstops, Rutter's is easily the best. They need to expand. Amazing, fresh made food for cheap," wrote a reviewer in the truckers forum on Reddit.
But it doesn't end with fresh fruit and veggies. Rutter's actually boasts an extensive menu with over 100 items that are available 24/7. You can customize everything from breakfast sandwiches to burgers and quesadillas. The chain is also not one to shy away from trends, embracing walking tacos, fried cheese curds, and even mozzarella sticks.
Its signature "Route 30 Burger," which consists of a one-third pound patty with all the fixings, receives particular praise from people. According to one reviewer, Rutter's is synonymous with burgers and breakfast. Another wrote, "Rutter's Funnel Cake Fries. That's all you need to know."
12. Buc-ee's
We couldn't run a list of exceptional gas station food without mentioning the Texas phenomenon that is Buc-ee's. Founded in 1982, this chain has become famous not just for its immaculate bathrooms and massive stores, with some exceeding 70,000 square feet, but for its vast and unique food selection that includes a shockingly large breakfast menu.
As for snacks, Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets are sweet corn puffs with a caramelized coating that have achieved legendary status among road trippers. They also leave some scratching their heads in wonder. "They were so good and so sweet, and they reminded me of some cereal, and I just can't quite figure out which one. I'm leaning toward Waffle Crisp, but I'm not entirely sure," wrote one reviewer on Reddit.
Other reviewers say that the beef brisket sandwiches, prepared by in-house pit masters, are "very satisfying" with good sauce. The chain's jerky counter features 14 flavors made in-house, from traditional peppered beef to more adventurous options using ghost pepper, with some being better than others. With other reviewers recommending burritos, tacos, and fried chicken sandwiches, it's clear that Southern and Tex-Mex food has a real cult following at Buc-ee's.
13. Love's Travel Stops
Since 1964, Love's Travel Stops has grown from a single gas station in Oklahoma to over 600 locations nationwide. While primarily targeted at professional truck drivers, Love's has grown to appeal to all road travelers.
Love's has formed partnerships with national restaurant chains like Subway, Chester's Chicken, and Godfather's Pizza, offering familiar foods across the country. But what has many non-truck drivers returning are the clean bathroom stalls and the "Love's Country Stores," with freshly prepared food items, including breakfast burritos, sandwiches, and even fresh fruit cups and salads. "I. LOVE. LOVE'S. Not a trucker, but I drove from NW Ohio to Colorado & back in one weekend, and by the time we hit Missouri, it was Love's or bust. Every single one was SO clean, well stocked, [and] the restaurants were all open basically 24/7 as far as I could tell. Well lit, an excellent selection of everything if we didn't want to eat at the restaurant. I cannot say enough good things about a Love's," one reviewer gushed.
Its roller grill items, particularly the Tornados, which are rolled-up tacos with fillings, are a constant hit among reviewers. If you have a sweet tooth, Love's honeybuns, cookies, and cinnamon rolls make for a perfect road trip treat.
14. 7-Eleven
We couldn't really talk about gas station chains without mentioning the most recognized convenience store in the world: 7-Eleven. Before it made its way to serving perfect egg salad sandwiches in Japan, 7-Eleven welcomed its first customers in Texas. It now operates over 85,000 stores worldwide since it was founded in 1927. While many think of 7-Eleven primarily for Slurpees and Big Gulps, the chain has significantly upgraded its food offerings in recent years.
7-Eleven's private label, the 7-Select brand, now includes premium sandwiches, salads, and fruit cups. The hot food selection varies by location but typically includes hot dogs, pizza, chicken wings, and taquitos. And people actually love them. "7/11's hot dog game is really great. All beef, great price. No better fast food dog [in my opinion]," wrote one reviewer.
And when people love something, they also love making it better. In fact, there are probably as many 7-Eleven "secret menu" tips as there are Ikea hacks. "The Cubano melt, though... my coworker and I are single-handedly keeping them in stock at our store. Pro-Tip: Add more pickles, kraut, and some BBQ sauce to it to knock it out of the park," advised one die-hard 7-Eleven fan.
15. Allsup's / Yesway
The merger of old-timey Allsup's, founded in 1956, with Yesway has created a powerful convenience store presence across the American Southwest and Plains states, with over 400 locations in total. While the two chains have chosen to maintain established separate identities in many markets, just like love and marriage, you can't have one without the other.
If there's one thing people know about when it comes to Allsup's, it's the burritos. "It's a taste of green chile and home," wrote one reviewer, who also warned of their diuretic powers. "I was born in [West Texas] and will never regret a fried burrito with taco sauce," wrote another.
TikTok is rife with reviews of the "Chimi" Chimichanga Burrito, considered one of the best among the gas station's four varieties. The World Famous Beef and Bean Burrito is another favorite. Love them or hate them, Allsup's burritos inspire passionate devotion among fans who will drive miles out of their way for their stuffed, rolled tortillas.