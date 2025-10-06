The McDonald's McGriddle We Will Be Ordering For Breakfast Every Time

The first McDonald's breakfast sandwich was born out of the desire to create a cheaper eggs Benedict. What's known today as the Egg McMuffin was the chain's first attempt at breakfast — and a successful one at that — and through the years, other breakfast items have come along. In 2003, McDonald's introduced the McGriddle to the world, a dish created by Tom Ryan as a way to get creative with the brand's breakfast concept. A McGriddle is a breakfast sandwich with pancakes for buns instead of the usual English muffin. And if it were up to us, we'd never order anything besides the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese McGriddle; it was the favorite McGriddle in our McDonald's breakfast sandwich ranking.

It's been more than two decades since the McGriddle appeared on the fast food chain's menu, and the syrup-infused pancake buns are here to stay. There are three versions of the sandwich: Sausage, which features only a sausage patty between the pancakes; Sausage, Egg, and Cheese; and Bacon, Egg, and Cheese. But Chowhound prefers the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese variety for two big reasons: its flavor and texture.