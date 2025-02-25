Pizza Hut's Pizza Styles, Ranked Worst To Best

Although Pizza Hut isn't the largest pizza chain in the United States (that honor goes to a name that might surprise you), it's still got some serious recognition. The brand kicked off in 1958 and today has grown to encompass 16,000 locations in more than a hundred countries. No surprisingly, most Americans have had a slice of their pie, whether it's lost in the mists of childhood or not.

That describes the situation for this writer, who is more familiar with Costco pizza, so I was excited to give it a go. I sat down with one Husband and one Small Girl to get to the bottom of what you should and shouldn't order from Pizza Hut. We tried every type of crust and an array of sauces and toppings.

Pizza becomes a much nicer experience if you have just a few tools on hand. Warming it back up on a pizza stone or in an air fryer (we opt for the latter) is always smart since a cookie sheet in the oven just can't get the same result. (Don't get me started on the microwave.) Finally, our family is becoming experts at dealing with leftover pizza, so let me recommend some Ziploc freezer bags, which are far and away the best solution for keeping your pizza freezer burn-free. Since we wash and reuse these, they last nearly as long as the eco-friendly options.