The 7 Best Frozen Breakfast Burritos To Load Your Cart With
Grab one of these breakfast burritos, pop it in the microwave, and have a meal in minutes to get you started with your day. Eggs and cheese are a popular filling, but I grabbed options with different types of breakfast meats, onions and potatoes, plus plenty of spices to boost the flavor even more. Burritos make a filling breakfast, but I wouldn't blame you if you ended up nuking one of these options any time of the day. Most have some combination of eggs and cheese, but the different meats, seasonings, and extras like potatoes and veggies, gave each burrito a unique flavor.
The tortilla is a key ingredient in a good burrito, whether you have it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. I like those with enough filling to keep me full, but not overstuffed enough to burst when I heat them up.
These handhelds are perfect for enjoying on their own, with a classic condiment like ketchup or hot sauce, or with something new for a serious flavor upgrade. For a slightly sweeter version, consider eating this breakfast with a fruit ketchup, instead. No matter how you burrito, finding a brand that has the perfect blend of gooey cheese, creamy eggs, and savory meat is crucial. A tasty wrap that keeps it all together is also important, especially if you're enjoying breakfast on-the-go. When those burritos are budget-friendly and easy to make, breakfast may just become your favorite meal of the day.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Mason Dixie
I've tried Mason Dixie chicken sandwiches and loved them, but this brand is a bit newer to the breakfast burrito game. When I bit into one of the carnivore breakfast burritos, which includes sausage, bacon, and chorizo, I was happy to discover that this handheld in the lineup is just as good.
Each Mason Dixie burrito comes individually wrapped, making it easy to take them for a mid-morning snack or even lunch. This is what I ended up doing because the boost of protein in the middle of my workday made this one of the best that I tried. Each version has 14 or 15 grams of protein thanks to the breakfast meat and eggs. I thought that the carnivore-style was the most flavorful thanks to the plentiful meats plus the addition of small bits of green chilis. The spicier chorizo version was the top choice for my son. But any of the breakfast burritos were a delicious way to start (or continue) the day.
The downside of Mason Dixie is that they aren't available in all stores or areas yet. You may have to keep checking to see when your local store will start to stock the burritos in the freezer. According to Mason Dixie, Wegmans and Giant are next to get certain varieties. I promise it will be worth the wait, since this is a must-buy for my family.
Great Value
Great Value is a fantastic breakfast burrito if you want to keep some on hand in the freezer without spending a ton of money. A pack of eight costs just under $9. The egg, sausage, cheese, and potato flavor is a personal favorite because the sausage used in savory and adds a nice flavor. But the pieces are small enough to incorporate well in the entire burrito.
You'll get all of the ingredients in each bite. If you're a bacon lover, you can get a similar option with bacon instead for the same price. The meat lovers option combines both breakfast meats in one handheld.
The burritos are 4 ounces each, which is on the smaller side. But, that means they cook quick and are easy to take with you. I like these for a fast breakfast when I only want enough to get me started for the day but don't want to be weighed down with a heavy meal. I've also grabbed this pack to bring to potluck breakfasts because they're easy to make in bulk in the oven.
This is the store generic brand only available at Walmart. Like the name suggests, it's a great value, but you'll have to make a special trip to get it. But the cost savings make this perfect for those wanting to keep breakfast burritos on hand while staying within your budget. These are also perfect for a buffet for a crowd because they're hearty and filling with wide appeal.
Jimmy Dean
You can find quite a few Jimmy Dean freezer breakfast favorites at the grocery store, offering everything from savory sausage biscuits to sweet blueberry pancake batter sausage dogs. The burrito uses the same flavorful breakfast meats. Jimmy Dean is carried pretty widely, and I saw it in three different stores when stocking up on breakfast burritos. The prices varied from store to store, especially when you factor in savings using your store loyalty card. So shop around for the best deals.
I tried the meat lovers' combo, which has egg, sausage, cheese, and bacon, all wrapped in a tasty tortilla. It was large enough that the tortilla was prone to burst, but it was still easy to eat and enjoy. Each burrito is around 4 ounces, which is a bit small but still enough for a good snack or breakfast. Jimmy Dean made our list of frozen breakfast sandwiches, but I actually prefer the burritos over the sandwiches because they are more portable and not as greasy.
A box of four burritos costs just over $7, which puts this option just above the similar Great Value version for price. I thought the two were very comparable, but there were more flavor varieties available from Jimmy Dean. If you want one of the classics, you'd be happy with either Great Value or Jimmy Dean. But for more availability, Jimmy Dean would be my pick. This is a top choice for me because I can find them no matter where I'm shopping.
Red's
There are plenty of breakfast meat options from Red's. The turkey sausage and chicken maple sausage are personal favorites that combines savory flavor with portability. There are also plenty of other great flavors, like chicken chorizo and meat lovers. If your favorite part of your morning meal is the breakfast meat, this is the burrito for you. I get a box often for my carnivore kids.
Red's uses top quality ingredients, which means great flavor as well as plenty of protein in each burrito. The eggs are cage-free, the chicken is raised without antibiotics, and the overall taste is mouthwatering. These burritos cost just under $2.50 each, which is a bit more than other options you can buy in bulk.
Each 4.5-ounce burrito comes individually-wrapped within the box, which makes these easy to take with you. I've gone by the grocery store around lunchtime and grabbed a Red's burrito, then popped it in the office microwave for a quick lunch that's much cheaper than picking up a fast food breakfast sandwich. If you have the time to reheat this frozen breakfast burrito for the best results, put it in the oven or air fryer for a crispier exterior. Because you can get them one-by-one, it's easy to customize your prep methods and even get different flavors to suit your preferences or needs each day. Even though these are a bit more pricey than other burritos, the convenience and taste make them well worth a little higher cost.
El Monterey
El Monterey breakfast burritos are a solid choice for those who want the classic breakfast combo of egg, potato, cheese, and breakfast meats. There are options with bacon and sausage. This one earned a spot on my list because it is a quintessential breakfast burrito and includes all of the essentials.
You can buy each 4.5-ounce burrito individually for just $2 each, which is good on the budget. I love that you can pick one up at the grocery store easily, pop it in the microwave, and have a tasty breakfast in less than two minutes. When you compare that to a pricier breakfast burrito from a restaurant or even a fast food option, this is much better.
These breakfast burritos also come in larger packs, which works well if you are making breakfast for your entire family. A pack of eight burritos costs less than $15, which cuts down on the cost per burrito even more. You can put them all in the oven, which takes a bit longer but is a convenient way to cook breakfast in bulk. This is also a good way to get them a bit crispier on the outside. If you aren't going to eat all of the burritos at once but want to enjoy savings (and have a freezer big enough to store them), get the larger pack and only take out what you need each day for breakfast. Each one is individually-wrapped to help minimize freezer burn.
Trader Joe's
There are a couple of options at Trader Joe's, but the chicken sausage breakfast burrito is a must-have in my house. These are available in the refrigerated, prepared foods section next to the dips and salads. But put them in the freezer once you get home so that you can always have a tasty burrito on hand.
These come individually-wrapped, and each one costs $4.50, which is a little bit pricier than some options on this list. But at 8-ounces each, they're also quite a bit larger than the more economical versions, which often weigh in closer to 4 ounces. The Trader Joe's burritos are large enough to keep you full for the entire morning, which is why they earn a spot on my list, especially for hungry burrito-lovers.
This burrito includes potatoes, onions, and eggs, a reliable breakfast combo. I'd like a little bit more sausage, but only because the chicken sausage with sage and thyme is that good. It adds a rich, herby taste to the overall flavor that works well with creamy cheese and starchy potatoes. The burrito is very filling and good if you want a substantial handheld breakfast that will give you energy for the morning.
Trader Joe's has a list of ingredients that it refuses to use in its food, such as artificial colors and preservatives. For the breakfast burrito, this means a wholesome ingredients list that includes tortillas, eggs, chicken sausage, white cheddar, potato, and onion.
Just Egg
Even though its name says "Just Egg," this breakfast burrito doesn't actually contain any egg. This is a plant-based breakfast burrito that still has a lot of protein. The egg substitute uses mung bean protein, which is process to replicate the taste and texture of eggs. In a wrap, the difference isn't as noticeable, but if you're used to a savory, meaty burrito, this may not be the best choice. However, for plant-based breakfast lovers, Just Egg provides a very similar dish to a traditional burrito.
It has a lot of flavor thanks to veggies like broccoli, mushrooms, and green peppers. Garlic powder and onion powder add a lot to the combo, as well. The tortilla keeps everything wrapped together. If you follow a plant-based diet, this burrito should be on the top of your convenience breakfast favorites.
Each 5.5-ounce burrito costs around $6.50, making this one of the most expensive breakfast burritos that I came across when shopping. Just Egg burritos can also be harder to find and you may need to take a trip by Whole Foods Market or another store that keeps more plant-based frozen foods in stock. I found plenty of Just Egg cartons to make egg substitute, but the convenient breakfast burritos were more challenging to track down. They're worth looking for, however, if you want a replacement for your morning burrito that uses plants instead of actual eggs.
Amy's breakfast tofu scramble wrap
Breakfast burritos can be hard to come by if you're following a gluten-free diet, but the Amy's breakfast tofu scramble wrap is a good option for those staying away from traditional flour-based tortillas. These are a bit harder to find at the store, and I've only come across them a few times. Grocery stores with a focus on plant-based or whole foods are more likely to carry this in the freezer section, but I've also found it at mainstream supermarkets, although I had to look in the health food section. It's a little over $4 per 5.5-ounce wrap, which isn't the cheapest but also not as much as some others. I like to grab a few when my gluten-free friends are coming into town for a visit.
This breakfast wrap has a lot of flavor thanks to the plentiful amount of veggies inside the plant-based wrap. Hash browns add some heartiness, which is needed since this version doesn't have eggs inside. If you're worried about the tofu being too bland, you'll be happy to know that it is incorporated well with the other ingredients.
The entire wrap blends well and stays together too with minimal spillage. The gluten-free wrap is actually less flaky than many of the other tortillas I've seen and it slices cleanly if you want to halve the burrito. Overall, this is a fantastic option for those wanting a plant-based and gluten-free alternative that is still a tasty handheld for breakfast.
Methodology
I tried some of the top frozen breakfast burritos out there to see which ones were the best. A few are household name brands, like Red's or Jimmy Dean, and you can pick them up at the most convenient store near you. Others were harder to track down or required a special trip, like the popular Trader Joe's breakfast burrito. I was even able to try a limited release breakfast burrito from Mason Dixie that's getting fast tracked for a wider distribution in the near future. Putting them side-by-side gave me the best comparison of flavor, especially when it came to the meat, which was the biggest difference from brand-to-brand. All of these had flavorful breakfast meats or other veggie-based ingredients to keep up full and satisfied from breakfast through lunch.
I considered taste, texture, and value when comparing, but all of these handhelds got our early bird stamp of approval. Those that had plenty of savory breakfast meat tended to stand out with richer flavor, but scrambled eggs, onions, and potatoes also make a great trio in a breakfast burrito. Cheese is always welcome to add some extra gooeyness to the burrito. To make this list of best breakfast burritos, the handheld also had to stay together when I actually held it in my hands. Portability was a key feature, since I love breakfast burritos on the go in the morning.