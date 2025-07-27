Burger King may not be known specifically for its chicken products (it's Burger King, not Chicken King, after all), but perhaps it's time for the chain's other menu categories to take center stage. Sure, there are a ton of burger options at Burger King, but a lot of them aren't actually that great. In fact, our own least favorite fast food burger is one of the chain's most well-known menu items (the burger king of Burger King, if you will).

So, let's talk about what else the chain has going on. It has a pretty good breakfast menu and a whole bunch of chicken menu items – currently 10, to be exact. But are they any good? I was ready to find out once and for all. With additional support from my tasting focus group (my dad and brother), I judged these menu items based on how flavorful they are as well as presentation, price, and overall tastiness. Here is every Burger King chicken product, ranked worst to best.