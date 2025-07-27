Every Burger King Chicken Product, Ranked Worst To Best
Burger King may not be known specifically for its chicken products (it's Burger King, not Chicken King, after all), but perhaps it's time for the chain's other menu categories to take center stage. Sure, there are a ton of burger options at Burger King, but a lot of them aren't actually that great. In fact, our own least favorite fast food burger is one of the chain's most well-known menu items (the burger king of Burger King, if you will).
So, let's talk about what else the chain has going on. It has a pretty good breakfast menu and a whole bunch of chicken menu items – currently 10, to be exact. But are they any good? I was ready to find out once and for all. With additional support from my tasting focus group (my dad and brother), I judged these menu items based on how flavorful they are as well as presentation, price, and overall tastiness. Here is every Burger King chicken product, ranked worst to best.
10. Honey Mustard Royal Crispy Wrap
The Royal Crispy Wrap is essentially Burger King's version of a McDonald's Snack Wrap, advertised as being a wrap that is "perfect for on-the-go snacking" (so, quite literally ... a snack wrap). There are three variations of it currently available at Burger King. The Honey Mustard Royal Crispy Wrap consists of a breaded white chicken breast fillet, tomato, lettuce, and sweet honey mustard sauce and hovers around the $3 price point.
This wrap is not just the worst of the three but the worst chicken option on the Burger King menu entirely. Personally, I'm not usually a fan of these snack wrap situations. A cold tortilla wrapped around some soggy vegetables and chicken just isn't very appetizing. The deciding factor as to whether or not it's edible is the sauce because otherwise, you can just make this kind of thing at home by yourself. Unfortunately, this one failed — the sauce falls out of the wrap like soup and tastes like watered-down honey mustard. This menu item is severely lacking in flavor, and without a good sauce to tie it together, it's sort of tasteless and soggy.
9. Bacon and Swiss Royal Crispy Chicken
The Bacon and Swiss Royal Crispy Chicken is Burger King's fanciest and largest chicken menu item, packed with more ingredients than any of the others. In between a potato bun, you've got a crispy white chicken breast fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss cheese, bacon, and savory sauce. It's also the most expensive chicken option, with the à la carte sandwich costing around $8.
This sandwich was not bad — there was just too much going on. Also, they accidentally forgot to add any bacon to the sandwich, but honestly, I didn't care because even without it, it was too much. For only having one type of sauce on it, the sandwich was so soggy. Savory sauce was basically pouring out of it and getting everywhere. Wet tomatoes were falling out of it. At one point, my brother took a bite of it and shouted, "Get your life together!" at it. It's true, the sandwich was a total mess. There's a chance that the bacon could've helped with that, but we'll never know for sure. It could've also just made it even messier.
8. Royal Crispy Wrap
Oh, here we go. Here comes another Royal Crispy Wrap. Luckily, this one was better than its honey mustard sibling. The standard Royal Crispy Wrap comes with the same ingredients (crispy white chicken breast fillet, tomato, and lettuce), but rather than the runny honey mustard sauce, this one comes with something called savory Royal sauce.
This sauce has a smoky, chipotle-like taste with a bit of a spicy kick, albeit a mild one. Unlike the honey mustard variation, the sauce succeeded here in saving the wrap; it was flavorful enough to make it a worthwhile snack. These wraps would work so much better if anything was done to the plain, uncooked tortilla. Seriously, warm it up, brown it a little bit in a pan, or throw some extra seasoning on it — anything at all, please! This wrap was still just okay, but at least it had a nice flavor to it. It will run you around $3.
7. Chicken Nuggets
The chicken nuggets at Burger King appear underwhelming at first glance. They're packaged in a small open bag, almost like an afterthought, and flop out of it easily. They're very small and thin, which doesn't help their presentation. They also all seem to have a different texture than one another, which is very confusing. One is crispier, while one has parts that aren't breaded at all. Honestly, Burger King itself doesn't seem to give a hoot about its own chicken nuggets.
This makes sense. They are very much your run-of-the-mill type of fast food chicken nuggets. They're not bad at all. They're tasty, but just sort of boring. The breading is seasoned adequately. My dad and brother agreed that these were fine — good even — but truly nothing special. It was as if we put some chicken nuggets bought from a Walmart freezer into the air fryer. This is still better than the previously ranked items, which were either too much or not enough. These cost about $3.
6. Royal Crispy Chicken
The Royal Crispy Chicken is very similar to the Bacon and Swiss Royal Crispy Chicken, just without as much going on. It's simple enough, made up of white chicken meat, savory sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted potato bun. It's still very crispy and quite a hefty chicken sandwich, but it's much easier to eat without the addition of cheese, glops of sauce, and (alleged) bacon. My brother noted that the tomatoes were extra wet in this sandwich, even more so than usual, as he also added, "Burger King loves wet tomatoes."
It's true. The tomatoes were almost liquid, but I believe this is because they took the hit and absorbed a lot of the Royal sauce — the same Royal sauce that was dripping out of the Bacon and Swiss Royal Crispy Chicken and made it such a messy and uncomfortable eating experience. Perhaps this was a coincidence, but regardless, it's for this reason it earned a higher ranking on the list. It's a decent fried chicken sandwich for around $6 — no cheese needed, just some vegetables, sauce, and chicken. It's fine, but most importantly, it attempts to have a personality. One could make this sandwich a little more exciting by adding bacon to create a chicken BLT. Yes, that's similar to the Bacon and Swiss Royal Crispy Chicken, but without cheese (and less messy).
5. Chicken Fries
The fact that Burger King's Chicken Fries outrank the chicken nuggets is truly a testament to novelty-shaped items everywhere. The power of the tube is strong with this menu item. The chicken and breading may pretty much taste the same, but the fact that the pieces are shaped like fries automatically makes them better. Some might say that it's the marketing that makes this product work, but I disagree.
Chicken Fries are just a better breaded chicken experience. I'm having more fun — we all are. I eat an unusually shaped breaded chicken piece, and suddenly there is a point to this menu item. It's no longer just some regular chicken nugget without a unique identity; it's a novelty chicken tube. It dips better. I can take smaller bites. There's truly no reason as to why these rank higher than the nuggets other than this. This Burger King menu item is proof that the human brain is fascinating regarding what it places meaning to, even when it comes to taste. Novelty can be very powerful. For a little under $5, you get eight Chicken Fries.
4. Fiery Royal Crispy Wrap
Oh geez, here we go again: another Royal Crispy Wrap. This time, it's the Fiery Royal Chicken Wrap, which consists of the same breaded white chicken breast filet, a triple pepper fiery glaze, Royal sauce, tomato, and lettuce. That's right, the same sauce from the regular Royal Crispy Wrap plus an added spicy sauce.
They really did it with this one. I was shocked. No one expected this to be good after trying the first two, but against all odds, all three of us agreed that this wrap was good. The triple pepper fiery glaze added to the Royal sauce was so dang good. Finally, Burger King had figured out its snack wrap situation. It was still wrapped in that boring, uncooked tortilla, but this no longer mattered because the combined sauces added the flavor necessary to tie the whole item together, turning it into a substantial, singular snack. It's spicy but not too spicy; the heat is a welcome addition, warming up an otherwise boring genre of menu items. Like its siblings, it's about $3.
3. Chicken Jr.
The Chicken Jr. sandwich from Burger King is honestly a cutie. It's a snack-size version of the chain's (yet-to-be-mentioned, spoiler alert) Original Chicken Sandwich, consisting of a lightly breaded chicken patty, lettuce, and mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun, and it's just enough.
The breading is lighter than many of the other, more fried chicken patties on this list, and it makes for a more pleasant experience. We all agreed that this sandwich made us feel happy and not gross, since it wasn't as crispy. Burger King chicken products seem to be better the less they have going on, and with just mayonnaise and lettuce on top of the sandwich, it's much tastier than the other items before it. We were all in agreement that this sandwich is up there in the ranking for these reasons. For less than $3, this little sandwich is a steal and a great snack.
2. Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken
It became quite clear to me that Burger King seems to typically be much better with its spicy chicken menu options than non-spicy ones. Every spicy chicken option on this list (all two of them) is legitimately good, and this is probably because of that triple pepper fiery sauce. This time, it's combined with savory sauce and smeared onto a white meat breast fillet, lettuce, and (classically wet) tomatoes, in between a toasted potato bun, to create the Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken.
This sandwich is pretty much the exact same thing as the standard Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich, but it's ranked higher for that aforementioned triple pepper fiery sauce. Seriously, this sauce gives everything an instant upgrade. It sort of makes you think, "Oh, are these sandwiches even that good if they sort of need this sauce to make them unique?" And this would be a great point ... that doesn't really matter to me, personally. The fact is that if BK keeps putting this sauce on its chicken products, they'll probably be a-okay by me and my taste buds. It's that good. This big sandwich will run you a little over $6.
1. Original Chicken Sandwich
The best chicken menu item at Burger King is, hands down, the Original Chicken Sandwich. All three of us (my dad, my brother, and I) loved this. It's a long boy, shaped sort of like a sub rather than a burger, and consists of lightly breaded chicken, lettuce, and mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun.
The simplicity of this sandwich is appreciated. It's nice that there is only mayonnaise and lettuce on top. The lighter breading makes for a better chicken sandwich overall — it has more flavor without all of that fried outer coating. The chicken patty itself has a singular taste that brings me back to my childhood in a good way. Even the bun is better; the sesame seed bun is both fluffier and more flavorful than the potato bun. For under around $6, this sandwich is worth it every time. It's definitely my new favorite menu item at Burger King.
Methodology
I purchased all 10 items from Burger King to taste for myself, with the help of my family members as a focus group for validation and added opinions, should they have them. It was still going to be my opinion that took precedence, however. I ranked them based on how they tasted, how well the ingredients worked together, texture, price, and overall quality. I don't typically eat beef, so I'm well-versed in chicken products from fast food restaurants. My own personal taste, obviously, is a pretty huge factor here.