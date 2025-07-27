The Key Differences Between Iced And Glazed Donuts

There is no bad donut. Truly. From old-fashioned to cake, and the always delicious yeast-based donut, there's a reason donuts got so popular: they are incredibly versatile. Still, the intricacies of donut variations can be difficult to parse. Gordon Ramsay has a secret to better donuts, but shapes, fillings, and preparation styles vary widely by region, and even by shop. Then there is the sweet stuff that goes on top.

One particularly sticky donut subject is icing. Or is it glaze? Sometimes, a donut can have both. But really, what is the difference between an iced and a glazed donut? The two biggest distinctions between them are in thickness level and coating style.

Glaze has more liquid and is typically runnier than icing. It can be used on tarts, buns, and other pastries to add moisture, a touch of sweetness, or an attractive sheen. On donuts, a glaze forms a shell-like coating over the entire surface and gives the pastry a mirror-like shine. Icing, on the other hand, is thicker and tends to go only on the top of a donut. (Though it isn't as thick as frosting, which is a creamy base of fat and sugar.) Icing often starts off thin enough to be drizzled, but dries solid after application. It can also be shiny, but tends to be colorful and opaque.