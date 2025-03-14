The Best Sandwich Shop In Every State
So basic and yet so beloved, sandwiches are the ultimate blend of taste and convenience neatly packed between two slices of bread. Versions of the sandwich have existed around the world for thousands of years, but it was England's 4th Earl of Sandwich, John Montagu, who has often been credited with putting the the handheld food on the map in the early 1770s. It would take another 150 years or so before sandwiches gained popularity across the pond when sandwich variations like peanut butter and jelly, club, po'boys, and sloppy joes exploded around the 1920s. Since then, eateries across America have evolved the meal with gourmet and global fusions that nod to the health-conscious movement.
There are a lot of outstanding sandwich shops to choose from, but we took on the daunting task of awarding the best shops per state. We love all sandwich types equally, from classics like the grilled cheese and Reuben to modern twists including avocado toast, and regional delicacies like the lobster roll, which is precisely why we didn't take the challenge lightly. Rather, we left no cyber stone unturned in our quest to find the top-rated sandwich spots.
Alabama: Kool Korner in Vestavia Hill
A visit to Birmingham's Kool Korner will give you a chance to try arguably one of the best Cuban sandwiches in existence. Ildefonso Ramirez opened the family-owned and operated business in the 1970s after emigrating from Cuba, bringing the delectable recipe with him. He died in 2024, but his legacy lives on through this tasty sandwich. Pair it with a black bean soup and some tamales and you'll be on culinary cloud nine.
1360 Montgomery Hwy Vestavia Hills, AL 35216
(205) 822-4406
Alaska: Krazy Moose Subs in Wasilla
To enjoy the Last Frontier's best sandwich, venture 45 minutes north of Anchorage to Alaska's playground, Wasilla. While Krazy Moose Subs doesn't offer the state's staple smoked salmon sandwich, it does serve up some hearty subs, salads, and wraps in a charming and historical Western setting. Reviewers rave about its fresh bread and generous fillings that are served in a fast time frame. And with an extensive menu, Krazy Moose offers a satisfying meal for every palate.
405 E Herning Ave Wasilla, AK 99654
(907) 357-8774
Arizona: Frank's New York Style Deli in Phoenix
Frank's is hands down Arizona's top sandwich spot. The simple locale has served locals during their lunch breaks since the early '80s, but in recent years it's brought in Yelpers who are eager to get their hands on the restaurant's massive subs. It's popular, to say the least, and you can expect consistent lines out the door. If you're lucky enough to make it inside, consider ordering the deli's signature sandwich, The Tony, which is filled to the max with three meats, fresh veggies, and creamy condiments.
2301 W Orange Drive Phoenix, AZ 85015
(602) 242-8288
Arkansas: American Artisans in Mena
While touring Old Town Mena, you should fuel up at American Artisans. The shop somehow scores perfectly in food, value, and service on TripAdvisor and Yelp alike, and its charming atmosphere in a 100-year-old building with exposed brick enriches the already gratifying experience. Each one of its menu items is made in-house, including its chips and dips. One Yelper even claimed to have been "moaning in amazement the whole time," which is how you know it's good.
615 Mena St Mena, AR 71953
(479) 394-1112
California: Prunedale Market in Prunedale
Prunedale Market makes the drive to Monterey Bay worth it (ok, so does the town's stunning coastal views, but we digress). You can expect mouthwatering lunch options such as a Flamin' Hot Fritos-topped tri-tip sandwich — yes, you read that right — as well as friendly five-star service. Just don't forget to bring cash with you, as the rustic spot doesn't accept credit cards.
17515 Orchard Lane Prunedale, CA 93907
(831) 663-2083
Colorado: Shuga's in Colorado Springs
Don't be fooled by Shuga's quaint exterior — its flavor-packed sandwiches are larger than life. You can expect a bold and unique zest in the food that's hard to replicate, which is precisely why people go out of their way to make it to this corner of downtown Colorado Springs. Popular items include the Cuban sandwich, spicy Brazilian shrimp soup, and craft cocktails, all to be enjoyed in its trendy, dog-friendly atmosphere.
702 S. Cascade Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
(719) 328-1412
Connecticut: The Dilly Duck Shop in Norwalk
Norwalk's Dilly Duck Shop is anything but boring. Its sandwich menu incorporates elements not just from New England but around the world, including the pesto Caprese, juicy rotisserie chicken, falafel fritter, and fresh smoked salmon, all served with fresh bread. Wash it down with a craft beer or house-made fizz. Just get ready to dream about the unforgettable experience for the rest of your life.
666 Main Ave Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 956-0040
Delaware: Gaudiello's in Wilmington
Sometimes hole-in-the-wall joints hold the best surprises, which is exactly the case with Gaudiello's. Fans claim the family-owned no-frills spot has what has been dubbed the "world's best Italian hoagie," which is probably hard to debate after one bite of the well-seasoned hot and cold subs. While the salty porchetta is the house favorite, the saucy meatball sub shouldn't disappoint, either.
29A Trolley Square Shopping Center Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 428-1060
Florida: Sanguich de Miami
No visit to Miami is complete without a stop at Sanguich, home to one of the best Cuban sandwiches not just in the Sunshine State, but in all of the United States. The authentic eatery boasts handfuls of prestigious accolades thanks to its unstoppable menu, which includes a Cuban sandwich with croquettes called the Croqueta Preparada. Reviewers love the crispy bread and refreshing smoothies that help beat the Miami heat.
Multiple Locations
Georgia: Zunzi's in Savannah and Atlanta
Zunzi's sandwiches are so good they'll have you screaming, "sh**, yeah!" — or so the company claims. But judging from the hoards of positive Yelp ratings and countless elite awards this unique sandwich spot has won, the promise is justified. It's not just the zesty flavors of Zunzi's tropical-style sandwiches that draw in the crowds, but also the vibrant atmosphere and extensive cocktail list that all together fill your heart and stomach equally.
Multiple Locations
Hawaii: No Name BBQ in Honolulu
If you swing by No Name in Honolulu, you are sure to experience some unforgettable Vietnamese sandwiches. No Name understood the assignment, using the perfect flaky banh mi bread that does not overshadow or overpower the flavorful filling. The interior is cheery and modern, the ingredients are fresh, and the sauce is hot. What's there not to love about this spot?
3394 Waialae Ave Honolulu, HI 96816
(808) 200-1268
Idaho: Cobby's in Boise
Idaho's oldest deli also happens to be its best. While the original location, which opened in the late '70s, closed to the dismay of Boisians, you can still enjoy the establishment's unrivaled sub sandwiches in two other shops in Garden City and Boise. Cobby's doesn't have to win you over with fancy ingredients. Instead, its claim to fame is its fluffy bread and customizable fillings in a simple and predictable yet undeniably outstanding experience.
Multiple Locations
Illinois: Firenze Italian Street Food in Chicago
When you think of classic Chicago foods, you probably picture hot dogs, deep-dish pizza, and Italian beef sandwiches. But don't sleep on the other types of sandwiches the city has to offer. Cue Firenze, a small takeout-only joint with a homemade menu inspired by its namesake Italian city. According to Yelp reviews, its killer spicy Soppressata and chicken pesto on artisanal Schiacciata bread will blow your taste buds away.
131 N. Clinton St Chicago, IL 60661
(847) 440-4867
Indiana: Subito in Indianapolis
In Italian, the word "subito" means "immediately." The owners of this Indiana-based soup and sandwich shop certainly aim to provide just that with their speedy service of fresh house-made comfort meals. The establishment first made a name for itself in 2017 when it won a Yelp award and has consistently earned accolades since. In 2025, Subito also appeared on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" where its fusion of Italian and American flavors certainly wowed the pro chef. We're sure you'll be just as impressed.
Multiple Locations
Iowa: Charlotte's Kitchen in Johnston and Indianola
Once upon a time, Charlotte's Kitchen wasn't a kitchen at all, but rather a food truck with a sizable crowd surrounding it. It eventually grew out of the truck and now has two locations that serve indulgent sandwiches that are fried yet fresh. Reviewers swear the crab rangoon and Nashville hot sandwiches are worth every calorie. Just be sure to visit before or after the lunch rush.
Multiple Locations
Kansas: Tanya's Soup Kitchen in Wichita
Is there a better duo than hearty sandwiches and steaming soups? We don't think so, especially after a visit to Tanya's Soup Kitchen. This Yelp-approved restaurant's cozy and homey selection of entrees are sure to bring the comfort. The menu offers 10 sandwiches, all of which can be served on gluten-free bread. At Tanya's, you'll take care of any hunger and feed your soul, too.
1725 E. Douglas Ave Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 267-7687
Kentucky: JP's Hot Chicken in Clarksville and Oak Grove
Kentucky's traditional sandwich is the open-faced hot brown, but a hot chicken joint by the name of JP's steals the crown for the best sandwich shop, and customers promise it's worth the drive from Nashville. Just looking at a picture of its crispy chicken slathered in artisanal sauce and piled on a bun is enough to make your mouth water. JP's is serious about its sauce, too — the spiciest flavor requires a signed waiver.
Multiple Locations
Louisiana: Fat Tuesday Sandwich Shop and Bakery in Bossier City
Who says you can't celebrate Mardi Gras year-round? Fat Tuesday earned all 4.8 of its Yelp stars for its sweet, fluffy bread and generous fillings. On the menu, you'll find Southern classics like the po'boy and Cajun options along with a Philly cheesesteak and other equally satiating offerings.
Fat Tuesday Sandwich Shop and Bakery
1201 Shady Grove Drive Suite B, Bossier City, LA 71112
(318) 734-0299
Maine: Patch's Variety in Standish
You can find top-tier lobster rolls in an unassuming convenience store. Patch's juicy, flavor-packed rolls feature fresh Maine lobster and come in four reasonably-priced sizes, but their cheeseburgers, subs, and breakfast sandwiches are just as delicious. We recommend hopping in your car and making the short drive to Sebago Lake, where you can dine with a five-star view on a dime.
965 Chadborne Road Standish, ME
(207) 892-2444
Maryland: Full On Craft Eats & Drinks in Annapolis and Rockville
Full On has been dubbed the best sandwich shop in Maryland by Yelp, and for good reason. The contemporary eatery boasts five full stars thanks to its unique coleslaw, craft beers, signature cocktails, regional wine, and "all lump no filler" crab cakes in the words of one reviewer. Hearty soups and crispy onion rings and chips, all house-made, also draw in the crowds. The spot's co-owner, Michelle Houser Harris, even made an appearance in "Hell's Kitchen" in 2015.
Multiple Locations
Massachusetts: Dave's Fresh Pasta in Somerville
Don't let the name fool you — Dave's Fresh Pasta mostly serves sandwiches. And by all accounts, they are heavenly ones at that. The establishment offers house-roasted meats and crisp produce on grilled Italian breads to be savored at the nearby park if the Massachusetts weather allows. Dave's is no secret, so expect long lines (that are totally worth it).
81 Holland St Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 623-0867
Michigan: Ernie's Market in Oak Park
Ernie Hassan earned his reputation as a local legend. Not only is his Monster Sandwich sub something to behold, but his warm personality makes every customer feel like a friend. The deli offers towering lunch meat sandwiches that are hard to bite into but easy to fall in love with. It's no surprise Ernie's has been winning awards since 2008.
8500 Capital St Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 541-9703
Minnesota: Marty's Deli in Minneapolis
Following the wild success of its pop-ups, Marty's Deli opened a bright and airy permanent location in Northeast Minnie. Frankly put, Marty's deserves Yelp's top February sandwich spot in Minnesota for gracing the Twin Cities with fluffy, innovative, and downright delicious breakfast and lunch options. Everyone wants a piece of Marty's, which is why the popular location caps its orders at 12 sandwiches.
400 Lowry Ave Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 886-3952
Mississippi: The Grind Coffee and Nosh in Biloxi
After a night of painting Biloxi red, tourists and locals can head to The Grind Coffee and Nosh to chow down on top-quality breakfast and lunch sandwiches that will cure hangovers. The cozy eatery boasts five-star ratings across the internet, but with simple-looking food, you might not believe it's the best 'til you bite it.
934 Cedar Lake Rd Biloxi, MS 39532
(228) 392-3305
Missouri: Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches in Kansas City
In a tight race for the best sandwich spot in Missouri, Bay Boy came out on top. Carollo's was a close second with its world-class Italian sub, but Bay Boy ultimately won thanks to its one-of-a-kind Dutch Crunch bread and extensive menu items. With a wide variety of sandwiches ranging from the Cubano to kimchi grilled cheese and customizable subs, you'll never get bored of visiting Bay Boy.
4706 Holly St Kansas City, MO 64112
(816) 673-3960
Montana: Tagliare Delicatessen in Missoula
Redditors have dubbed Missoula the sandwich capital of Montana, and Tagliare wears the crown. It's celebrated for its prosciutto and fig jam sandwiches above all, but all the sandwiches the Italian eatery offers are unique and mind-blowing, with freshly baked bread and imported meats and cheeses. Each menu item has a memorable classic rock-inspired name, but it's the incredible blend of taste and texture that will etch the meal forever in your mind.
Multiple Locations
Nebraska: Runza (various locations)
Nebraskans have been gatekeeping runzas, the state sandwich, from the rest of America. Since 1949, Runza has been selling their version of the ground beef and cabbage concoction stuffed into rectangular bread. 80 of Runza's 85 locations lie within Nebraska state limits, and while it's technically considered fast food, the restaurants still make their ingredients fresh daily. Whether you're attending a Cornhuskers game or you're on a road trip, you won't regret stopping at Runza.
Multiple Locations
Nevada: Baguette Cafe in Las Vegas
If your Vegas vacation is limited to the Strip, we'd say stick to Planet Hollywood's Earl of Sandwich or Capriotti's across from the Virgin Hotel. But to savor the best sandwiches Sin City has to offer, you should Uber over to Baguette Cafe. Hailing from France, owner and chef Lucien Brouillet claims Americans appreciate his sophisticated cuisine more than those back home because in France baguettes are "more blasé." Frankly, baguettes are always a good idea, and Baguette Cafe's undeniably French Mediterranean options offer a gourmet gastronomic affair with patio dining (very on theme).
Multiple Locations
New Hampshire: Biederman's Deli and Pub in Plymouth
Sub sandwiches go by many names and most people will die on the hill they call their go-to sandwich. But while names are up for debate, flavor and quality are not. That's why Biederman's wins as the best sandwich spot in the Granite State. New Hampshire Magazine has given the neighborhood pub their seal of approval for both the "Best Sandwich" and "Best Deli" categories over the years and Redditors approve of their decision.
1 Chase St Plymouth, NH 03264
(603) 536-3354
New Jersey: Ernest & Son Meat Market in Brigantine
It was tough to pin down the perfect sub (or hoagie) in the Garden State. There are many tasty subs in New Jersey, and if you asked us 20 years ago, it would have been Jersey Mike's. But since the chain has catapulted into nationwide success, a new local favorite has emerged. The tantalizing subs at the unpretentious deli, Ernest & Son, have even been approved by Guy Fieri, and we'll bet our money that the establishment won't remain a hidden gem for long.
3305 W. Brigantine Ave Brigantine, NJ 08203
(609) 266-1588
New Mexico: Mucho Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe in Santa Fe
Mucho's bold, spicy, Southwestern flavors are just what you'd expect to find in New Mexico. It's won the hearts of its customers and it's been dubbed the best sandwich in town by the Santa Fe Reporter thanks to its elevated creations like the Mucho meatball sub and New Mexico BLT that give a zesty twist to classic favorites.
1711 Llano St Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 473-7703
New York: Katz's Delicatessen in NYC
Some say it's an overpriced tourist trap but the pastrami connoisseurs of the world understand the juicy cuts offered at Katz's Deli are elite. So, be thankful for the half-hour-plus lines, as they offer you a chance to empty your stomach enough to maximize your mealtime once you reach the counter. What's more, Katz's Delicatessen was Anthony Bourdain-approved, which is a major stamp of approval.
Multiple Locations
North Carolina: Ideal's Deli in Durham
Ideal's opened at the start of 2020, which, as we all know, was not the most ideal time to launch a new business. Still, Durham residents couldn't resist the deli's mouthwatering Northeastern-style sandwich options even in the toughest times. With your choice of a hoagie roll or rosemary focaccia, you can savor the flavors of Italy in a seemingly simple yet flavorfully sophisticated meal (think broccoli rabe, fried eggplant, and the like).
2108 Angier Ave Durham, NC 27703
(919) 724-0241
North Dakota: Lander's Northside Market in Bismarck
You can get it all at Lander's — gas, snacks, some bait and tackle, a newly washed car, and the finest sandwich in North Dakota. Some people might not be inclined to dine in a gas station parking lot, but those in the know are aware of the tasty treasures this low-key spot hides inside. The venue makes various soups and sandwiches from scratch, but its real claim to fame is the taco grinder, a fiery variation of the state's famous sloppy joes.
2210 N. 12th St Bismarck, ND 58501
(701) 255-2744
Ohio: J&W Sandwich Shoppe in Norwood
The meat-packed 'wiches at J&W will fill you up for breakfast or lunch for mere few dollars. Their classic American sandwiches are served on thinly sliced toasted bread in an unassuming location that's usually brimming with hungry Cincinnatians. J&W doesn't need to impress with aesthetic frills, though — their unforgettable fare does all the work for them.
2004 Worth Ave Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-9755
Oklahoma: The Mule in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City's The Mule's tagline is "Hot Melts and Cold Beer," and it's an accurate depiction of the gastronomic experience that awaits you in its industrial-style interior. It tops many local deli lists with its contemporary fare doused in house-made condiments. Expect your favorite comfort foods like grilled cheese and tomato soup or nachos but with elevated ingredients and execution. The good atmosphere, great service, and excellent food at The Mule have earned a lot of fans.
Multiple Locations
Oregon: Lardo Sandwiches in Portland
Lardo is part of the food-cart-to-successful-restaurant pipeline, delivering a full dining experience complete with covered outdoor seating and craft beer on tap. Portland-based eatery's eclectic menu fuses international cuisines from banh mi to burgers, highlighted in options like the Pho'Rench Dip that seamlessly balances spiced beef with the umami-rich depth of pho broth. In 2018, Lardo opened up its second spot, a small location in Las Vegas.
Multiple Locations
Pennsylvania: Phil & Jim's Steak & Hoagies in Brookhaven
Philadelphia has its fair share of world-class cheesesteaks and subs, but the best of the state (and on Earth, according to Food Network Magazine) is found in Brookhaven. In an interview with ABC6, co-owner Gia Miller said she spends 70 hours prepping and cooking delectable sandwiches for customers near and far. Can't make it to Pennsylvania? You can try our Philly cheesesteak slider recipe instead, but we can't promise it'll be as good as Phil & Jim's.
2905 Edgmont Ave Brookhaven, PA 19015
(610) 872-9472
Rhode Island: There, There in Providence
There, There has received endless praise from media outlets, even being dubbed one of the "12 best restaurants in America in 2023" by Eater. The buzz is warranted, with tasty crispy kale rolls, chicken sandwiches, crunchy wedge salad, and delicious grilled burgers on the menu. As one Yelper declared, "Each bite is a reminder of what a burger should be."
471 W. Fountain St Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Da Toscano Porchetta Shop in Charleston
Stepping off the city street and into the sophisticated Italian paninoteca, you'll instantly eye the appetizing focaccia and rotisserie meats on display. Chefs here prepare your meal behind the counter, an ode to the Tuscan sandwich shops Da Toscano emulates. In the words of a satiated Yelper, "There's not much I can say about this gem... because my mouth is full of freshly baked focaccia."
109 President St Charleston, NC 29403
South Dakota: The Pheasant Restaurant in Brookings
Since 1949, the Pheasant Restaurant has been a staple of Brookings, South Dakota, and over the years it has become known for its gourmet SoDak fare like lamb sloppy joes, roast beef sandwiches, and bison burgers. Artisanal desserts and refreshing libations only up the ante. Oh, and in 2024, the establishment received a James Beard Classic Award.
726 Main Ave South, Brookings, SD 57006
(605) 692-4723
Tennessee: Bill's Sandwich Palace in Nashville
Everyone's a Bill at Bill's. Or rather, every customer is part of the greater community. It's a creative concept that infuses camaraderie as you all unite in the feat of scarfing down the mammoth burgers this Nashville eatery cooks up. The Bill's motto is "Snacks. Sandwiches. Shenanigans," and sure delivers on that third element through playful promos like their weekend mystery sandwiches that sell out consistently.
311 N. 116th St Nashville, TN 37206
(615) 955-0224
Texas: Tony's Italian Delicatessen in Montgomery
Northeasterners will likely scoff at the thought of Texans mastering an Italian sub, but Tony's rebukes the status quo as Yelp's best sandwich shop of the state. After all, its owner, Tony Nicoletta, is a Brooklyn native who knows his soppressata from his salami. He brought his flavorful sandwiches from the East Coast to the Lone Star State in 2014 and has served the community with big flavor on even bigger buns ever since.
Multiple Locations
Utah: Caputo's Market & Deli in Salt Lake City
Caputo's has grown into a mini-empire since its opening in 1997. The Caputos hail from Greece and Italy, bringing their knowledge and passion for Southern Mediterranean delicacies to snowy Salt Lake City. Their establishments sell everything from chocolates and cheeses to oils and, of course, sandwiches, all of the finest quality. If you're unsure what to order, their melty meatball subs won't disappoint.
Multiple Locations
Vermont: Vermont Country Deli in Brattleboro
The ingredients of the Vermonter sandwich are debatable. Residents claim turkey, fruit, and dijon are essential for its creation, but Vermont Country Deli's veggie version swaps turkey for hummus and leaves out fruit entirely. Despite being controversial, its Vermonter, along with its other exquisite sandwiches and local gourmet products (all sold out of a picturesque barn) have received endless praise and awards.
436 Western Ave Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 257-9254
Virginia: Guajiros Miami Eatery in Charlottesville
Guajiros brings the cuisine of Miami up to the rolling hills of Charlottesville. Servings like the Cubano and the breakfast sandwich stack zesty ingredients onto fresh breads and tortillas, and are undeniably flavorful. The ambiance is just as vibrant, and once you're done savoring your meal, you can top it off with a cafecito in true Miami style.
114 10th St NW Charlottesville, VA 22903
(434) 465-2108
Washington: Valhalla Sandwiches in Seattle
Brighten any grey Seattle day by heading over to Valhalla and scooping up a sandwich that packs a lot of flavor. After the eatery, which was once called "Now Make Me a Sandwich," outgrew its food truck days, it set up permanent locations in Greenwood and Mercer Island. Valhalla is known for aiolis that complement sandwiches that boast tongue-in-cheek names. Customer favorites include the Thanksgetting and the Fidel Cashflow.
Multiple Locations
West Virginia: Secret Sandwich Society in Fayetteville
Fayetteville's best-kept secret includes savory meats and fresh buns. Word is getting out though, as the Secret Sandwich Society won WV Living's "Best of West Virginia's Best Sandwich" for the fifth time in 2024. The only thing better than reveling in their innovative menu items is doing so in their charming eatery with an icy draft cider.
103 Keller Ave Fayetteville, WV, 25840
(304) 574-4777 or (304) 574-4779
Wisconsin: Suburpia in Milwaukee
Basic isn't boring, as proven by Milwaukee's traditional sub shop, Suburpia. Locals are all on the Suburpia bandwagon, appreciating the quality service, reasonable cost, and top-grade ingredients that the classic sandwich joint has been providing since 1979. Hint: avoid making a mess by keeping your sandwich in the plastic bag as you eat to avoid spilling juices and rogue contents everywhere.
116 E Layton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 727-8300
Wyoming: Persephone Bakery in Jackson Hole
Persephone Bakery is a charming spot, and the food is nothing less than delicious. The owners here make their French-style sandwiches with artisanal bread and delicate balanced ingredients infused with flavor. As a scratch bakery, Persephone doesn't serve food that wasn't baked the same day it's served. But what truly sets the café a step above is the European influence of its ambiance and buttery baguettes.
Multiple Locations
Methodology
We explored every corner of the web to determine the best sandwich per state, including Yelp, Reddit, Facebook, and TripAdvisor along with local and national tourism and media sites. We considered ratings, popularity, signature sandwiches, press coverage, notable chefs/awards to determine each pick.