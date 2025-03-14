The Best Sandwich Shop In Every State

So basic and yet so beloved, sandwiches are the ultimate blend of taste and convenience neatly packed between two slices of bread. Versions of the sandwich have existed around the world for thousands of years, but it was England's 4th Earl of Sandwich, John Montagu, who has often been credited with putting the the handheld food on the map in the early 1770s. It would take another 150 years or so before sandwiches gained popularity across the pond when sandwich variations like peanut butter and jelly, club, po'boys, and sloppy joes exploded around the 1920s. Since then, eateries across America have evolved the meal with gourmet and global fusions that nod to the health-conscious movement.

There are a lot of outstanding sandwich shops to choose from, but we took on the daunting task of awarding the best shops per state. We love all sandwich types equally, from classics like the grilled cheese and Reuben to modern twists including avocado toast, and regional delicacies like the lobster roll, which is precisely why we didn't take the challenge lightly. Rather, we left no cyber stone unturned in our quest to find the top-rated sandwich spots.