18 Best Fast Food Chain Breakfast Burritos, According To Reviews

Few breakfast dishes are as convenient and satisfying as the breakfast burrito. It just ticks all the right boxes with its mix of fluffy eggs, cheese, meat, and veggies all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla. Plus, it's a hearty, protein-packed meal that's easy to eat with one hand. With that in mind, it's easy to see why the dish is a fast food favorite, and some chains in particular stand out for offering what many diners say are outstanding breakfast burritos.

To uncover the absolute best fast food chain breakfast burritos out there, we combed through countless customer reviews on multiple platforms. We took note of the chains that get the most hype for their breakfast burritos, which are ultra-flavorful, filling, and all-around great value. According to numerous customers, these are the fast food chain breakfast burritos you should definitely have on your radar.