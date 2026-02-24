18 Best Fast Food Chain Breakfast Burritos, According To Reviews
Few breakfast dishes are as convenient and satisfying as the breakfast burrito. It just ticks all the right boxes with its mix of fluffy eggs, cheese, meat, and veggies all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla. Plus, it's a hearty, protein-packed meal that's easy to eat with one hand. With that in mind, it's easy to see why the dish is a fast food favorite, and some chains in particular stand out for offering what many diners say are outstanding breakfast burritos.
To uncover the absolute best fast food chain breakfast burritos out there, we combed through countless customer reviews on multiple platforms. We took note of the chains that get the most hype for their breakfast burritos, which are ultra-flavorful, filling, and all-around great value. According to numerous customers, these are the fast food chain breakfast burritos you should definitely have on your radar.
1. Bronco Burrito at Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos (Dog Haus)
Since opening in 2010, Dog Haus has earned tons of fans for its creative hot dogs and burgers. And when the chain launched its Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos (BABB) concept in 2020, that number jumped exponentially. There are several different breakfast burritos to choose from, but many diners say that the Bronco is simply sublime.
The first thing many people note is how the Bronco is, thanks to its ample fillings of three sunny-side-up eggs, smoked bacon, white American cheese, avocado, pickled jalapeños, tater tots, Cotija cheese, and chipotle aioli. Many diners say they love the crispy bits, the kick of spice, and the fact that everything comes together beautifully. As one reviewer said on TikTok, "They just execute every element of what you want in a breakfast burrito really well with a great aioli to boot."
2. Breakfast California Crunchwrap at Taco Bell
In several Reddit threads we came across asking about the best fast food breakfast burritos, Taco Bell's Breakfast Crunchwraps came up time and again. Many diners are particularly fond of the Breakfast California Crunchwrap, which features scrambled eggs, a hash brown, tomatoes, guacamole, and shredded cheddar. Everything is wrapped in a flour tortilla, then folded into a hexagon-like shape and grilled until golden.
In our ranking of Taco Bell's breakfast items, the Breakfast California Crunchwrap beat the rest of the menu for its mix of smoky, savory, and fresh flavors. And we're not the only ones who think so. Tons of diners also comment on how it's ultra-tasty and filling. One reviewer posted on TikTok, "From the hash brown to the surprisingly fire guac and egg combo ... this might be the sturdiest breakfast in fast food history."
3. SuperSonic Breakfast Burrito at Sonic
Unlike many fast food chains that stop serving breakfast at a certain time, Sonic serves breakfast burritos all day long. And according to many diners, the SuperSonic Breakfast Burrito is the absolute star of the all-day breakfast menu. As one Reddit user put it, "This burrito sets the bar for what I want in a breakfast burrito. Crispy tater tots, crunchy onion, fresh tomato, spicy jalapeño, meat, cheese. It is perfection."
It's easy to see why many people say the SuperSonic is their favorite fast-food breakfast burrito. The savory sausage pairs well with the buttery eggs and melty cheese, and you get nice pops of crunch and flavor from the veggies and tater tots. Plus, it's pretty substantial. And if you really want to take it to the next level, several diners recommend adding Sonic's zesty cheese sauce.
4. Hash Brown Scramble Burrito at Chick-fil-A
Swing by a Chick-fil-A in the morning, and you can choose from a variety of breakfast dishes, including the Hash Brown Scramble Burrito, which many say is ridiculously good. It features scrambled eggs, hash browns, Chick-fil-A Nuggets, Monterey Jack, and cheddar cheese rolled in a flour tortilla. Jalapeño salsa is the default side sauce, but you can request any of Chick-fil-A's dipping sauces. you can also ask for spicy Nuggets.
Diners love the textural contrast between the soft, fluffy eggs and crispy chicken and hash browns. People say the flavors are spot-on and that the jalapeño salsa adds just enough spice without being too full-on. In addition, many point out it's a good deal. A Redditor said, "I think it's perfect (especially with the salsa) and a relatively good value. I feel like there [are] at least three eggs in that thing."
5. Taquito with Cheese at Whataburger
From 11 p.m. to 11 a.m., Whataburger offers a breakfast menu with options like biscuit sandwiches, pancakes, and hash brown sticks. The Taquito with Cheese is the chain's take on a breakfast burrito, featuring a flour tortilla filled with eggs, cheese, and your choice of sausage, potato, or bacon. One thing that diners love about it is how customizable it is with options like American or Monterey Jack cheese and add-ins like jalapeños, grilled peppers and onions, and avocado.
In terms of flavor, numerous diners say Whataburger nails every note. For example, one Reddit user said, "They use soooo much butter in the eggs it's fantastic." Another fan commented on a Facebook post, "They are always hot and fresh. Just the right size, too." Many say the taquitos are especially good with a splash of Whataburger's picante sauce.
6. Egg-Normous Burrito at Burger King
With a name like the Egg-Normous Burrito, you would hope that Burger King's breakfast burrito delivers on size. Well, according to many folks, it is indeed a beast of a burrito. As one reviewer said on TikTok, "One of my favorite things about this burrito is its generous size — definitely enough for two meals." It's also filled with tasty bites like scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, cheese, and a spicy, creamy sauce.
Several diners comment that each element in the burrito is done just right. The tortilla is soft and warm, the eggs are fluffy, and there are tons of them. The bacon is crispy, and the hash browns give a nice crunch. Many say the sauce inside adds subtle notes of spice, and that the picante breakfast sauce served on the side is also a nice complement.
7. Loaded Breakfast Burrito at Carl's Jr.
Carl's Jr. makes some pretty solid breakfast dishes. In fact, the Breakfast Burger took the No. 1 spot in our ranking of fast food breakfast sandwiches. But if it's a breakfast burrito you're craving, many say the Loaded Breakfast Burrito is the way to go. It features a hearty mix of scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon bits, hash browns, shredded cheese, and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
While some breakfast burritos can be a bit all over the place with disconnected fillings, many diners say that Carl's Jr. does a good job of balancing everything in the Loaded Breakfast Burrito so that you get a bit of everything in one bite. As one Redditor said, "The Loaded is exactly like an omelet. Super tasty." Many also say it's generously sized and that it has a nice smoky flavor.
8. Monster Breakfast Burrito at Taco Cabana
Texas-based chain Taco Cabana offers a few breakfast options, the heartiest of which is the Monster Breakfast Burrito. It starts with a 10-inch flour tortilla that's stuffed with eggs, refried beans, chorizo, bacon, hash browns, and shredded cheese. It also gets topped with a creamy chipotle ranch dressing. According to many diners, the burrito lives up to its name, as it's huge and very tasty.
One reviewer broke down the Monster Breakfast Burrito experience in YouTube video, stating that you can really taste the different elements, like the generous portion of beans, the smokiness of the chorizo, and the bacon. They also said, "I love the hash browns, the crunch of the hash browns in there. The cheese, that chipotle ranch is good ... Dude, this is a great burrito and a great value."
9. Meat Lovers Burrito at Jack in the Box
There are tons of breakfast options to choose from at Jack in the Box, but many say the one you really want is the Meat Lovers Burrito because it's super filling and flavorful. It includes a flour tortilla packed with ham, bacon, sausage, eggs, and a blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. It's also served with salsa on the side.
"Say what you want about Jack-In-The-Box, but their Meat Lovers Burrito is very tasty," said one reviewer on Facebook. "And the salsa really helps uplift it to make it a good bite." Another person commented on the post, "That burrito is filling. I can only eat half and save the other half for the next morning." Even better, Jack in the Box serves breakfast all day, so you can grab the burrito whenever the craving hits.
10. Breakfast Burrito at Abelardo's
If you're from the Midwest, you may be familiar with Abelardo's, a fast-growing Mexican chain that has over 50 locations in several states. It's another chain that offers breakfast all day, and many swear that the breakfast burritos are life-changing. You can get them stuffed with eggs, cheese, and proteins like ham, bacon, sausage, and machaca (dried beef). You can also go vegetarian with just potatoes, eggs, and cheese.
Size matters when it comes to breakfast burritos, and many say that Abelardo's delivers on this point with ample fillings. In addition, diners love the flavors, from the outer wrapping to the fillings and sauces. One reviewer said on Facebook, "Tortillas are paper thin and delicious. The green salsa is great if you like it spicy!" Another reviewer said on Reddit, "So damn good, and haven't found anything near me that comes close."
11. Create Your Own Breakfast Burrito at Qdoba
Not all Qdobas serve breakfast, but if the one close to you does, many people say you should make a beeline there ASAP for the breakfast burritos. As one reviewer on Reddit stated, "I don't care what anyone says, this place has the best breakfast burritos." They even commented that although they don't live close to a Qdoba anymore, they will sometimes DoorDash the breakfast burritos from a location about 40 minutes away.
One of the great things about Qdoba's breakfast burritos is that they're entirely customizable. They come with eggs and potatoes as default fillings, but you can also add your choice of proteins, like bacon, chorizo, and flame-grilled adobo chicken. You can also throw in some shredded cheese or queso sauce, guacamole, and sour cream. And for salsa, you have your choices like roasted tomato salsa, spicy habanero salsa, and salsa verde.
12. Breakfast Burrito at Wendy's
Visit a Wendy's in the morning, and you'll find plenty of fast food breakfast items that aren't the typical egg sandwich. One that several diners say is totally underrated is the Breakfast Burrito. It comes with eggs, American cheese, seasoned potatoes, a creamy Swiss cheese sauce, and your choice of bacon or sausage wrapped in a flour tortilla. You also get packets of Cholula hot sauce on the side.
According to diners, the Wendy's Breakfast Burrito has a lot going for it. For one, it's made with freshly cracked eggs. Plus, people say the other fillings taste great as well, like the peppery sausage and crispy bacon. A reviewer commented in a YouTube video, "That extra slice of cheese definitely picks it up a notch for cheesiness. And I'm loving that extra texture and saltiness of the seasoned potatoes."
13. Breakfast Burrito at Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Fuzzy's Tacos may be best known for its Baja-style tacos, but many say you shouldn't sleep on the breakfast burritos. They're available all day, and as many reviewers point out, they're stuffed with ample amounts of fillings, and are especially delicious when paired with the chain's Butt Burnin' hot sauce. A fan stated on TikTok, "Literally better than, like, what I would cook at home, and I make the best breakfast tacos and burritos y'all."
The only thing diners seem to disagree about is which Breakfast Burrito at Fuzzy's is the best. Some say it's the classic bacon, egg, and cheese, while others say it's the chorizo, egg, and cheese. You can also get both of those burritos with potatoes, or cut out the meat altogether and go for a potato, egg, and cheese burrito.
14. Breakfast Burrito at Wawa
Wawa is often cited as one of the gas station chains with the best food thanks to its tasty fast food items that you can grab on the go. If you need a quick breakfast for your morning drive, the breakfast burritos get great reviews. Many customers say they're a great size, well-executed, and you can customize them just the way you want them.
There are tons of options to add to your Wawa breakfast burrito. You can go for a yellow omelet or egg white omelet; cheeses like American and provolone; and proteins like ham, seasoned beef, and chicken steak. Spreads include creamy chipotle and medium salsa, and you can add toppings like crispy onions and jalapeños. Be warned though — the chiles pack some heat. As one customer said on Reddit, "I can handle spice with the big leagues but Wawa jalapeños are a different breed."
15. Sausage Burrito at McDonald's
McDonald's officially introduced breakfast burritos on its breakfast menu in 1991, and today, the Sausage Burrito is a fan-favorite for many customers. It consists of scrambled eggs with pork sausage, American cheese, onions, and green chiles wrapped in a flour tortilla. You can also request packets of hot or mild picante sauce to drizzle over it. While it may not be the most super-stuffed breakfast burrito out there, many say it hits the mark when it comes to flavor.
"There's something about the combination of the cheese, sausage, and salsa that is just perfect," said one fan on Reddit. "They also reheat well compared to competitors' breakfast burritos and McDonald's own breakfast sandwiches." Many insist that the sauce is an absolute must, as it amps up the flavor big time. And if you want to add some heft, you can always stuff a hash brown in there, too.
16. Breakfast Burrito at Roberto's Taco Shop
Roberto's Taco Shop has been a California classic since 1964, and now you can also find numerous locations in Nevada and Texas. The breakfast menu consists solely of breakfast burritos with four different options to choose from: bacon or ham, potato, carne asada, and sausage. The burritos also include eggs, cheddar cheese, and, of course, flour tortillas to wrap everything up. You can also request salsa on the side.
Diners have plenty of good things to say about Roberto's breakfast burritos, with some even saying they're the best around. People love that they're big and heavy, and that every element tastes spot-on. In addition, diners love the kick you get from the salsa, particularly the salsa verde. One reviewer said on TikTok, "The green one has a good spice, good acidity. Adds a wetness to the burrito."
17. Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito at Del Taco
Also founded in 1964, Del Taco often tops lists of the best Mexican chain restaurants in the U.S. thanks to its affordable eats that many say are ultra-craveable. Case in point is the Carne Asada breakfast burrito, which features a simple but satisfying mix of grilled carne asada, eggs, cheddar cheese, and red sauce. You can order it on its own or as part of a meal with hash brown sticks and a drink.
Diners rave about this meaty breakfast burrito, saying it's downright delicious. For example, a reviewer said on Facebook, "Carne asada: really good. Seasoned to perfection. That's a lot of meat, and it tastes really good." They also commented on the "fire" combination of cheese and eggs. Another reviewer posted on TikTok, "This breakfast burrito has to be the best thing I have ever gotten from here."
18. Plantspired Egg Burrito at Egg Tuck
California-born chain Egg Tuck has been making huge waves for its Korean-inspired breakfast sandwiches featuring soft scrambled eggs in buttery brioche bread. In fact, the Royal Tuck sandwich even made our list of the best breakfast sandwiches in every state. But what you might not know is that the chain also offers breakfast burritos, and diners are going nuts for them. The Plantspired Egg Burrito gets particularly glowing reviews.
This vegetarian-friendly burrito doesn't contain any meat, but many diners say you won't even miss it, as the soy chorizo gives what one TikToker called "a fantastic mouthfeel and savory flavor that you won't forget." Plus, you get the same creamy eggs the sandwiches are famous for, along with crispy tater tots, grilled onions, and a house-made sriracha aioli. People also love that the tortilla is thin, so it lets all the filling flavors really shine.
Methodology
To compile this list of the best fast food chain burritos, we dove deep into online reviews. We only looked at reviews posted within the past year to make sure the details were up to date, and we chose spots that got multiple rave reviews and more positive hype than negative. According to diners, these fast food burritos are a cut above the competition for their great flavors, decent size, execution, and value for money.