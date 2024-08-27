Why Does Restaurant Caesar Dressing Taste So Much Better Than Store-Bought?

Classic Caesar salad may look less colorful and busy than a regular house salad, but it packs a wallop of tangy, creamy, umami (not salty!) flavor you don't find in other salads. A Caesar typically contains only romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and the eponymous dressing — a simple lineup. Obviously, the dressing is where the flavor lives in a Caesar, but if you've ever bought a bottle of it at the store hoping to replicate the intense, savory experience you got at a restaurant, you've probably been disappointed.

One of the undeniable facts about Caesar salad is that restaurant Caesar dressing typically just tastes better than store-bought versions, and there are several reasons for this. For one, restaurants usually make it from scratch with fresh ingredients, and this tends to provide brighter bursts of flavors than pre-packaged components. While bottled dressing may have been made with ingredients that were fresh at the time, it's designed to be shelf-stable for months, and it's anyone's guess how old it is by the time it hits your fridge. That's not to say store-bought dressing is bad, but it certainly lacks the zest of its freshly made counterpart.

"Real" Caesar dressing also contains quite a few more ingredients than you may expect. In a classic recipe, you'll find garlic cloves, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, olive oil, Dijon mustard, raw egg yolks, anchovies, and sometimes red wine vinegar. These ingredients often don't find their way into bottled dressing, and your taste buds can tell.

