How McDonald's McRib Became A Cult Classic

McDonald's iconic McRib was born thanks to chef René Arend following the major success of the Chicken McNugget, which he also created. McDonald's restaurants around the country began to run out of chicken, so to combat angry customers, the quick-thinking chef whipped up the McRib: A pork patty made to look like barbecue ribs. Its name is misleading though, as the sandwich contains little to no rib meat and no bones. In 1982, the McRib was released to the public in the United States.

While the McRib receives much love when it returns to the menu every year (the fast food chain says that the item is seasonal to keep the menu fresh), it was originally not a fan-favorite. In fact, it was referred to as the "McFlop" upon its initial release. Over the following years, the McRib began to leave and return to the menu at random times for a reason that consumers still can't figure out. Since it had such a poor beginning, many wonder how this controversial sandwich switched from a fast-food disaster to an anxiously-awaited treat. The answer? Marketing.