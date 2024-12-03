How McDonald's McRib Became A Cult Classic
McDonald's iconic McRib was born thanks to chef René Arend following the major success of the Chicken McNugget, which he also created. McDonald's restaurants around the country began to run out of chicken, so to combat angry customers, the quick-thinking chef whipped up the McRib: A pork patty made to look like barbecue ribs. Its name is misleading though, as the sandwich contains little to no rib meat and no bones. In 1982, the McRib was released to the public in the United States.
While the McRib receives much love when it returns to the menu every year (the fast food chain says that the item is seasonal to keep the menu fresh), it was originally not a fan-favorite. In fact, it was referred to as the "McFlop" upon its initial release. Over the following years, the McRib began to leave and return to the menu at random times for a reason that consumers still can't figure out. Since it had such a poor beginning, many wonder how this controversial sandwich switched from a fast-food disaster to an anxiously-awaited treat. The answer? Marketing.
Why the McRib is a McClassic
Sandwich skeptics think McDonald's made the McRib a limited menu item because scarcity breeds demand. According to this theory, the fast food chain used that ploy to create a buzz around the offering. The company has also put the sandwich on multiple farewell tours — in 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2022. McDonald's even started a "Save the McRib" petition following its announcement of the product's departure in November 2005, as well as creating the Boneless Pig Farmers Association of America that acted as an imaginary sponsor for the meal.
While it was fairly obvious that McDonald's was behind the entire movement, it actually worked — in 2007, the company made $30 million from the sandwich, selling a staggering 7 million pounds of pork. The unpredictable disappearance and return of the McRib has also historically worked very well for the brand since seasonal items usually see impressive sales due to their immediate high-demand. Since this has held true every single time the sandwich has made a return, it's extremely unlikely the McRib will earn a coveted spot as a permanent menu item.
McMega fans continue to revive its legacy
Even though the entire marketing strategy leaves doubts that McDonald's ever actually planned on retiring the McRib at all, consumers don't seem to mind. They will most certainly continue to buy the sandwich for as long as the company continues to dangle it in front of their faces. And while various food reviewers claim that the McRib is nothing but an ordinary glob of pork, the menu item's large cult following definitely outnumbers its haters. The McRib's mega fans (including big names like Rhett McLaughlin of "Good Mythical Morning" and media personality Jack Osbourne) keep its legacy alive, most likely because it's like nothing else on the McDonald's menu. Even though its iconic barbecue-smeared pork patty is extremely divisive, there's no denying that it is one of the most iconic seasonal items in any fast food establishment.
McRib is making its big return in 2024 and will appear on menus beginning on December 3. McDonald's will also be selling "A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce" — the sandwich's iconic barbecue topping — by the half-gallon. Make sure to get it while you can, because it won't be around for very long.