The Gas Station Glazed Donuts That Might Just Rival Krispy Kreme

While Krispy Kreme's donuts are baked on-site at its individual stores across the country, all Glazers are made in the same bakery in La Crosse, Wisconsin, with a staggering number being distributed across its upper Midwest locations daily to the tune of 47 million per year. The factory-made sweet treat is baked to perfection using heavy machinery designed to ensure a delectably pillowy texture that melts in your mouth. After the donuts are fried and still warm, they're coated with that gooey, sugary vanilla icing and cooled until they're ready to be packaged and loaded on the truck.

Unfortunately, there are reports from Redditors claiming to be employees that Glazers are now being frozen to prolong the shelf life before being shipped to Kwik Trip stores. Some lovers of the popular donuts claim the quality has taken a nosedive, while others are pleased that freezing them leads to less waste. Despite not being as fresh as the donuts from Krispy Kreme's shops, Midwesterners still adore the convenience store chain's version.