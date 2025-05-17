The Gas Station Glazed Donuts That Might Just Rival Krispy Kreme
When you think of a mouthwatering glazed donut, chances are good that Krispy Kreme will come to mind. The beloved donut chain helped make donuts popular, though Krispy Kreme's founder didn't actually create the brand's iconic donut recipe. You'll even find that Krispy Kreme's donuts are available in grocery stores like Walmart today. But they do have a rival, at least in the Midwest. Kwik Trip's Glazers donuts are widely beloved throughout the region.
Glazers were introduced in 2003 after Kwik Trip management tasked employees with coming up with a recipe for a donut directly inspired by Krispy Kreme's original glazed donuts. Glazers are light, fluffy, and vanilla-forward. Some even prefer Glazers to Krispy Kreme's glazed. In fact, to many a Midwesterner, they're undeniably superior to Krispy Kreme's donuts. Coming in boxes of six to make it easy to feed the whole crew, the donuts are a staple in the region.
How Glazers are made
While Krispy Kreme's donuts are baked on-site at its individual stores across the country, all Glazers are made in the same bakery in La Crosse, Wisconsin, with a staggering number being distributed across its upper Midwest locations daily to the tune of 47 million per year. The factory-made sweet treat is baked to perfection using heavy machinery designed to ensure a delectably pillowy texture that melts in your mouth. After the donuts are fried and still warm, they're coated with that gooey, sugary vanilla icing and cooled until they're ready to be packaged and loaded on the truck.
Unfortunately, there are reports from Redditors claiming to be employees that Glazers are now being frozen to prolong the shelf life before being shipped to Kwik Trip stores. Some lovers of the popular donuts claim the quality has taken a nosedive, while others are pleased that freezing them leads to less waste. Despite not being as fresh as the donuts from Krispy Kreme's shops, Midwesterners still adore the convenience store chain's version.