Alton Brown's Chef Tip For The Fudgiest Brownies? Bake Them Twice
Alton Brown knows "Good Eats." And, as it turns out, he knows good treats as well. The cookbook author and Food Network icon has been assisting home cooks on their quest to perfect everything from a crusty steak to mayo-whisked scrambled eggs. But if you're hoping to make an excellent (and gooey) pan of brownies, you're in luck, because Brown takes this dessert from great to absolutely excellent. All you need do is bake your brownies twice. The chef posted his advice using a sticky note on Food Network's Facebook page.
The note begins, "Hey brownie lovers, want ooier centers?" Traversing the divide between cakey brownie fans and fudgy brownie lovers, Brown's advice is certainly welcome in the chewy brownie camp. Brown then instructs home cooks to "bake your brownies for 15 [minutes]." Then, he says, "Take them out for 15 [minutes] then bake till done." Then, in his final missive, he assures brownie fans to just "trust me on this." Considering his track record for producing delicious food (and content), we will absolutely take his advice and bake our brownies twice. Just make sure to look out for cracks to ensure your brownies aren't over-baked.
Why it's so nice to bake brownies twice
So what's the logic behind this trick? This method allows one to have their gooey brownies, and eat them too. There is a lot to love about an under-baked brownie — the unset center is undeniably chewy and delicious. And for those concerned about the risk of foodborne illness with under-baked brownies, Alton Brown — who has no problem with licking raw batter off his fingers — makes sure to fully finish off the bake in the oven. Partially baking your brownies for 15 minutes, then letting them sit for 15 minutes before popping them back in the oven maintains the gooey center thanks to the cooling time between bakes. After the brownies are placed back into the oven, the edges along the pan heat back up first, leaving the center less likely to over-cook or solidify fully.
If you're using Alton Brown's own brownie recipe — which calls for a total of 45 minutes of oven time at 300 degrees Fahrenheit — you first bake the brownies in for 15 minutes, then rest them outside of the oven for 15 minutes. You then bake the brownies again for 30 minutes. Brown also notes that you should hold off on digging into those ooey gooey brownies until the fudgy treats are at least "mostly cool." But who has the patience for that?