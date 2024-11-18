Alton Brown's Chef Tip For The Fudgiest Brownies? Bake Them Twice

Alton Brown knows "Good Eats." And, as it turns out, he knows good treats as well. The cookbook author and Food Network icon has been assisting home cooks on their quest to perfect everything from a crusty steak to mayo-whisked scrambled eggs. But if you're hoping to make an excellent (and gooey) pan of brownies, you're in luck, because Brown takes this dessert from great to absolutely excellent. All you need do is bake your brownies twice. The chef posted his advice using a sticky note on Food Network's Facebook page.

The note begins, "Hey brownie lovers, want ooier centers?" Traversing the divide between cakey brownie fans and fudgy brownie lovers, Brown's advice is certainly welcome in the chewy brownie camp. Brown then instructs home cooks to "bake your brownies for 15 [minutes]." Then, he says, "Take them out for 15 [minutes] then bake till done." Then, in his final missive, he assures brownie fans to just "trust me on this." Considering his track record for producing delicious food (and content), we will absolutely take his advice and bake our brownies twice. Just make sure to look out for cracks to ensure your brownies aren't over-baked.