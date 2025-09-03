Make A Deli-Worthy Reuben Sandwich With Our Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not all sandwiches are worth getting excited about, but when a recipe stands out from the rest, it warrants celebration, as is the case with recipe developer Patterson Watkins' deli-worthy Reuben sandwich. Considering a Reuben sandwich is a pretty classic concoction despite its murky origins, Watkins sticks to perfecting the execution rather than adding novel twists. Though she says, "The ingredients did most of the work."

Her version contains the traditional Reuben ingredients: corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on rye bread. However, depending on where you live and the season, it might take a little work to source corned beef, a St. Patrick's Day and New Year's Day staple. "Call around to local shops, key in on shops that cater to your local Kosher community, and check out online options," Watkins says. If you're up for a little cooking project, you can always make it yourself using raw beef brisket, though the corning process takes a few days.

Regardless, this recipe will be worth the effort. "We have some pretty epic delis and diners here in the Philly area, but after making this homemade version, those restaurants might be taking a backseat," Watkins says.