What's The Difference Between A Reuben And A Rachel Sandwich?
There are endless combinations in terms of building your favorite sandwich. Whether you prefer it on sliced bread or a long roll, cheese or no cheese — there is no right answer. And sometimes sandwiches are so good that new variations are born from tasty flavor combos. Such was the case with the Reuben, which established itself as a popular corned beef sandwich before its sister, the Rachel, came along.
The key differences between a Reuben and Rachel come down to two ingredients: the meat and the topping. A Reuben is made with corned beef and sauerkraut, while a Rachel is made with pastrami or turkey and coleslaw. The Reuben has two origin stories, with some claiming the sandwich was born in the early 1900s in New York City, while others claim it was first made in the 1920s in Omaha, Nebraska. Regardless of where it was invented, it established itself at least a few years before the Rachel debuted in the 1930s.
The key differences between a Reuben and Rachel
Both sandwiches are made on rye bread and enhanced with tangy Swiss cheese. But the Rachel has a slightly lighter feel and flavor to the Reuben due to using thinly-sliced roasted turkey or pastrami instead of typically fattier corned beef. Beyond the meat, a Reuben's tangy sauerkraut is served hot, making the Reuben feel heartier and fuller than the Rachel when paired with its warm beef and melted Swiss.
Although sauerkraut and coleslaw are both prepared with cabbage, they offer very different results that inform the flavor and texture of their respective sandwiches. Incorporating coleslaw, the Rachel can be served either hot or cold. Especially if the coleslaw is cold, there's a nice crunch to it compared to the Reuben; it's also usually creamier thanks to the mayonnaise in the slaw. It's a perfect summer alternative to that cozier, more substantial Reuben, and there are plenty of ways to elevate basic coleslaw to make this sandwich even better. Ultimately, the favorite sandwich comes down to personal preference, but if you're looking for a lighter, creamier, crunchier meal, you might prefer the Rachel instead.