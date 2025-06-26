What's The Difference Between A Reuben And A Rachel Sandwich?

There are endless combinations in terms of building your favorite sandwich. Whether you prefer it on sliced bread or a long roll, cheese or no cheese — there is no right answer. And sometimes sandwiches are so good that new variations are born from tasty flavor combos. Such was the case with the Reuben, which established itself as a popular corned beef sandwich before its sister, the Rachel, came along.

The key differences between a Reuben and Rachel come down to two ingredients: the meat and the topping. A Reuben is made with corned beef and sauerkraut, while a Rachel is made with pastrami or turkey and coleslaw. The Reuben has two origin stories, with some claiming the sandwich was born in the early 1900s in New York City, while others claim it was first made in the 1920s in Omaha, Nebraska. Regardless of where it was invented, it established itself at least a few years before the Rachel debuted in the 1930s.