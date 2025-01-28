What Is The Best Cut Of Beef For Corned Beef?

Corned beef is one of those favorite foods that we take for granted. We love waking up to a breakfast of corned beef hash, sitting down for a reuben sandwich over lunch, or celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a corned beef and cabbage dinner. But, we hardly ever think about how corned beef is made. What makes corned beef corned? And, just what cut of beef is it? The answer to the first question is simple. Corned beef, as you may have guessed, does not contain any form of corn. Corning is a form of dry curing using large pellets of salt called "corns." Today, the meat is actually brined in salt water.

The answer to the second question is more complicated. Corned beef is most often made with brisket, a cut from the cow's pectoral muscles. There are two parts to a brisket: the flat or first cut (the leaner, flatter side of the muscle) and the point or second cut (which has more marbling and a fat layer known as the fat cap). Choosing which one of those two cuts is the best is one of the most important things to do when making any corned beef dish.