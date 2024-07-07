Philly Cheesesteak-Style Sliders Recipe

The Philly cheesesteak dates back to the 1930s, although in the early days it was more of a simple steak sandwich since it didn't include cheese. But as the sandwich approaches its century mark, cheese has long been considered a traditional part of the dish (hence the name). Still, its melty goodness can make for pretty messy (albeit fun) eating on a full-sized bun. Developer Julianne De Witt solves this problem, not by eliminating the cheese (the horror!), but by replacing sub rolls with slider buns. This results in sandwiches that are much easier to eat and also make for cute and tasty appetizers that she says are "great for entertaining — perfect for a Super Bowl party or a casual dinner party."

"This recipe is so fun to make," De Witt tells us, describing the sliders as "delicious, family-friendly, and easy to put together." While cheesesteak sliders would be an excellent addition to a game day buffet of Buffalo wings and chicken nachos, you could also make them for dinner since they're quick and easy enough to prepare even on a weeknight. If you go this route, De Witt suggests fries, chips, or potato salad as a side. For something less starchy, you could go with raw vegetables accompanied by onion dip or homemade aioli.