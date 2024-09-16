What Is A Dutch Oven And Do You Really Need One?

There's clearly something good about the Dutch oven's design. It's been in use since its invention in the 1600s, when the Dutch came up with a superior method for casting metals in sand molds. The Netherlands at that time was producing top-quality copper and brass pots — not exactly the cheapest materials. So in the early 1700s, an Englishman applied their pot-making process to the more cost-effective cast iron, keeping the name Dutch oven.

That means today's bare cast iron Dutch ovens are pretty much the same stalwart vessel used not only in the 1700s but also in the American colonies and on the Lewis and Clark expedition. They're nearly indestructible — this is cookware with heirloom potential — and they're great at getting hot and staying hot. They're heavy, though, weighing roughly 11 to 20 pounds depending on capacity. Cast iron Dutch ovens also need to be treated and seasoned like any cast iron pan, so no soaking, no dishwasher, no steel wool, and be careful when cooking acidic foods like tomatoes: Metallic flavors can transfer to the food, and the pan's seasoning can be impacted.

Aside from weight, enameled cast iron Dutch ovens are a different story. Caring for them is almost a no-brainer — even cleaning a Dutch oven with burnt food stains is fairly straightforward. There are also no issues with cooking acidic foods in them, so go ahead and make your tomato sauce recipe in your pretty, shiny enameled Dutch oven. They're comparable to ceramic Dutch ovens, the other common material, in their versatility, but ceramic is much lighter — and much less durable. Drop it, and it's probably done.

