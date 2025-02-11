Classic Salisbury Steak Recipe
Whether you're revisiting a childhood favorite or trying it for the first time, this homemade Salisbury steak recipe is sure to win a spot in your comfort food rotation. To be fair, depending on your age, you may never have even heard of Salisbury steak. This vintage favorite, rooted in simplicity and comfort, was a beloved meal to enjoy as far back as the early 1900s. It gained even more fame as a frozen dinner staple, gracing kitchen tables and TV trays throughout the latter half of the 20th century, and continues to hold its place in the freezer aisle today.
But there's nothing like a homemade Salisbury steak to bring new life to a tried-and-true dish. With fresh ingredients, a richly flavored mushroom gravy, and the tender, juicy texture you crave, this recipe elevates the dish from its humble beginnings to a dinnertime delight worthy of a modern table.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "Salisbury steak is a delicious comfort food — it's hearty, simple to make, and incredibly satisfying. Whether you enjoy it in front of the TV or serve it to your extended family at your next gathering, it's a great way to bring a little nostalgia to your table while keeping things fresh and flavorful."
Gather the ingredients for classic Salisbury steak
To make this comforting classic, you'll need a mix of pantry staples and a few key ingredients. First, half of an onion is grated to incorporate into the Salisbury steak mixture, while the rest is diced to saute with the mushrooms for the rich, savory gravy.
The Salisbury steak mixture combines grated onion, panko breadcrumbs, ground beef, an egg, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, kosher salt, and black pepper. If needed, you can swap panko for standard breadcrumbs or even experiment with ground turkey instead of beef for a lighter take. After mixing and shaping, the steaks are seared in olive oil until browned.
The gravy comes together by sauteing mushrooms and diced onion with butter and salt. If you're a garlic lover, feel free to add minced garlic for added depth. Flour helps thicken the gravy, while beef broth creates a flavorful base to bring it to the perfect consistency. Everything simmers together until the gravy is thick and the steaks are cooked through. For a finishing touch, fresh parsley adds brightness and color, making this homemade Salisbury steak even more inviting.
Step 1: Grate and dice onion
Peel and grate half the onion and finely dice the remaining half. Set aside.
Step 2: Prepare Salisbury steak mixture
In a medium bowl, gently mix to combine grated onion, panko, beef, egg, 2 tablespoons ketchup, 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, and pepper using gloved hands.
Step 3: Divide into portions
Divide mixture into 5 sections. Transfer to a plate.
Step 4: Shape into steaks
Shape each section into a 1-inch thick oval-shaped steak.
Step 5: Heat a skillet
Heat a large nonstick skillet with olive oil over medium heat.
Step 6: Cook steaks
Add steaks and sear for 2 to 3 minutes until golden brown on the first side.
Step 7: Flip and cook
Flip and cook remaining side until golden brown. The steaks will not be cooked through.
Step 8: Transfer to a plate
Transfer steaks to a clean plate and set aside.
Step 9: Cook mushrooms and onions
Add mushrooms, diced onion, butter, and remaining ¾ teaspoon salt to skillet.
Step 10: Cook until tender
Cook for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are golden brown and tender.
Step 11: Stir in flour
Stir in garlic, if using, and flour. Cook for 1 minute.
Step 12: Add beef broth
Stir in half of the beef broth. Cook, stirring, to incorporate.
Step 13: Add remaining broth
Stir in remaining broth, remaining 1 tablespoon ketchup, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, and 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce.
Step 14: Add steaks
Add steaks back to the skillet.
Step 15: Simmer
Reduce heat to medium low and simmer, stirring liquid occasionally around steaks, until the gravy is thickened and the internal temperature of the steaks reaches 165 F.
Step 16: Garnish and serve
Garnish with parsley and serve hot, ideally with mashed potatoes and your favorite veggie side.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|489
|Total Fat
|33.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.2 g
|Trans Fat
|1.3 g
|Cholesterol
|142.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.1 g
|Total Sugars
|6.6 g
|Sodium
|873.4 mg
|Protein
|27.3 g
Where did Salisbury steak originate?
Salisbury steak was first introduced in 1888 by Dr. James Henry Salisbury — an American physicist and nutritionist — who believed that ground beef could aid digestion and improve overall health. Having studied nutrition during the Civil War, Dr. Salisbury advocated for a diet centered around minced beef, which he preferred simply broiled or pan-fried and served with brown gravy. His goal was to provide easily digestible meals for soldiers and patients suffering from chronic illnesses.
In later years, Salisbury steak became a popular dinnertime staple. Thanks to its affordability, the popularity of Salisbury steak exploded with the rise of TV dinners in the 1950s. Companies like Swanson introduced frozen dinners, and Salisbury steak became a top choice. Its rich brown gravy kept the meat moist during freezing and reheating, making it ideal for mass production. Salisbury steak has remained a popular frozen meal, though homemade variations are still equally as popular today, and we'd argue that those taste a little better.
Can I prepare these Salisbury steaks ahead of time?
Salisbury steak is an excellent make-ahead meal, perfect for meal prepping or quick weeknight dinners. There are a few ways to make it ahead. The first is to prepare and shape the steaks in advance, then wrap and store in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. When ready to serve, cook the steaks and gravy as directed. For another option, you can also cook steaks and gravy as directed, then cool completely before transferring to an airtight container. Stored in the refrigerator, they'll stay fresh for about three days. You can also freeze the cooked steaks for up to three months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before reheating.
To reheat Salisbury steaks, warm the steaks and gravy in a covered skillet, adding additional broth or water as needed to loosen the consistency of the gravy, until heated through. The internal temperature of the steaks should reach 165 F before serving. You can also reheat in the microwave or covered in a preheated 350 F oven.