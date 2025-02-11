Classic Salisbury Steak Recipe

Whether you're revisiting a childhood favorite or trying it for the first time, this homemade Salisbury steak recipe is sure to win a spot in your comfort food rotation. To be fair, depending on your age, you may never have even heard of Salisbury steak. This vintage favorite, rooted in simplicity and comfort, was a beloved meal to enjoy as far back as the early 1900s. It gained even more fame as a frozen dinner staple, gracing kitchen tables and TV trays throughout the latter half of the 20th century, and continues to hold its place in the freezer aisle today.

But there's nothing like a homemade Salisbury steak to bring new life to a tried-and-true dish. With fresh ingredients, a richly flavored mushroom gravy, and the tender, juicy texture you crave, this recipe elevates the dish from its humble beginnings to a dinnertime delight worthy of a modern table.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "Salisbury steak is a delicious comfort food — it's hearty, simple to make, and incredibly satisfying. Whether you enjoy it in front of the TV or serve it to your extended family at your next gathering, it's a great way to bring a little nostalgia to your table while keeping things fresh and flavorful."