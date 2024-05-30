Reuben Sandwiches Across The US You Need To Try At Least Once

What's the greatest purpose for corned beef? For some, the answer to that is classic corned beef and cabbage, while others will only settle for a hot breakfast dish of corned beef and hash. But for the true sandwich connoisseurs, corned beef is destined to make the epic Reuben sandwich. A Reuben sandwich generally consists of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian Dressing on rye bread. Depending on the region the sandwich is served, you can find the corned beef swapped with pastrami, sauerkraut replaced with coleslaw, and the Russian dressing subbed with Thousand Island. Yes, there's a difference between the two sauces. While both use a blend of mayonnaise and ketchup for the base, Russian dressing leans into the spice, using horseradish and hot sauce, while Thousand Island is tangier, often incorporating pickle relish into the mix.

Advertisement

Long story short, the Reuben is a deli staple with a complicated history, but its appeal to the masses is decidedly uncomplicated. Unsurprisingly, this brilliant sandwich has spread far past its deli origins, showing up in some of the best restaurants in the United States. But which places can boast a Reuben truly worth the extra effort of tracking it down? We're glad you asked. Sourcing from Yelp, Trip Advisor, local newspapers, and other gourmet authorities, we've rounded up the best Reuben sandwiches in the country worthy of a culinary pilgrimage.