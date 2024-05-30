Reuben Sandwiches Across The US You Need To Try At Least Once
What's the greatest purpose for corned beef? For some, the answer to that is classic corned beef and cabbage, while others will only settle for a hot breakfast dish of corned beef and hash. But for the true sandwich connoisseurs, corned beef is destined to make the epic Reuben sandwich. A Reuben sandwich generally consists of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian Dressing on rye bread. Depending on the region the sandwich is served, you can find the corned beef swapped with pastrami, sauerkraut replaced with coleslaw, and the Russian dressing subbed with Thousand Island. Yes, there's a difference between the two sauces. While both use a blend of mayonnaise and ketchup for the base, Russian dressing leans into the spice, using horseradish and hot sauce, while Thousand Island is tangier, often incorporating pickle relish into the mix.
Long story short, the Reuben is a deli staple with a complicated history, but its appeal to the masses is decidedly uncomplicated. Unsurprisingly, this brilliant sandwich has spread far past its deli origins, showing up in some of the best restaurants in the United States. But which places can boast a Reuben truly worth the extra effort of tracking it down? We're glad you asked. Sourcing from Yelp, Trip Advisor, local newspapers, and other gourmet authorities, we've rounded up the best Reuben sandwiches in the country worthy of a culinary pilgrimage.
The Jeff's Special Reuben at Jeff's Table
Called out as one of the top 15 Reuben's in Los Angeles by Yelp, the Jeff's Special Reuben at Jeff's Table features smokey pastrami, seeded rye bread, sauerkraut, melty Comté cheese, house-made Russian-style dressing, and a crunchy Gruyère crisp. A crucial element behind this yummy Reuben is its blend of two glorious French cheeses, Comté and Gruyere, both a welcome addition to the crispy top of a French onion soup. Beyond the two cheeses setting this sandwich apart, owner and head chef Jeff Strauss likes a bit of chili crisp to his Russian dressing, incorporating a bit of subtle heat.
Strauss found plenty of inspiration for this unconventional take on the Reuben at the many Jewish delis he frequented as a kid with his mother. Billed as an "almost famous" sandwich on its menu, we don't think it'll be long before the rest of the world catches on.
424-835-5353
5900 N. Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
New York-Style Rueben at Shapiro's Delicatessen
Called out on both Trip Advisor and Yelp as offering the best Rueben sandwich in Indianapolis, Shapiro's Delicatessen has been in business since 1907. As one of the best delis in the country, you might not be surprised that it offers several different riffs on the Reuben sandwich. Topped with Swiss cheese and plenty of Russian Dressing, the New York-Style Reuben uses coleslaw as its tangy filler, while the standard Rueben uses traditional sauerkraut. In an interesting sandwich layering method, both sandwiches have their generous lines of sauerkraut or coleslaw surrounded on both sides by thinly sliced corned beef. You can also order your Reuben with either pastrami meat or turkey.
As an added bonus, consider ordering a slice of Ann's Strawberry Cheesecake to go with your Reuben. This sweet dessert is almost as popular as Shapiro's Reuben, and the perfect finish to a perfect meal.
317-631-4041
808 S. Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Katz's Reuben at Katz's Deli
You can't have a Reuben sandwich round-up without featuring Katz's Delicatessen's version. Famous for its "When Harry Met Sally..." scene — you know the one — this classic New York City deli is an institution in itself. While Anthony Bourdain may claim the Pastrami Queen offers the best pastrami sandwich in town, Katz's Deli takes top marks for other sandwiches.
On Yelp, it claims the top spot for providing the city with its best Reuben sandwich. Its sandwich features Swiss cheese, and tangy sauerkraut, with the corned beef being the standard filling but pastrami and brisket can be subbed in. It also has a "Rachel" amendment, which swaps in turkey for the corned beef and coleslaw for the sauerkraut. Shoppers can even play with what bread they want to serve it with, offering either club white bread or deli rye. For the discerning diner who likes to customize their Reuben experience, Katz's deli is the place to deliver the goods in quality fashion.
https://katzsdelicatessen.com/
(212) 254-2246
205 E. Houston St, New York City, NY 10002
The Radical Reuben at the Chicago Diner
Believe it or not, in Chicago, you can try a vegan Reuben that's a perfect meat and dairy-free answer to the real thing. The Chicago Diner is a specialty vegan and vegetarian restaurant offering classic comfort food for those with dietary restrictions since 1983. Its Reuben features corned beef-style seitan (also known as wheat meat), onions, peppers, sauerkraut, vegan or dairy cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye. While the generous addition of sauteed onions and peppers is a nice touch to the sandwich, most fans love to call out the delicious seitan flavor.
One reason the seitan tastes so similar to the tangy, meaty corned beef is the use of a beet and pickle juice brine. How good is its vegetarian take? Both Tripadvisor and Four Square list this Reuben as the best in Chicago — even beating out the meat-filled competitors.
(773) 935-6696
3411 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60657
Market House Grilled Reuben at Market House Meats
In Seattle, there's a hole-in-the-wall deli with an unassuming, time-warn exterior marked with "Market House," writ small, and "Corned Beef," writ huge. Underneath that, you can see another bit of writing proclaiming "Seattle's Best Reuben." This is Market House Meats, a meat market and deli where you can grab the Market House Grilled Reuben. According to Yelp, this is truly one of the best Reuben's in Seattle, though some would claim it's the best in the country. Heck, even the Seattle Times singles it out as a "masterpiece."
Market House Meat's take has hot corned beef (its most famous product), Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and a Thousand Island dressing all sandwiched between thick, marbled rye bread bookends. Fans like to single out the luxurious portion of corned beef the restaurant serves up, but the other elements, like the thick bread and tangy dressing, are equally buzz-worthy. Plus, to bring an extra element of spice, the restaurant serves the sandwich with a side of hot horseradish — a welcome addition of heat.
http://www.markethousemeats.co/
(206) 624-9248
1124 Howell St Seattle, WA 98101
Lucky's Reuben at Lucky's Cafe
Called out in "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," the Reuben from the Lucky Cafe in Cleveland left Guy Fieri speechless. The sandwich comes with corned beef, sauerkraut, rye bread, and a side serving of Thousand Island dressing — all of which are made in-house. Even the cucumbers used for the pickle relish in the Thousand Island dressing and the thyme put into the corned beef brine come from the restaurant's garden out back. The only thing they don't make at the restaurant is the Swiss cheese, a lapse that can be forgiven, all things considered.
If you're still hungry after one of these sandwiches, consider grabbing Lucky's biscuit and gravy dish too, as "Iron Chef" alum Michael Symon claims it's one of the best things he's ever eaten. Describing it as "soul-satisfying" on "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," Symon calls out the restaurant's use of premium pork and lard as the secret to its success.
(216) 622-7773
777 Starkweather Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113
Reuben Sandwich at Attman's Deli
Established in 1915 in Baltimore, Attman's Deli's corned beef has a fan in Kenji Lopez-Alt, who singled it out in Serious Eats as being "awesomely tender and moist." That's an unsurprising distinction considering Attman's is located on Baltimore's famed Corned Beef Row, a section on Lombard Street that features three famed deli's specializing in the best Kosher cuisine. Naturally, the Reuben on offer is a fine example of a deli sandwich and it's marked "Voted Baltimore's Best" on the menu.
You can get its Reuben with the famed corned beef, plus all the other typical accouterments, like aromatic rye bread, tangy sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and a slathering of Russian dressing. Or, you can go rogue and get Attman's Specialty Reuben, a dish that sandwiches the corned beef, turkey, or pastrami between two potato pancakes. Either way, you won't be disappointed.
https://attmansdeli.com/history/
(410) 563-2666
1019 E. Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
The Reuben at Josh's Deli
If you're looking for a twist on some traditional deli grub, head to Miami and check out Josh's Deli, a restaurant known for its modern take on deli classics. For instance, this place is famous for its Jewban, a Jewish deli take on the Cuban sandwich, as house-cured pastrami gets added to the whole pork, pickle, and mustard formula. Equally beloved is the Reuben sandwich, which benefits from the delicious corned beef.
As noted in the "Miami New Times," Josh's Deli makes all of its corned beef in-house, curing Angus brisket for well over a week before braising it and smoking it for an earthy touch – a far cry from the canned corned beef of old. The restaurant is starting to get some extra buzz, with The Michelin Guide selecting it for review in 2024, so you better hurry over before this place gets mobbed by the masses.
https://www.facebook.com/JoshsDeli/
(305) 397-8494
9517 Harding Ave., Surfside, FL 33154
Blackstone Reuben at Crescent Moon Ale House
A popular origin story for the Reuben sandwich is that it actually hails from Omaha, Nebraska, having been a creation of some guys at a poker game in the Blackstone Hotel. Whether the true origin or not, you should be able to find a pretty good Reuben in its rumored hometown. Enter Crescent Moon Ale House and its Blackstone Reuben, a corned beef classic with a nod to the Reuben's origin at the Blackstone Hotel just down the road.
Mentioned in both USA Today and Omaha Forums as offering the best Reuben in town, this sandwich uses corned beef, marbled rye bread, Thousand Island dressing, Swiss cheese, and a secret sauerkraut blend. If you want an extra taste of the classic sandwich, you can order the Reuben Eggrolls which packs corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese in a fried egg roll package.
https://beercornerusa.com/crescentmoon/
(402) 345-1708
3578 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68131
The Reuben at New World Deli
While Austin, TX may be more famous for its barbecue culture, the city has plenty of delis worth checking out for Reuben enthusiasts. One is New World Deli which features a Reuben with marbled rye bread, sauerkraut, house-made Russian dressing, and rich pastrami. Named the best Reuben by Austin Stays Weird, what sets this sandwich apart is the melt-in-your-mouth pastrami, but you can also get it with turkey, pastrami-style turkey, or the corned beef if you'd prefer something more traditional. If you'd like a twist on the Reuben, the Rachel is equally popular, offering up the same style of sandwich that trades typical sauerkraut for the Southern-approved staple coleslaw.
As an added bonus, you can enjoy your sandwich with some live music every Monday through Saturday night, with a Beatles night special on Tuesdays. For those looking for a little music with their Reuben, New World Deli just might be the spot.
(512) 451-7170
4101 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX 78751
Reuben at Hershel's East Side Deli
Philadelphia has plenty of great delis to choose from, but Hershel's East Side Deli is a standout institution. The founder, Stephen Safern, is essentially deli royalty, as his Uncle Hershel, the restaurant's namesake, worked at Katz's Delicatessen in New York City for over 40 years. Modeled after this old-school style deli, Hershel's is proud to offer similarly retro food, like matzo ball soup, kugel, potato latkes, and of course, the Reuben sandwich. When ordering, you can pick a hot pastrami, corned beef, brisket, or turkey sandwich and then, for 93 cents extra, give it the Reuben treatment, adding sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing.
This particular Reuben has been listed on Yelp as Philadelphia's top Reuben and one foodie YouTuber, JL Jupiter, thinks this dish could even take on Katz's version and win. It looks like this Reuben has come full circle.
http://www.hershelseastsidedeli.com/
(215) 922-6220
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Reuben at Reuben's Deli
If the place is called Reuben's, it has to have a good Reuben sandwich. This is the case for Atlanta-based Reuben's Deli, which has been listed as one of the best sandwich spots in Atlanta by The Infatuation. Its Reuben sandwich can have turkey, pastrami, or corned beef as its meat filling, but the marbled rye bread, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese will make a standard appearance. Yelp and Tripadvisor list it as the top place to grab the aforementioned sandwich. Freshness and quality seem to be the key to its success, as the restaurant sources its meat from Thumann's and Boar's Head, sliced fresh every day, and with each sandwich made to order.
If you have room left over, consider trying one of Reuben's equally fresh cookies, which includes the New York classic and cakey Black and White cookie, jumbo chocolate chip cookies, and Reese's peanut butter cookies.
https://www.reubensdeliatlanta.com/
404-589-9800
57 Broad St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Greenberg's Reuben at Greenberg's Deli
Sin City has plenty of high-quality food to brag about, but where should you head for the best quality Reuben? According to Tripadvisor and Four Square, the best Reuben can be found at Greenberg's Deli located in the New York New York Casino. It makes sense that one of the better deli experiences you can get there is at the New York New York Casino, where it aims to offer an authentic taste of New York-style hot dogs, pizza, and sandwiches. At the deli, you can order the Greenberg Reuben, a sandwich with pastrami or corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread. While the quality is top-notch, a lot of fans call out the affordability of the dish as well, an important distinction, especially in an expensive place like Las Vegas.
If you're still packing a hefty appetite, you can also try the deli's New York Skyhigh, a triple-decker of corned beef, pastrami, and turkey paired with coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing — an extra meaty twist on the Reuben.
https://newyorknewyork.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/village-street-eateries.html
(702) 740-6969
New York New York Casino, 3790 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Reuben at Cecil's
Can the heart of the Midwest boast a solid Reuben sandwich worthy of its East Coast brethren? In the Twin Cities area, head to Cecil's Deli to find out. Founded in St. Paul in 1949, Cecil's Deli is a beloved institution and has the distinction of being the oldest-running deli in Minnesota. Yelp singles it out as the purveyor of the best Reuben in town as well. In fact, the restaurant offers not one but six Reuben sandwich variations, although its plain Reuben is supposedly the one that made the place famous.
The original Reuben features corned beef, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on a dark wedge of rye bread. But if you want to take a walk on the wild side, you can get the Vegy Reueben, which is laden with sauteed peppers and onions, or the Roast Beef Reuben, which swaps in roast beef and adds horseradish sauce to the mix. For the true heat-seekers, try the Spicy Reuben, which pairs hot pastrami, pepper cheese, and dark, spicy mustard with the usual suspects.
(651) 698-0334
651 Cleveland Avenue South St. Paul, MN 55116