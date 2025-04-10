Celebrate Passover With Our Braised Brisket Recipe

To make this brisket, you'll need just a few key seasonings and specialty items. Of course, the most important ingredient in this recipe is the brisket. Brisket is a tough cut of beef that tenderizes as it slow-cooks for a melt-in-your-mouth texture. You might find two options at the supermarket: the flat-cut and point-cut. While the flat cut is most commonly used (it's easier to slice neatly), the point cut has better marbling for a juicier result.

To season the meat and sauce, you'll need kosher salt and ground black pepper, along with olive oil to help brown the brisket before it's transferred to the oven. This step helps seal in the juices while adding depth of flavor. Sliced yellow onions and minced garlic are added to the brisket, which melt into the dish as it cooks.

The sauce is a deliciously simple mix of beef stock, tomato paste, dark brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, and paprika. Brown sugar adds rich notes of molasses and sweetness, paprika gives it warmth, and the acidity and mild fruitiness of apple cider vinegar wakes up the flavors, complementing the deep flavor of tomato paste.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse shares, "My mom's brisket is the best, and traditionally, you'll find ketchup in hers and many other Jewish-style brisket recipes. I wanted to change things up a bit by using tomato paste and brown sugar to create a similar balance of flavors."