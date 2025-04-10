Celebrate Passover With Our Braised Brisket Recipe
Whether you're hosting this year's Passover seder or just looking for an incredible dish to serve at an upcoming celebratory dinner, you've found the right recipe. Braised brisket is the kind of meal dreams are made of. To make it, brisket is coated with a combination of brown sugar, tomato paste, and apple cider vinegar for a mouthwatering balance of sweetness and tang that will leave everyone craving more. This is the kind of entree you'll think about all year long, and it's sure to become a family favorite.
The good news is you don't have to wait for a special occasion to enjoy braised brisket. While it's a staple for Jewish holiday celebrations, it's versatile enough to be served for any gathering, from casual family dinners to more formal events. As impressive as it may seem when you pull it out of the oven, this dish requires such little prep that it almost isn't fair how good it is.
Gather the ingredients for Passover braised brisket
To make this brisket, you'll need just a few key seasonings and specialty items. Of course, the most important ingredient in this recipe is the brisket. Brisket is a tough cut of beef that tenderizes as it slow-cooks for a melt-in-your-mouth texture. You might find two options at the supermarket: the flat-cut and point-cut. While the flat cut is most commonly used (it's easier to slice neatly), the point cut has better marbling for a juicier result.
To season the meat and sauce, you'll need kosher salt and ground black pepper, along with olive oil to help brown the brisket before it's transferred to the oven. This step helps seal in the juices while adding depth of flavor. Sliced yellow onions and minced garlic are added to the brisket, which melt into the dish as it cooks.
The sauce is a deliciously simple mix of beef stock, tomato paste, dark brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, and paprika. Brown sugar adds rich notes of molasses and sweetness, paprika gives it warmth, and the acidity and mild fruitiness of apple cider vinegar wakes up the flavors, complementing the deep flavor of tomato paste.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse shares, "My mom's brisket is the best, and traditionally, you'll find ketchup in hers and many other Jewish-style brisket recipes. I wanted to change things up a bit by using tomato paste and brown sugar to create a similar balance of flavors."
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 325 F.
Step 2: Season the brisket
Season the brisket on both sides with ¾ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper.
Step 3: Heat the oil
Heat the oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven.
Step 4: Sear the brisket
Add the brisket to the skillet and cook, flipping once, until browned on both sides.
Step 5: Transfer to a Dutch oven
If you're using a skillet, transfer the brisket to a Dutch oven or baking dish.
Step 6: Prepare the aromatics
Peel and thinly slice the onion and mince the garlic.
Step 7: Add to the brisket
Sprinkle evenly over the brisket.
Step 8: Whisk the cooking liquid
In a liquid measuring cup, whisk to combine the beef stock, tomato paste, brown sugar, vinegar, paprika, and the remaining salt and pepper.
Step 9: Pour over the brisket
Pour over the brisket.
Step 10: Cover and cook
Cover and bake for 2 ½ to 3 hours, or until the brisket is tender when pierced with a knife.
Step 11: Let rest
Remove from the oven and let rest, uncovered, for 20 minutes.
Step 12: Slice the brisket
Transfer the brisket to a cutting board and slice thinly against the grain.
Step 13: Reduce the sauce
Bring the sauce in the Dutch oven or a skillet to a simmer and cook until reduced by half. Let cool sightly.
Step 14: Nestle into sauce
Add the brisket back into the warm sauce.
Step 15: Garnish and serve
Garnish with chopped parsley, if desired, and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|502
|Total Fat
|36.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|142.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|11.5 g
|Sodium
|602.5 mg
|Protein
|29.0 g
Can I make brisket ahead of time?
Not only can you make this Passover brisket ahead of time, it's recommended! Prepping your brisket in advance can take the weight off of your holiday dinner plans, and it also gives the flavors time to meld and deepen for an even tastier result. To prepare the brisket ahead, cover and bake as directed until the meat is tender. Let the meat rest, then slice thinly it and transfer it back into the pan juices. Cool, then store covered in the refrigerator for up to two days or freeze for up to two months. Thaw the brisket overnight in the refrigerator if it's frozen before reheating.
When you're ready to serve, let the brisket stand at room temperature while the oven preheats to 325 F. Bake, covered, until hot throughout. Transfer the brisket slices to a platter and reduce the sauce as directed. Pour the sauce over the brisket and garnish with fresh parsley before serving.
What can I serve with this Passover brisket?
Braised brisket is a Jewish holiday staple, whether you're serving it for a Passover seder or Hanukkah feast. When serving for Passover, serve with traditional dishes like potato kugel, tzimmes, roasted root vegetables, and matzo ball soup. The mild sweetness of the meat also pairs well with maple-glazed carrots. Depending on the crowd, you may want to round out the meal with modern touches like a seasonal salad, or stick with classics like gefilte fish and charoset. No matter what you serve with this brisket, everyone is guaranteed to be asking for your recipe.
Note that this isn't just a holiday brisket. Braised brisket can be served throughout the year, anytime you're in the mood for something a little extra special. Warm up on cold winter nights by serving this brisket with mashed potatoes and roasted Brussels sprouts, serve it in the fall with roasted butternut squash and an apple walnut salad, or showcase it in the summer months with potato salad, garlic bread, and grilled veggies.