Our Blueberry Pie Recipe Is Truly Bakery-Worthy

For a comforting dessert, it's hard to beat a well-made pie — the flaky crust and indulgent filling combination is especially appreciated. As popular as pie is, many are intimidated by the baking process to make their own and would opt for store-bought instead. However, nothing beats a fresh fruit pie straight out of the oven, so developer Julie Kinnaird created this bakery-worthy blueberry pie recipe for you to master at home. It starts with a no-fail pie dough that produces a bottom crust and top lattice to encase a fresh blueberry filling with hints of citrus, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Kinnaird admits that pie making requires a bit of patience in the beginning, at least until you become adept at working with the dough. Once you get the hang of rolling and cutting the dough, the fun and artistry begin! After you learn the lattice technique, you can get adventurous with your top crust design to produce a pie worthy of a bakery showcase. The fresh blueberry filling can also include other berries, such as raspberries or blackberries, or stone fruits, like peaches or plums. You could further upgrade your pie with other warming spices like cardamom, cloves, or ginger to enhance the sweetness of the fruit.