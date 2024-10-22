Here's How Long It Takes To Properly Home Cure Corned Beef

If you've ever celebrated St. Patrick's Day, enjoyed a New Year's Day feast, or ordered the occasional Reuben sandwich, then you've probably had corned beef at least once. This salty, tender meat is often paired with cabbage, whether it's boiled, fermented for sauerkraut, or tossed with mayonnaise for coleslaw. Corned beef is made with brisket in the United States, and you can certainly make it at home, though you'll have to give yourself plenty of time. In order to properly cure the beef, it needs between five and seven days covered in salty brine.

Making corned beef at home actually isn't too hard, but there is definitely a technique here; unlike certain cured meats that can sit at room temperature as they cure, you should always refrigerate your brisket during the curing process to ensure it's safe to eat. And a salty brine is necessary here for moisture, which is made with a mixture of salt, water, and sugar, plus some seasonings to help infuse flavor. Don't use a dry brine for this type of meat.