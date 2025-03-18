The Spicy Buffalo Chicken Dip To Make Ahead For Game Nights

Dip is always a welcome dish at any potluck or game day, whether it be something as simple as guacamole or as intricate as a seven-layer dip. Another much-appreciated food at any good gathering is Buffalo chicken wings. So naturally, this Buffalo chicken dip is the perfect best-of-both-worlds fusion that satisfies nearly everyone in the crowd. This Buffalo chicken dip recipe, from developer Katie Rosenhouse, has an added make-ahead quality, which removes the stress of prepping it for your gathering.

Not only is this dip easy to prepare in advance, but it doesn't skimp on quality and flavor just to spare a few minutes in the kitchen. "This dip is the ultimate combination of flavors and textures: creamy, spicy, hearty, and incredibly satisfying," Rosenhouse tells us. "If you love bold, spicy dips and spreads, it's guaranteed to become one of your go-to party staples." And, while the flavor is nothing to overlook, she also highlights that this is the type of dish that only gets better once it sits in the fridge overnight. Rosenhouse particularly enjoys the day-old dip cold, straight from the fridge, spread on a croissant or a slice of good bread, once all of those flavors have had a chance to meld and get to know each other a little better.