The Spicy Buffalo Chicken Dip To Make Ahead For Game Nights
Dip is always a welcome dish at any potluck or game day, whether it be something as simple as guacamole or as intricate as a seven-layer dip. Another much-appreciated food at any good gathering is Buffalo chicken wings. So naturally, this Buffalo chicken dip is the perfect best-of-both-worlds fusion that satisfies nearly everyone in the crowd. This Buffalo chicken dip recipe, from developer Katie Rosenhouse, has an added make-ahead quality, which removes the stress of prepping it for your gathering.
Not only is this dip easy to prepare in advance, but it doesn't skimp on quality and flavor just to spare a few minutes in the kitchen. "This dip is the ultimate combination of flavors and textures: creamy, spicy, hearty, and incredibly satisfying," Rosenhouse tells us. "If you love bold, spicy dips and spreads, it's guaranteed to become one of your go-to party staples." And, while the flavor is nothing to overlook, she also highlights that this is the type of dish that only gets better once it sits in the fridge overnight. Rosenhouse particularly enjoys the day-old dip cold, straight from the fridge, spread on a croissant or a slice of good bread, once all of those flavors have had a chance to meld and get to know each other a little better.
Gather the ingredients for spicy and creamy Buffalo chicken dip
To make spicy, creamy Buffalo chicken dip, you'll need softened cream cheese, ranch dressing, Frank's RedHot hot sauce, cooked and shredded chicken breast, shredded cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles, and sliced scallions. If you want your dip extra meaty, you can optionally add in cooked, crumbled bacon bits.
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe
This buffalo chicken dip is deliciously spicy, cheesy, and satisfying, and since it's easy to make ahead it's perfect for game nights or other gatherings.
Ingredients
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature
- ¾ cup ranch dressing
- 1 (5-ounce) bottle Frank's RedHot
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked and shredded
- ½ cup blue cheese crumbles
- 8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese, divided
- 2 scallions, sliced
Optional Ingredients
- 4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
- Additional sliced scallions, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles, for garnishing
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Stir the cream cheese in a large bowl until smooth.
- Whisk in the ranch dressing, a little bit at a time, until combined.
- Add the hot sauce and whisk until smooth.
- Add the chicken, blue cheese, half the cheddar cheese, scallions, and bacon, if using.
- Stir gently to combine.
- Spread the mixture into an 8-inch baking dish.
- Top evenly with the remaining cheddar cheese.
- Bake for 18 to 20 minutes until bubbly, then increase heat to broil and bake until cheese is lightly browned.
- Garnish with additional scallions, bacon, and blue cheese if desired.
- Serve hot with crackers and celery sticks.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|309
|Total Fat
|25.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|79.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|3.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.1 g
|Total Sugars
|1.6 g
|Sodium
|496.7 mg
|Protein
|16.8 g
What else can you serve with this dip?
Anyone who has enjoyed Buffalo chicken dip knows that goes well with pretty much anything, so you can serve it with your favorite accompaniments — for Rosenhouse, these are crackers and celery sticks. But this dip goes well with anything substantial enough to scoop up all the cheesy goodness. "This dip would pair well with any of your favorite dippers, whether fresh crudites, pita chips, pretzel chips, toasted baguette slices, or more," Rosenhouse tells us. Anything store-bought is perfectly acceptable, and you could even use store-bought pizza dough to craft your own baguette, before baking it and slicing it up to enjoy with this dip.
Of course, no game day or gathering is complete without beverages. Luckily, Rosenhouse has us covered on that front, too. "Serve this dip with refreshing drinks like a cold beer or crisp white wine to cut through the rich, spicy flavors," she recommends. To stay in line with the crisp white wine recommendation, consider a Pinot Grigio that fits any budget for a sure-fire pairing.
Can Buffalo chicken dip be made ahead?
Not every dish has a make-ahead quality to it, but those that do certainly hold a special place in our hearts. This Buffalo chicken dip is not only a dish that has make-ahead potential, but it's one that almost benefits from it. "This dip can be made ahead so you can bake it hot and serve at your next gathering at a moment's notice," Rosenhouse says. Start by simply preparing the dish as directed, up until the point that you top it with cheddar cheese. From there, wrap it up tight and refrigerate for up to two days. Once you're ready to serve the dip, let it sit at room temp for about 30 minutes, then bake as directed.
Even if you don't want to prepare the whole dip beforehand, you can still prep certain ingredients to make your life a little easier once the time to assemble does come. The recipe calls for cooked, shredded chicken breasts, so you can cook those as you're making the whole dip itself, or you can cook and refrigerate them for up to three days in advance. Otherwise, Rosenhouse notes that rotisserie chicken is an easy swap that requires no cooking on your part — simply shred it and you're ready to add it to the dip.