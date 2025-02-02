Pork Belly Vs Bacon: What's The Difference?

Whether it's a tender rack of ribs or a juicy serving of pan-seared chops, pork appeals in many forms. If you're after a part of the pig with an especially fatty and savory flavor, there's no better option than pork belly. It's one of the animal's foundational cuts, coming in an easy-to-recognize appearance of layered fat and meat. But you may have noticed that pork belly looks similar to another pantry favorite: bacon. Perhaps you've wondered if the cuts are the same or, at the very least, interchangeable; well, the two pork products pack in some noted differences.

Pork belly refers to a raw, primal region that's a delicious canvas for recipes. Bacon encompasses a variety of cuts put through a curing process that imparts bacon's beloved salty and smoky notes. The two both come from identical or similarly fatty regions of the pig, hence their common confusion. Yet you want to keep an eye on their compositions to avoid culinary mixups.