The 'Poor Man's Cut' You Need For Tasty Burnt Ends On A Budget
There are many classic beef barbecue dishes to love. Maybe you're a fan of distinct Texas-style brisket, or a mouthwatering braised beef barbecue sandwich. Yet — especially if you're from Kansas City — then it's hard to top the appeal of burnt ends. Crafted from fatty, off-textured pieces of brisket, these bites pack in an incredible balance of smoky-sweet meatiness, all contained in a crisp aromatic bark.
To craft a tasty batch of burnt ends on a budget, you don't even need to shell out for an entire brisket; reach for chuck roast instead. Although the cost of chuck roast and brisket are similar per pound, the former lets you avoid buying an entire large and expensive cut. And since burnt ends reach for the point end trimmings of brisket, they're actually similar in composition.
Chuck roast offers a similar beef flavor, and as opposed to the entire brisket cut, it even comes with more fat internally. Best when prepared low and slow, the cut does well with the barbecue techniques employed for burnt ends. So season, throw in the smoker, and enjoy a new delicious take on burnt ends.
Reach for chuck roast for a delicious burnt ends alternative
Although swapping this cut makes for a worthy alternative, there are some differences to consider between chuck roast and brisket burnt ends. For one, the brisket trimmings are very high in fat; sometimes as much as half the composition. Meanwhile, whenever you're making burnt ends with chuck, you're dealing with a more typical beefy consistency. Subsequently, to create the iconic texture of burnt ends, it's necessary to smoke for longer.
There'll be even more of that delicious bark creation, and a greater quantity of beefy flavor, too. To achieve the cube burnt end shape, you can cut the chuck prior to smoking, or in the midst of the smoking process. Regardless, invest in a good rub, as well as your preferred smoking wood. Around two hours before completion, coat with barbecue sauce, and return; this will caramelize and flavor the exterior. With patience and a bit of skill, the resultant burnt ends will impress. And if you're feeling even less particular if it's beef, you can even turn hot dogs into burn ends, too; the delights of the dish aren't exclusive to beef cuts.