The 'Poor Man's Cut' You Need For Tasty Burnt Ends On A Budget

There are many classic beef barbecue dishes to love. Maybe you're a fan of distinct Texas-style brisket, or a mouthwatering braised beef barbecue sandwich. Yet — especially if you're from Kansas City — then it's hard to top the appeal of burnt ends. Crafted from fatty, off-textured pieces of brisket, these bites pack in an incredible balance of smoky-sweet meatiness, all contained in a crisp aromatic bark.

To craft a tasty batch of burnt ends on a budget, you don't even need to shell out for an entire brisket; reach for chuck roast instead. Although the cost of chuck roast and brisket are similar per pound, the former lets you avoid buying an entire large and expensive cut. And since burnt ends reach for the point end trimmings of brisket, they're actually similar in composition.

Chuck roast offers a similar beef flavor, and as opposed to the entire brisket cut, it even comes with more fat internally. Best when prepared low and slow, the cut does well with the barbecue techniques employed for burnt ends. So season, throw in the smoker, and enjoy a new delicious take on burnt ends.