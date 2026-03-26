Filipino Pork Adobo Recipe

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Adobo is the celebrated national dish of the Philippines for good reason. A classic "low and slow" cook, adobo involves a lengthy marination of meat in a piquant bath of vinegar and soy, laced with other pungent flavors like garlic, peppercorns, and bay leaf. The meat is braised until it becomes slightly caramelized, glossy, and fall-apart tender. Pair this with rice and zesty garnishes, and you have a dish that is soul satisfying in every bite. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her take on a traditional Filipino pork adobo, served over fragrant jasmine rice and garnished with fiery Thai peppers and crispy garlic and shallots. This recipe takes a bit of time, but the steps are simple, and the results are worth the wait.

The word "adobo" translates as "marinated" and gives a nod to a fusion of influences coming from both Spain and Asia. Adobo can be made with any sort of meat or vegetables, but pork is especially well-suited for a moist heat method of cooking. You can make this dish your own by adding additional vegetables or mixing up the garnishes, but you will ultimately be satisfied by the complexity of the tangy/salty/sweet sauce and spoon-tender meat.