Argentinian Picadillo Beef-Stuffed Bell Peppers Recipe

1960s home cooks had a penchant for "stuffed" preparations – deviled eggs, cabbage rolls, tuna salad-stuffed tomatoes, and classic stuffed peppers. The American-style stuffed pepper traditionally contained ground beef, rice, seasoned tomato sauce, and a healthy topping of melted cheese. Stuffed peppers are not unique to American cuisine, however, as versions are found around the world with a variety of colorful and satisfying fillings that take inspiration from local ingredients.

One such filling is picadillo, which is a hearty mix of minced beef, savory vegetables, and pungent spices. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird wanted to translate her favorite version of picadillo from Argentina, which she first had encased in empanadas at the base of the Andes mountains. Kinnaird says that she loved the texture of the chopped Argentinian beef combined with buttery Castelvetrano olives, sweet golden raisins, and the surprising and delightful addition of tender hard-boiled egg. Our Argentinian picadillo beef-stuffed bell peppers capture the essence of this popular empanada filling in a colorful and hearty presentation that is perfect for entertaining or cozy nights at home.

Kinnaird says that she learned the secret of Argentinian beef picadillo from an empanada chef in Salta, who taught her the "Cuchillo" technique for slicing the beef. This involves lightly freezing the meat so that it can be sliced and diced very thin, allowing for a better texture than machine-ground meat. You will learn how easy this is to do and what a difference it makes in your finished filling!