6 Chain Restaurant Loaded Baked Potatoes, Ranked

I've been blessed to have the opportunity to try all of LongHorn Steakhouse's appetizers before, some of which I didn't care much for, while others were delectable. I'd say the loaded baked potato, a side available at the chain, falls into the first group and is among the menu items to avoid ordering there.

I say this because, for a loaded baked potato, it's not so loaded. The potato came with a small condiment container into which all the toppings were thrown. But taking a look at the above picture, you'll see it was really just a whole lot of butter, a dollop of sour cream, and a sad, sorry amount of aged yellow cheese, bacon crumbles, and green onions. I could practically count the number of pieces of shredded cheese on both hands, and the same goes for the veggies. It's really a shame, too, because it all tasted so good together, and even the potato had a wonderful flavor on its own. Unfortunately, it just didn't live up to its claim of being "loaded."

Now, to be fair, I acknowledge this was a takeout order. So, I'll give LongHorn Steakhouse the benefit of the doubt and assume the potato would be much more generous in toppings if it were ordered and eaten in the restaurant. However, each and every other potato analyzed in this ranking was also taken to-go, and, for the most part, I didn't run into issues with a lack of toppings with them. That means there's really no excuse, and that's why LongHorn comes in second to last.