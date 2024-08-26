You're Doing It All Wrong - How To Make A Baked Potato

Baked potatoes are a filling side dish with a mild flavor that pairs with so many meals; plus, you can customize them however you want with additional toppings. But if you're not a potato expert, you might be missing out on some easy tips, tricks, and techniques to build the perfect baked potato.

Chowhound recipe developer Miriam Hahn offers her advice on the best way to make a baked potato in this "You're Doing It All Wrong" video, and the process starts with the most important element: the type of potato itself. Hahn recommends using russet potatoes. These potatoes are starchy and low in moisture, so they bake well in the oven. Hahn does not advise using waxy potatoes in this case. "You won't get that fluffy inside texture that we get from a russet potato," she says. Russets are the easiest to find, and they're also the most affordable potato variety you'll see in your grocery store.

Aside from the potato type, Hahn says it only takes a few household ingredients to nail this easy side dish: oil, coarse salt, and black pepper. Beyond those basics, making a restaurant-worthy baked potato is all about the technique.

