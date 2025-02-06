Korean Dry-Rubbed Chicken Wings Recipe
Nothing says game day quite like a hot and spicy batch of finger-licking chicken wings. If you want to elevate your chicken wing game at your next gathering, look no further than these Korean dry-rubbed chicken wings – courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird. Crispy on the outside, yet moist and juicy with every bite, these wings are a breeze to prep and bake in the oven for easy entertaining. The dry rub infuses the wings with a flavorful blend of Korean gochugaru chile flakes, roasted sesame seeds, and a blend of garlic, onion, mustard, and ginger powders. Dark brown sugar adds a touch of sweetness and caramelizes during baking. The wings are finished with a drizzle or dip in a sauce made with gochujang chile paste, black soy, rice wine vinegar, and fish sauce.
Kinnaird's secret weapon for achieving a crisp crust on the wings is the addition of baking powder in the dry rub. The baking powder helps break down the skin's proteins and raise the pH level, creating tiny air bubbles that crisp up perfectly in the oven. This combined with a good drying pat down to reduce moisture in the skin will ensure the best crispy texture on your baked wings. Try reheating leftovers in an air fryer if you need a quick re-crisp.
Gather the Korean dry-rubbed chicken wings ingredients
When purchasing your chicken wings, select a combination of drummettes and flats. The drummettes are the meatiest part of the wing, resembling a mini drumstick. Wing flats or "wingettes" are the flat part of the wing containing 2 bones. If you prefer to buy whole wings and break them down yourself, just be sure to remove the wing tips, which lack the meat and tastiness of the other parts. Save the tips in your freezer and use them the next time you make stock. You will need a bit of vegetable oil (avocado, peanut, or canola) for coating the wings before applying the dry rub.
To make the dry rub, you will need gochugaru chile flakes, dark brown sugar, roasted sesame seeds, baking powder, sea salt, paprika, roasted garlic powder, onion powder, mustard powder, ginger powder, and freshly ground white pepper. If you don't have roasted sesame seeds or garlic powder the standard versions will work (roasting just adds more flavor). Light brown sugar may also be substituted for the dark, more flavorful version.
For the dipping sauce, you will need cornstarch, gochujang chile paste, black soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, regular soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil, and a clove of fresh garlic. Black soy sauce has a thick texture and sweet flavor, but you may also substitute molasses for this. Finish the wings with some zesty fresh scallion slices.
Step 1: Make the rub
Combine all the rub ingredients in a bowl.
Step 2: Wash and dry the wings
Rinse the chicken wings and pat them dry with paper towels, squeezing out any excess moisture.
Step 3: Coat the wings with oil
Coat the wings with the vegetable oil.
Step 4: Coat the wings with the dry rub
Place the wings in a large ziplock bag and add the rub. Seal the bag tightly and massage to evenly coat the wings with the rub.
Step 5: Refrigerate the wings
Refrigerate the wings for 30 minutes.
Step 6: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 7: Prepare a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with foil and fit with a rack.
Step 8: Arrange the wings on the rack
Remove the chicken wings from the refrigerator and arrange in a single layer on the pan rack.
Step 9: Bake the wings
Bake the wings for 30 minutes.
Step 10: Flip the wings and finish baking
Turn the wings using tongs and bake for 30 minutes longer until browned and crispy, flipping once more if necessary.
Step 11: Mix the cornstarch and water
While the wings are baking, mix together the cornstarch and water in a small bowl until smooth.
Step 12: Start the dipping sauce
Add the remaining dipping sauce ingredients to a small pot and bring to a gentle boil over medium heat.
Step 13: Add the cornstarch
Whisk in the cornstarch liquid and cook and stir for 1 minute longer until thick and glossy.
Step 14: Place the wings on a platter
Place the wings on a platter and drizzle on some of the dipping sauce.
Step 15: Garnish with scallions
Top with the scallions and serve with the dipping sauce on the side.
What is the difference between gochugaru and gochujang?
Gochugaru and Gochujang are both staples of Korean cuisine. Their names are similar ("gochu" means chile peppers in Korean) however they each play a unique role in Korean cooking techniques and have distinct differences in taste and texture. Gochugaru is found in powder or flake form and is renowned for its sweet and smoky flavor with a punch of spice. Gochugaru is a key seasoning in classic Napa cabbage kimchi and imparts a vibrant red hue to any dish that it is used in. Gochugaru can take the place of other chile powders in your favorite recipes (try it on your french fries) and adds not only heat and smoke but a subtle fruity flavor.
Although gochugaru and gochujang originate from the same chile pepper, gochujang is a fermented chile paste made from gochugaru, fermented soybeans, sweetener, and a bit of salt. Gochujang also undergoes a fermentation period which allows the paste to rest in earthenware jars, giving it a signature umami flavor. Gochujang adds rich flavor and subtle heat to sauces, soups, stews, marinades, and glazes — you can even add a twist to your classic meatloaf with the addition of gochujang.
How can I prep and make these wings in advance?
To give yourself a bit of a game-day entertaining advantage, take steps to prepare elements of this recipe in advance. First, cook the dipping sauce up to 2 days ahead, allowing it to cool before refrigerating it in a glass jar or other sealed container. The sauce can be gently reheated over the stove or even microwaved on medium power to rewarm before serving with the wings. The scallion garnish can also be prepared a day ahead and kept tightly wrapped in plastic, a ziplock, or another container in the refrigerator.
For the wings, the dry rub can be made well in advance and stored in an airtight container at room temperature since all ingredients are dry. Have your chicken wings washed and well dried, adding the oil and the rub on the day of cooking. The wings may be refrigerated with the rub per recipe instructions up to an hour before baking. If you want to bake the wings in advance and just reheat for serving, an air fryer will yield superior results. Otherwise, use the rack and foil-lined pan set up to re-crisp your wings in the oven. Just take care not to overheat them, which will dry out the meat and make the wings tough.