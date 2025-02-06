Korean Dry-Rubbed Chicken Wings Recipe

Nothing says game day quite like a hot and spicy batch of finger-licking chicken wings. If you want to elevate your chicken wing game at your next gathering, look no further than these Korean dry-rubbed chicken wings – courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird. Crispy on the outside, yet moist and juicy with every bite, these wings are a breeze to prep and bake in the oven for easy entertaining. The dry rub infuses the wings with a flavorful blend of Korean gochugaru chile flakes, roasted sesame seeds, and a blend of garlic, onion, mustard, and ginger powders. Dark brown sugar adds a touch of sweetness and caramelizes during baking. The wings are finished with a drizzle or dip in a sauce made with gochujang chile paste, black soy, rice wine vinegar, and fish sauce.

Kinnaird's secret weapon for achieving a crisp crust on the wings is the addition of baking powder in the dry rub. The baking powder helps break down the skin's proteins and raise the pH level, creating tiny air bubbles that crisp up perfectly in the oven. This combined with a good drying pat down to reduce moisture in the skin will ensure the best crispy texture on your baked wings. Try reheating leftovers in an air fryer if you need a quick re-crisp.