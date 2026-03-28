There's nothing quite like feasting on a rack of ribs as a main course. Riblets, on the other hand, are the appetizer-appropriate equivalent. They're smaller, bone-in, bite-sized portions taken from the larger, meatier pork spare rib — and you can see them in action (and in all their glory) in this sweet and spicy gochujang pork riblets recipe. The tender pork riblets are basted and baked in a barbecue sauce reminiscent of the sticky-sweet Kansas City-style barbecue sauce (an iconic sauce with big rib appeal). To balance those sweeter KC-inspired elements, I reached for my tub of gochujang.

Gochujang is a staple ingredient in Korean cuisine, an intensely savory, umami-rich, and slightly spicy condiment. I love cooking with the condiment (hence the earlier "tub" reference, I buy my gochujang in bulk), as it offers a tantalizing, salty-fermented flavor with this punchy, piquant heat. That combination of flavors plays nicely on the palate with the brown sugar-sweetness of our homemade barbecue sauce.

Don't knock the sweetness! I come from a region dedicated to vinegar-based barbecue sauces, so sweeter-tasting ones are not always my go-to. But, brown sugar serves dual purposes in this recipe. First, of course, as a seasoning component. Second, as a seasoning infuser. As the sugar cooks and caramelizes to the surface of our riblets, it locks in all those other ingredients and their individual flavoring contributions.