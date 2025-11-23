15 Creative Drinks To Ring In The New Year
There are plenty of ways to ring in the New Year, from eating a bowl of black eye peas, watching the ball drop in Times Square, lighting some fireworks, to staying up until midnight with friends — however, the best way to celebrate is with a refreshing drink in your hand. Just as important as any charcuterie board, the drink you serve at your New Year's celebration should be memorable enough to stand on its own both in appearance and in flavor.
Whether it's a non-alcoholic agua fresca or a fruity spin on a classic martini, serving the right drink on New Year's is a simple way to elevate the celebration and set a festive tone for the night. Long gone are the days of buying cases of bargain beer and boxed wine; it's time to elevate your drink selection this December by including one of these creative drinks to ring in the New Year.
1. 3-Ingredient Lychee Martini
If you're looking to serve an elevated martini that isn't just bland olive juice mixed with subpar vodka at your next New Year's party, then you should try making this delicious Lychee Martini. This tasty martini combines the delicate floral sweetness of lychee fruit with the crisp, clean flavor of vodka for an elegant, Asian-inspired cocktail. It's easy to prepare and great for impressing guests with some exciting flavors while watching the clock strike midnight.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Lychee Martini
2. Classic Americano Cocktail
Looking for a cocktail to make for your New Year's party that has minimal ingredients and requires basically no prep at all? Well, then you should be introduced to the Americano, a timeless Italian cocktail featuring Campari, sweet vermouth, and sparkling water.
The bitter flavor of Campari, combined with the sweetness of vermouth, creates a perfectly balanced bittersweet cocktail. It's super easy to whip up for a crowd of people, and its low-alcohol content is great for anyone who prefers a lighter cocktail.
Recipe: Classic Americano Cocktail
3. Classic Pink Squirrel Cocktail
The Pink Squirrel is a creamy, retro cocktail that blends crème de Noyaux and crème de cacao for a smooth, dessert-like drink with nostalgic charm. For those of you who don't know, crème de Noyaux is an almond-flavored liqueur made from the kernels inside the pits of apricots, peaches, and cherries.
Despite its marzipan, almond flavor, the liqueur doesn't actually contain almonds! The liqueur gives the cocktail its beautiful soft pink hue that will be the perfect conversation starter at any celebration.
Recipe: Classic Pink Squirrel Cocktail
4. Peach and Raspberry Bourbon Smash
If you want a refreshing cocktail to make this New Year's, this Peach and Raspberry Bourbon Smash is the perfect choice. The warm flavor of bourbon combined with the fruity flavors of peach and raspberry creates a cocktail that's special enough for celebration, but easy enough for you to make at home.
All you have to do is whip up the honey syrup, add it to a cocktail shaker, then muddle peaches, mint, and lemon. Add in a bit of bourbon and raspberries, shake and serve over a glass with ice — and that's it.
5. Winter Woods Espresso Martini
When the clock is slowly moving towards midnight, and you just simply can't stay awake but don't want to miss the ball drop, this Winter Woods Espresso Martini is the perfect solution. This rich martini combines rich espresso, coffee liqueur, and vodka for a sweet cocktail that will give you an energy boost to keep the party going. Its warm, comforting flavor is perfect for ringing in the New Year while shaking off cold weather outside.
Recipe: Winter Woods Espresso Martini
6. Classic Paper Plane Cocktail
The Paper Plane is a classic cocktail that blends Amaro Nonino, bourbon, Aperol, and fresh lemon into a perfectly balanced, bitter-sweet drink. The bitter taste of the Amaro Nonino and the rich oakiness of the bourbon provide a warm, comforting finish, while the brightness of the Aperol and lemon juice keeps you awake to party all night long. With just four simple ingredients, you can easily whip up this cocktail for a crowd of people without having to buy any excess ingredients.
Recipe: Classic Paper Plane Cocktail
7. Sugar And Spice Pear Martini
If you're planning on hosting a New Year's party, there are a few classic cocktails you can serve, such as dirty martinis, French 75s, and Negronis. While all these options are great, why not serve something a little unexpected like this Sugar and Spice Pear Martini?
The delicious cocktail is infused with aromatic spices and pear, offering a fruity warmth with every sip. The autumnal flavors from spices are the perfect bridge between fall's comfort and New Year's sophistication.
Recipe: Sugar And Spice Pear Martini
8. Sweet Lavender Old Fashioned
Most bartenders will agree that a classic Old Fashioned doesn't need any alteration to its recipe — however, this delectable Sweet Lavender Old Fashioned is an exception to the rule. The addition of the lavender-infused simple syrup provides a unique floral flavor that, rather than overshadowing the bourbon's warming richness, complements it. The result is a sophisticated cocktail that feels both classic and refined, which is perfect for any New Year's celebration.
Recipe: Sweet Lavender Old Fashioned
9. Classic Hurricane Cocktail
For those who haven't tried one before, a Hurricane Cocktail blends light and dark rum with passion fruit and citrus juice for a taste of tropical paradise. It has a bold, fruity flavor that brings festive energy to any celebration.
If you want to give the cocktail a more wintery twist, you can swap the dark rum for spiced rum. A spiced rum with notes of cinnamon and nutmeg will transform this summery cocktail into a warm, festive beverage perfect for New Year's Eve.
Recipe: Classic Hurricane Cocktail
10. Alaskan Duck Fart (Yucky Name, Yummy Shot)
Another creative drink to make this New Year's is the Alaskan Duck Fart. Despite its cheeky name, this layered shot of butterscotch schnapps, Bailey's, and rum delivers a surprisingly smooth taste and offers a fun, warming option for midnight festivities.
It's a great alternative if you're looking to serve something a bit more creative than just boring tequila and vodka shots. Pro tip: Make sure you're using spiced rum rather than a dark or white rum so you can get those wintery spiced flavors that are essential to making this shot feel like a proper wintery celebration.
11. Fruity And Fun Blood Orange Crush Cocktail
This citrus-forward cocktail takes blood orange juice mixed with vodka, triple sec, and fresh lime, creating a refreshing, visually stunning cocktail that is excellent for ringing in the New Year. The tangy, tart flavor from the blood orange is perfectly balanced by the smoothness of the vodka and the sweet taste of the triple sec.
The best part about this recipe is that there aren't any fancy bartending tools required to make it. All you need is a shot glass to measure the alcohol, a paring knife, and some ice, and you're good to go.
12. Maker's Mark Bourbon And Vanilla Tomato Water Cooler
New Year's Day is all about looking forward to the future and embracing a fresh perspective. This innovative cocktail pushes boundaries by combining bourbon's warmth with the unexpected umami of tomato water and sweet vanilla. If you want to impress your guests at your New Year's party this December, this Maker's Mark Bourbon and Vanilla Tomato Water Cooler is the ideal way to ring in the new year with style and sophistication.
Recipe: Maker's Mark Bourbon And Vanilla Tomato Water Cooler
13. Cucumber Lime Agua Fresca
Looking for a tasty mocktail to serve at your New Year's Eve party this December? This refreshing, alcohol-free Cucumber Lime Agua Fresca is a great option for anyone who wants to start their New Year's resolutions early.
If you haven't tried one before, an agua fresca is a light, non-alcoholic, refreshing beverage that's made by blending water with fruits, herbs, or seeds. This recipe uses a cucumber, combined with the bright, zesty flavor of the lime juice, and it's an excellent way to keep guests refreshed and hydrated throughout the evening.
Recipe: Cucumber Lime Agua Fresca
14. 3-Ingredient Watermelon Lemonade
If you're on the hunt for a simple drink that you can pre-batch ahead for your New Year's celebration, consider this tasty 3-Ingredient Watermelon Lemonade. It's packed with refreshing fruity flavor; this watermelon lemonade is the perfect beverage to serve to anyone who is opting out of alcohol this New Year. Garnish it with a slice of lemon or lime and a few sprigs of mint, and you're ready to watch the ball drop.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Watermelon Lemonade
15. Roasted Strawberry And Basil Lemonade
Another non-alcoholic beverage you can serve this New Year is this refreshing Roasted Strawberry and Basil Lemonade. While it might sound a bit odd to roast your strawberries for a simple lemonade, trust the process. The roasted strawberries bring depth of earthiness and natural sweetness that beautifully complement the herbaceous flavor of the basil lemonade, resulting in a delicious non alcoholic option that's perfect for any celebration.