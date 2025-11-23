15 Creative Drinks To Ring In The New Year

There are plenty of ways to ring in the New Year, from eating a bowl of black eye peas, watching the ball drop in Times Square, lighting some fireworks, to staying up until midnight with friends — however, the best way to celebrate is with a refreshing drink in your hand. Just as important as any charcuterie board, the drink you serve at your New Year's celebration should be memorable enough to stand on its own both in appearance and in flavor.

Whether it's a non-alcoholic agua fresca or a fruity spin on a classic martini, serving the right drink on New Year's is a simple way to elevate the celebration and set a festive tone for the night. Long gone are the days of buying cases of bargain beer and boxed wine; it's time to elevate your drink selection this December by including one of these creative drinks to ring in the New Year.