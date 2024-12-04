What's The Deal With Eating Caviar For New Year's?

The holidays are full of food traditions, and New Year's Eve is no exception. Dishes like black-eyed peas or corned beef and cabbage have become popular New Year traditions among many families. Another delicious tradition to try this season is caviar. Caviar is a dish made from salt-cured roe (or fish eggs), which you can purchase in small tins. Although caviar was once considered a peasant dish, today it's an expensive food perfect for special occasions when you're looking to indulge. The dish became highly popular in Russia, eventually gaining a reputation as the luxury item it's considered now.

Because caviar is seen as an extravagant item, families around the world have made it a part of their New Year's tradition. Eating caviar creates a celebratory atmosphere and represents prosperity for the coming year. To participate in the custom, you could have a spoonful of salty caviar on its own, but to truly revel, try serving the seafood dish over blini with a glass of champagne to complete the indulgence.