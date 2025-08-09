Our Watermelon Lemonade Recipe Is Refreshing And Easy To Make

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're looking for something to pair with a summertime barbecue or in the mood for a thirst-quenching drink with a bit more pizzazz than ice water, Chowhound recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse has the answer. Her three-ingredient watermelon lemonade requires very little in the way of supplies and time, yet it delivers plenty of flavor. This simple combination of watermelon, lemon juice, and sugar instantly hits the spot on a balmy day. All the components are blended together with water, creating a slushy-like consistency to serve over ice.

"The best part of this drink is that while lemonade is always refreshing, the watermelon gives it such a cool, balanced flavor," Rosenhouse explains. It's the perfect balance of sweet and tangy, which makes it versatile whether you're simply sipping drinks or enjoying a meal. She adds, "It's a crowd-favorite for kids and adults alike." The next time you're planning a casual get-together outdoors, whip up a batch of watermelon lemonade (you can even prep it in advance) for a quick and easy way to satisfy everyone.