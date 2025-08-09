Our Watermelon Lemonade Recipe Is Refreshing And Easy To Make
Whether you're looking for something to pair with a summertime barbecue or in the mood for a thirst-quenching drink with a bit more pizzazz than ice water, Chowhound recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse has the answer. Her three-ingredient watermelon lemonade requires very little in the way of supplies and time, yet it delivers plenty of flavor. This simple combination of watermelon, lemon juice, and sugar instantly hits the spot on a balmy day. All the components are blended together with water, creating a slushy-like consistency to serve over ice.
"The best part of this drink is that while lemonade is always refreshing, the watermelon gives it such a cool, balanced flavor," Rosenhouse explains. It's the perfect balance of sweet and tangy, which makes it versatile whether you're simply sipping drinks or enjoying a meal. She adds, "It's a crowd-favorite for kids and adults alike." The next time you're planning a casual get-together outdoors, whip up a batch of watermelon lemonade (you can even prep it in advance) for a quick and easy way to satisfy everyone.
Gather the three ingredients for this watermelon lemonade
For this recipe, you'll need fresh medium-sized lemons, fresh watermelon (go ahead and cut it into cubes), and granulated sugar, plus some cold water and ice. If desired, garnish the drink with thin watermelon wedges and lemon slices.
Step 1: Juice the citrus
Juice the lemons, straining out the seeds and pulp. You should have about ¾ cup juice.
Step 2: Blend watermelon and sugar
In a blender, process the watermelon cubes and sugar until smooth.
Step 3: Blend in lemon and water
Add the lemon juice and water, and blend to combine.
Step 4: Add ice to glasses
Fill 5 glasses halfway with ice.
Step 5: Pour lemonade
Divide the lemonade evenly between glasses.
Step 6: Garnish
Garnish with lemon slice and watermelon wedges, if desired.
Step 7: Add ice and serve
Top with additional ice and serve.
What to serve alongside watermelon lemonade
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|110
|Total Fat
|0.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|29.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.7 g
|Total Sugars
|25.0 g
|Sodium
|5.2 mg
|Protein
|0.9 g
How can I change up this watermelon lemonade?
This tasty watermelon lemonade can form the base of so many other drinks. Rosenhouse offers plenty of suggestions: "You can top off the lemonade with sparkling water for a fizzy finish, or booze it up with a shot of vodka, rum, or tequila for an adults-only version." Remember how she noted this was a crowd-pleaser? Just tweak it based on the crowd in question.
Meanwhile, adding herbs to a refreshing summer drink quickly elevates it while infusing flavor. Rosenhouse notes, "It would also be fun to muddle in some herbs like fresh mint or basil, or even add some sliced jalapeño or rim the glasses with chili-lime salt for a spicy kick." As for the main ingredients, she suggests, "The water could be swapped for coconut water for a tropical twist, and you can substitute a portion of the watermelon with strawberries, pineapple, or other seasonal fruits." Just think of the combinations once you bring fresh produce into the picture.
Another option is to take the slushy consistency a step further. "You can even turn this into a frozen drink by freezing the watermelon cubes ahead before blending," Rosenhouse shares. Finally, if you're looking to lower the sugar content or switch up the taste, she says, "you can also substitute the granulated sugar for agave or other preferred sweeteners to taste."
Can watermelon lemonade be made in advance?
If you're planning to serve this watermelon lemonade the next time you host a get-together (and you should!), you'll be glad to know that it can be made ahead of time, minimizing any last minute prep. Lemon juice is best when fresh, so ideally you have time to whip this up the day you intend to serve it. But we realize that can't always be the case. "To make this drink ahead, blend the mixture in advance, then refrigerate in an airtight container for up to two days," Rosenhouse instructs.
Of course, you might not want to store all of that liquid. "To maximize your fridge space, you can simply blend the watermelon, sugar, and lemon juice, then dilute with water as directed before serving," she recommends. Similarly, if you're expecting several people at your gathering, there's no need to add the water right away. "Blend the watermelon, sugar, and lemon juice (multiplied by the number of servings you need), then transfer to a large pitcher and stir in the water before serving," Rosenhouse says.