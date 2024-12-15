How Black-Eyed Peas Became A New Year's Day Tradition

New Year's is a holiday beset with well-worn traditions and a hefty dose of superstition. Whether you celebrate by eating twelve grapes under a table for good luck or dining on a plate of cabbage and corned beef, there is no shortage of ways to conjure up some good will to cover the latest trip around the sun. In the American South, however, there is really only one way to ring in the new year: a warm bowl of black-eyed peas. The hearty, nutritious beans (yes, black-eyed peas are actually beans) are often served on the first of January as a way to ensure luck and financial prosperity for those who consume it.

Of course, exact traditions vary with some popping a coin into the pot for added fortune, and others counting out their peas to number 365 to make sure that each day has its own dose of luck. Its place at the dinner table on the holiday is more than just aesthetic; it is reflective of a past marked by slavery and a Civil War that plunged many Americans into hunger and want. No one narrative fully explains the tradition. However, the food did serve as a steady source of nutrition for many in the South over the centuries and became a lifeline for many during economic hardship. So, it's no wonder as to why a bowl of beans can mean so much. To better understand its importance, we'll need to dive into its history.