The Simple Way To Make A Refreshing Agua Fresca Out Of Any Fresh Fruit

When you want a break from soda, but still want a flavorful refreshing drink to bring to the table, a lemonade may be top of mind for those of us in the middle or northern part of North America. And there are some amazing tips for making the best lemonade, but for another killer cooler, you can go beyond citrus and use just about any fruit you may have in the house. Look to Mexico for a delicious and satisfying drink, full of flavor. Make an agua fresca. It's one of the popular drinks you need to try in Mexico, but it's easy to make at home. Agua fresca simply means "fresh water" in Spanish, and it's a Mexican tradition because of the (mainly) hot climate — meaning the drink gives a necessary reprieve from the heat, and it's easy to make thanks to the abundance and diversity of fresh fruits.

An easy agua fresca will avoid the mistake that's ruining your non-alcoholic drinks — using too many ingredients. A great agua fresca requires only three things: fresh fruit, water, and sweetener (sugar, honey, stevia, or anything you may have in the pantry). And, you can use just about any fruit you may have on hand. You just need to toss it in the blender and strain it, so it doesn't end up thick like a smoothie.