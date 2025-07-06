The Simple Way To Make A Refreshing Agua Fresca Out Of Any Fresh Fruit
When you want a break from soda, but still want a flavorful refreshing drink to bring to the table, a lemonade may be top of mind for those of us in the middle or northern part of North America. And there are some amazing tips for making the best lemonade, but for another killer cooler, you can go beyond citrus and use just about any fruit you may have in the house. Look to Mexico for a delicious and satisfying drink, full of flavor. Make an agua fresca. It's one of the popular drinks you need to try in Mexico, but it's easy to make at home. Agua fresca simply means "fresh water" in Spanish, and it's a Mexican tradition because of the (mainly) hot climate — meaning the drink gives a necessary reprieve from the heat, and it's easy to make thanks to the abundance and diversity of fresh fruits.
An easy agua fresca will avoid the mistake that's ruining your non-alcoholic drinks — using too many ingredients. A great agua fresca requires only three things: fresh fruit, water, and sweetener (sugar, honey, stevia, or anything you may have in the pantry). And, you can use just about any fruit you may have on hand. You just need to toss it in the blender and strain it, so it doesn't end up thick like a smoothie.
How to make agua fresca
Start with your fruit base. Put the fruit in a blender, add some water (to just about cover the fruit), then sweetener, and blend on high. You'll eventually want to strain the liquid, so it's not too chunky, but make sure it's sufficiently sweet before the straining, and you can sample after adding a spoonful or pinch at a time. If you want to fully embrace Mexican flavors, use some agave syrup for the sweetener.
If you're looking for a sweeter, milkier, dessert-style agua fresca, you can add evaporated milk, condensed milk, and whole milk to the mix. This works beautifully with strawberries or blackberries. Just make the blend, then mix it with the milks for some sweet, thick deliciousness. Depending on the berries, and how many seeds they may have, you may not even need to strain before mixing.
Agua fresca is perfect for a hot day or an accompaniment to a delicious meal, but it also makes a great base for a cocktail. Tequila is an obvious choice for a Mexican-inspired agua fresca, but vodka, gin, or a spiced rum can compliment the sweet, fruity water beautifully. Add some watermelon water to your perfect margarita recipe or try a little mango water with a coconut rum for a quick tropical escape. Just blend and strain — use your favorite fruit flavors and a little sweetener, and you've got the perfect agua fresca for any occasion.