Winter Woods Espresso Martini Recipe
True to its reputation, an espresso martini really does "wake you up and..." well, we'll let you finish the phrase. This winter-inspired twist on the classic cocktail is everything you love about an espresso martini, with a little extra magic. A frothy, chilled concoction, it combines the bold flavors of espresso and coffee liqueur with the warming depth of bourbon. Maple syrup adds a seasonal touch of sweetness, while fresh rosemary lends a subtle herbaceous note.
Perfect for cozy nights by the fire or festive winter gatherings, this cocktail is a harmonious blend of richness, a touch of sweetness, and a hint of smoky sea salt to round out each sip. The bourbon takes center stage, delivering an intense warmth, like a thick blanket on a snowy evening. Bourbon may be unusual for an espresso martini, but its full-bodied flavor is what really plays into the whole wintery theme.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse suggests pairing this cocktail with spiced nuts, gingerbread cookies, or other festive bites, adding, "It's a great drink to whip up your next holiday party — your guests will be endlessly impressed."
Gather the ingredients for this winter woods espresso martini
Crafting a winter woods espresso martini requires just a handful of ingredients, but two are absolutely essential: bourbon and espresso. For the bourbon, choose one you'd enjoy sipping on its own — it should be smooth and full-bodied to complement the drink's bold flavors. Freshly brewed espresso is key to achieving the rich, robust coffee flavor that defines this cocktail. If you don't have an espresso machine, a shot from your local cafe works perfectly, or you can substitute strong cold brew coffee in a pinch.
Kahlua lends a velvety coffee liqueur base, while maple syrup adds a touch of natural sweetness that balances the bold flavor of espresso. Smoked sea salt brings a savory, smoky depth, tying the flavors together in a uniquely satisfying way. Swap for kosher salt if needed. Finally, fresh rosemary infuses the drink with its woodsy, pine-like aroma, adding both seasonal charm and a whimsical garnish. If you don't have fresh rosemary on hand, feel free to skip it, or opt for a twist of orange peel in its place.
Step 1: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
Step 2: Add cocktail ingredients
Add espresso, bourbon, Kahlua, maple syrup, and sea salt to shaker.
Step 3: Shake vigorously
Cover and shake vigorously for at least 20 seconds or until shaker is coated with a layer of frost.
Step 4: Strain
Strain into a chilled glass.
Step 5: Garnish
Lightly smack rosemary against palm to release natural oils and use to garnish the drink.
Step 6: Serve
Serve immediately.
Winter Woods Espresso Martini Recipe
Infused with bourbon, maple syrup, and garnished with rosemary, this winter woods espresso martini puts a seasonal twist on the classic cocktail.
Ingredients
- 1 ounce espresso, cooled to room temperature
- 1 ounce bourbon
- 1 ounce Kahlua
- ½ ounce maple syrup
- Pinch of smoked sea salt
Optional Ingredients
- Rosemary sprig, for garnish
Directions
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Add espresso, bourbon, Kahlua, maple syrup, and sea salt to shaker.
- Cover and shake vigorously for at least 20 seconds or until shaker is coated with a layer of frost.
- Strain into a chilled glass.
- Lightly smack rosemary against palm to release natural oils and use to garnish the drink.
- Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|205
|Total Fat
|0.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|23.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|19.5 g
|Sodium
|125.7 mg
|Protein
|0.1 g
Where did espresso martinis originate?
The espresso martini is said to have been created in the 1980s by Dick Bradsell, a bartender working at Soho Brasserie in London. Legend has it that a young model asked him for a drink that would wake her up and chill her out at the same time. In response, Bradsell mixed vodka, espresso, simple syrup, and coffee liqueur to create what he called the "Vodka Espresso." The drink was garnished with three coffee beans, representing health, wealth, and happiness.
At the time, cocktails served in a martini glass were often referred to as "martinis," and over time, the drink became known as an espresso martini — save for a brief period when it was called the "Pharmaceutical Stimulant." The name espresso martini is the one that the drink became most known by, and the drink itself quickly gained popularity, becoming a staple of cocktail menus worldwide and a favorite for coffee lovers and cocktail enthusiasts alike. Though it's not a true martini, as it doesn't contain gin or vermouth, semantics don't really matter when we're talking about a drink this tasty and this iconic.
How can I change up this espresso martini recipe?
If you'd like to change up this cocktail based on your preferences or what you have on hand, there are a few different variations you can try. Swap the bourbon for whiskey, vodka, or dark rum for a different flavor profile, with dark rum adding a touch of sweetness. Instead of maple syrup, use simple syrup for a more neutral flavor, or infuse it with cinnamon, nutmeg, or vanilla for a festive twist. For a creamy version, replace the Kahlua with Baileys, or choose amaretto for a nutty flair. You can also switch the smoked sea salt with kosher salt or any flavored sea salt you prefer, if needed.
For the garnish, feel free to replace the rosemary with thyme, a citrus peel twist, cinnamon stick, or the classic three coffee beans for a traditional touch. No matter what you swap in, this cocktail is endless versatile and always delicious.