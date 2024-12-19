Winter Woods Espresso Martini Recipe

True to its reputation, an espresso martini really does "wake you up and..." well, we'll let you finish the phrase. This winter-inspired twist on the classic cocktail is everything you love about an espresso martini, with a little extra magic. A frothy, chilled concoction, it combines the bold flavors of espresso and coffee liqueur with the warming depth of bourbon. Maple syrup adds a seasonal touch of sweetness, while fresh rosemary lends a subtle herbaceous note.

Perfect for cozy nights by the fire or festive winter gatherings, this cocktail is a harmonious blend of richness, a touch of sweetness, and a hint of smoky sea salt to round out each sip. The bourbon takes center stage, delivering an intense warmth, like a thick blanket on a snowy evening. Bourbon may be unusual for an espresso martini, but its full-bodied flavor is what really plays into the whole wintery theme.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse suggests pairing this cocktail with spiced nuts, gingerbread cookies, or other festive bites, adding, "It's a great drink to whip up your next holiday party — your guests will be endlessly impressed."