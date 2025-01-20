The Best Spices To Used For Spiced Rum

Whether you're on island time, trying to create a signature cocktail for your next dinner party, or adding rum to your eggnog this winter, having the culinary prowess to create a good spiced rum in your own kitchen (or bar) is a skill worth its weight in pirate's booty. Unlike your white rums, golden rums, or Navy rums, a spiced rum is a rum that's been flavored with spices, such as star anise, vanilla, cinnamon and sometimes darkened with molasses or caramel color. The base is up to you or the purveyor of said spirit.

The beauty of a spiced rum is that it can be enjoyed on its own or mixed with something else , including, as we mentioned, eggnog. It also works beautifully in a classic rum and coke, daiquiri, dark and stormy, or piña colada. Making it on your own, though, means knowing exactly what spices are best for your personal rum.