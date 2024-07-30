Exclusive Cocktail Recipe: Maker's Mark Bourbon And Vanilla Tomato Water Cooler

If, amid peak tomato season, you've already overloaded on caprese salads and tomato sandwiches, we've got another way to use up those sweet, juicy, fruits: a tomato cocktail. And no, we're not talking bloody marys. Admittedly, tomatoes may not be your go-to fruit when behind the bar. But when they're at the peak of ripeness, tomatoes pack a sweet and savory punch, making them worthy of the spotlight at your next cocktail hour.

Leslie Krockenberger, senior cocktail curator at Maker's Mark Distillery, crafted this bourbon and vanilla tomato water cooler exclusively for Chowhound. The refined summer sipper highlights the caramel and vanilla flavors of Maker's Mark 46 by washing it with a homemade tomato caramel, adding a saline note with fino sherry, and finishing with a vanilla-kissed tomato cordial. The result? A refreshing drink that's delicate and luxurious — the perfect way to highlight Maker's 46's smooth subtleties.

Just like a fine bourbon, making this drink takes a bit of time to achieve perfection. First, tomatoes are pureed to make the tomato water cordial, then the remaining pulp goes into the tomato caramel that washes the bourbon. (As a nod to the distillery's focus on sustainability, no part goes to waste.) It all comes together in a globally inspired cocktail that is sweet and savory, rich and light, and a serious celebration of summer's bounty.

