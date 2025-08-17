18 Dirty Soda Drinks To Make At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unless you happen to live your life free of social media or the internet, you have likely heard of the viral, trendy, thirst-quencher known as dirty soda. Dirty soda is essentially a drink made from any type of soda pop combined with an add-in. Among the most popular of these are flavored syrups, citrus juices, fruit purées, and creamer or half-and-half.

These libations, which have very Mormon origins, are not only a fantastic alternative to coffee as a pick-me-up, but they are also delicious, fun, and creative ways of transforming a boring can of soda. If you aren't planning a pilgrimage to Utah to visit the Swig chain that started the dirty soda rage, you might want to try your hand at making one of these concoctions at home. While the possibilities are only limited by your imagination, some of these recipe ideas may help you get a jumpstart on your dirty soda game.