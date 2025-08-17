18 Dirty Soda Drinks To Make At Home
Unless you happen to live your life free of social media or the internet, you have likely heard of the viral, trendy, thirst-quencher known as dirty soda. Dirty soda is essentially a drink made from any type of soda pop combined with an add-in. Among the most popular of these are flavored syrups, citrus juices, fruit purées, and creamer or half-and-half.
These libations, which have very Mormon origins, are not only a fantastic alternative to coffee as a pick-me-up, but they are also delicious, fun, and creative ways of transforming a boring can of soda. If you aren't planning a pilgrimage to Utah to visit the Swig chain that started the dirty soda rage, you might want to try your hand at making one of these concoctions at home. While the possibilities are only limited by your imagination, some of these recipe ideas may help you get a jumpstart on your dirty soda game.
1. Shirley Temple
If you are a fan of a classic Shirley Temple, which features ginger ale or lemon-lime soda mixed with grenadine and maraschino cherries, this viral 3-ingredient dirty soda is for you. This blush-hued beverage fuses classic ingredients with a dash of non-dairy creamer or half-and-half for a drink that tastes a bit like a creamsicle.
Though you can customize this drink to suit your taste buds, using roughly a third of each ingredient yields a well-balanced mix. You can also swap the soda for whatever variety you prefer or use coconut cream for a nuttier flavor and richer mouthfeel.
Lastly, don't forget the garnishes. This dirty soda calls for a maraschino cherry atop it at the very least, though feel free to dress it up with pomegranate seeds, toasted almond slivers, and crystallized ginger for a real treat.
2. Cold Brew
Cold brew fans are going to love this permutation of a dirty soda. It blends ginger ale and coffee for a refreshing pick-me-up that is equal parts sweet and zesty. While the basic recipe doesn't call for it, a splash of half-and-half or non-dairy creamer will give this a latte-inspired spin that will satisfy your need for a velvety caffeine buzz.
This drink starts with a quality cold brew coffee, like Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate or La Colombe Cold Brew Coffee. If you prefer something spicier, try swapping the ginger ale with ginger beer. Alternatively, if you aren't a fan of the zinginess of ginger-flavored beverages, any kind of fizzy drink will work here, including Coke, root beer, or lemon-lime soda. Lastly, consider adding your favorite flavored syrup to the mix to produce a drink worthy of any high-end coffee shop in America.
3. Piña Colada
If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, you're going to want to recreate this tropical-inspired dirty soda concoction. The basic elements of a piña colada include rum, cream of coconut, pineapple juice, and ice. These are whizzed together until creamy and frothy and typically served adorned with a tiny umbrella.
While you could use rum in a dirty soda, this recipe is non-alcoholic. It swaps the alcohol with ginger ale or lemon-lime soda. To this is added pineapple purée or pineapple juice and coconut cream. These are whisked together until well combined. For added flavor, try tossing in a dash of caramel or vanilla-flavored syrup — and don't forget to garnish with some fresh pineapple and toasted, shredded coconut for both visual appeal and textural interest.
4. Strawberry Shortcake
When summer brings you fresh strawberries, a strawberry shortcake is in order. This dessert, which is made from flaky biscuit dough, macerated berries, and fresh whipped cream, is equal parts sweet and light. What if you could capture these elements in a dirty soda? Well, you can, with the right ingredients.
To make a strawberry shortcake-inspired dirty soda, combine your favorite cream soda brand with some strawberry purée and coconut cream, half-and-half, or non-dairy creamer. To enhance the strawberry flavor, you can also add some strawberry syrup, like Liquid Alchemist Premium Cocktail Strawberry Syrups or DaVinci Gourmet Naturals Strawberry Syrup, to the mix, but use discernment, as you don't want this drink to end up tasting medicinal. Garnish this dirty soda with fresh strawberries, shortbread cookie crumbles, and freshly whipped cream for a drink that can almost double as dessert.
5. Peaches and Cream
If you happen to live in the South or Midwest of the United States, chances are you enjoy fresh peaches and cream every summer when this fruit reaches peak ripeness and is in abundance. While nothing quite competes with the real deal, this variation on the classic dessert in dirty soda delivery format is the next best thing.
To make this dirty soda, start with your favorite cream soda, like Boylan Cream Soda or Sprecher Cream Soda. Combine these with fresh peach purée or peach-flavored syrup and half-and-half or non-dairy creamer. If using peach purée, while fresh is best, you can also use canned peaches. I recommend peaches packed in natural juices, not those in syrup. These will have a fresher flavor and won't be artificially sweet. Simply whiz these together in a blender and whisk the purée together with the remaining ingredients until smooth.
6. Chocolate-Covered Cherries
Chocolate-covered cherries are the grown-up, sophisticated cousin of chocolate-covered strawberries. They have a depth of flavor that is imparted by the combination of slightly tart, yet jammy, notes of ripe, sweet cherries paired with the bittersweet qualities of dark chocolate. These can be captured in a dirty soda with the right ingredients.
Start with some cherry-flavored Coca-Cola and blend this together with chocolate syrup, half-and-half or non-dairy creamer, and a dash of pomegranate or tart cherry juice. Though it may be tempting to use Hershey's chocolate syrup here, this won't blend well with the other ingredients, leaving the chocolate pooled at the bottom of the glass with the remaining ingredients floating above it. A better option is to use a flavored syrup like Torani Chocolate Milano or 1883 Maison Routin Chocolate Coffee Syrup, which is a French brand.
7. Orange Creamsicle
When you think of old school soda shop vibes, one of the first flavor combinations that might come to mind is an orange creamsicle. This combination of orange cream soda with vanilla ice cream was the stuff of after-school dreams for many school children. To recapture that childhood nostalgia, try creating this orange creamsicle-inspired dirty soda.
It all starts with your favorite orange cream soda. While Coca-Cola recently released an orange cream-flavored soda, there are a number of brands out there that have a little more well-balanced flavor, including Virgil's Handcrafted Orange Cream Soda and the iconic Jones Orange & Cream Soda. Combine the cream soda with vanilla syrup and half-and-half (or non-dairy creamer). If you really want to, you could certainly garnish this with a dollop of freshly whipped cream or a small scoop of vanilla ice cream for a more festive vibe.
8. Root Beer Float
Another classic soda shop favorite is the root beer float. Also known as a "black cow" or "brown cow," presumably referring to the color combination being similar to spotted cows, this dessert drink features root beer combined with vanilla ice cream. These are often garnished with fresh whipped cream and a maraschino cherry for color and taste.
The dirty soda version of this classic dessert starts with a quality brand of root beer. While there are many out there, the ones that rank highest in side-by-side taste tests include Sprecher Root Beer and that made by the popular IBC brand. The root beer can be combined with a toasted marshmallow-flavored syrup, like the Torani Toasted Marshmallow Flavored Coffee Syrup, and half-and-half or non-dairy creamer. In keeping with tradition, don't forget to top this with a dollop of whipped cream and a cherry.
9. Summer Fantasy
If you are searching for something refreshing, yet with a bit of a caffeine boost to perk you up on a hot summer day, this dirty soda drink is for you. It fuses Mountain Dew with fresh watermelon purée and coconut creamer, resembling something akin to a classic watermelon shandy recipe, which usually features beer instead of soda.
Originally designed as a mixer for bourbon and whiskey, Mountain Dew is among the soda beverages with the highest amount of caffeine, topping out at around 54 milligrams per 12-ounce serving. This is less than half that of a cup of black coffee, which means the amount included in this recipe will give you a modest pick-me-up.
Though you can purchase commercially produced watermelon purée, this recipe is ideal when made with leftover or overripe watermelon. I like to freeze portions of leftover watermelon for exactly this purpose, as it tends to break down more easily when thawed and blended, giving this dirty soda a thick yet sip-able mouthfeel.
10. Grasshopper
One of the great after-dinner cocktails of the world is a classic grasshopper. This drink, which was invented in the French Quarter of New Orleans and is often associated with the Deep South, typically features crème de menthe, crème de cacao, and heavy cream. It has a vibrant green hue and a distinctive chocolate mint flavor that is easily captured in a dirty soda recipe.
Simply combine mint-flavored soda with white chocolate-flavored syrup, like the Torani White Chocolate Flavoring Syrup, and half-and-half or coconut cream. If you cannot locate a mint-flavored soda, swap this for lemon-lime soda and add some mint-flavored syrup, like Bluestem Botanicals Organic Triple Mint Simple Syrup, to the blend. Just go easy so that the drink doesn't develop a toothpaste-like aftertaste, as the syrup is typically more potent than soda. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig and a shaved dark chocolate.
11. Mango Madness
Mango beverages are popular across the globe where this fruit grows in abundance. Exotic, slightly sweet, and a hint tart, mango purée or juice is a great mixer for cocktails and smoothies alike. When it comes to dirty soda, mango can be a great addition to a number of soda varieties to create something that tastes like a vacation in a glass.
To start, pour some ginger ale or lemon-lime soda into a glass. Add fresh mango purée or juice and half-and-half or coconut cream to the glass and stir well to combine. Though you can purchase mango purée or juice, it is simple to whiz together in a blender using fresh mangos, if you know how to peel them. One way to peel a mango in seconds is to use a drinking glass. This eliminates the need for fancy slicers and gadgets. You can also use the very glass you plan to serve your dirty soda in, saving time on dishes, which is a win-win.
12. Peanut Butter and Jelly
One of the great sandwiches of all time is a basic peanut butter and jelly. While you can certainly whip up a bougie, grown-up version of this childhood favorite with crunchy, natural peanut butter and imported fruit preserves, like Bonne Maman Four Fruit Preserve, this isn't what most of us grew up with. If you want to capture that flavor of your youth, a basic, creamy peanut butter and plain grape jelly is a must.
These flavors are the key components of this dirty soda concoction, which resembles the taste of Smucker's Goober Grape peanut butter. Start with any variety of a basic lemon-lime soda. To this, add some Torani Peanut Butter Syrup and finish the drink off with grape juice and half-and-half or non-dairy creamer. Garnish this dirty soda recipe with toasted, chopped peanuts and crumbled shortbread cookies for taste and texture.
13. Peanut Butter Cup
Peanut butter candy bars are among the most popular on the market. Though there are a number of varieties out there to satisfy your sweet tooth, if your favorite peanut butter candy bar happens to be a Reese's peanut butter cup, this is a dirty soda recipe you might just want to add to your culinary arsenal. It features the flavors of a classic Reese's with a fizzy twist.
Start with a classic Coca-Cola or other cola soft drink. To this, add some Torani Peanut Butter Syrup or Syruvia Peanut Butter Cup Syrup. Though it may be tempting to use real peanut butter, this won't mix well with the soda and will remain clumpy. Next, toss in some chocolate-flavored non-dairy creamer, of which there are a couple of brands, or chocolate milk. This drink wouldn't be complete without a garnish of chocolate shavings and toasted, chopped peanuts.
14. Almond Joy
Admittedly, coconut is not everyone's favorite flavor, but for those of us who are enamored with it, the combination of chocolate with coconut cannot be beat. Though you can enjoy this combination in a number of iterations, including chewy coconut chocolate chip cookies and chocolate-covered coconut macaroons, perhaps the most popular treat featuring this dynamic duo is an Almond Joy or Mounds candy bar.
To recreate the essence of an Almond Joy candy bar in dirty soda delivery form, you will need a handful of ingredients. The base of this drink is cream soda, though you could also make this with any cola soft drink, if you prefer. Add Torani Chocolate Milano syrup, any almond-flavored syrup you like, and coconut cream.
Be sure not to mistake cream of coconut with coconut cream. The former is less highly processed, thicker, and has a less syrupy texture than the latter, which will blend more seamlessly with the remaining ingredients.
15. Cookie Dough
Though it is generally considered unsafe to consume raw cookie dough, a lot of people have developed a taste for this ingredient, making it a popular flavor for a variety of food items, from ice cream to candy and beyond. This makes it a natural fit for a dirty soda drink. While this recipe doesn't contain actual cookie dough in it, it manages to capture the essence of the real deal.
Again, a quality cream soda is the key to this recipe to give it that freshly-baked quality, though you can swap cola or even root beer for this beverage if you prefer. To this are added Torani Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Coffee Syrup and any chocolate creamer of your choice. To drive home the cookie dough's taste and texture, try topping this libation with pieces of your favorite store-bought chocolate chip cookies.
16. Lemon Blueberry Muffin
The addition of lemon juice or zest to blueberry-based recipes is not a new thing. In fact, it is the key ingredient in amplifying blueberry flavor in virtually any recipe, from muffins to pancakes to granola. When thinking about a dirty soda recipe that would be visually appealing and would drive home the match-made-in-heaven that is this dynamic duo, this concoction came about.
This recipe starts with lemon-lime soda, rather than lemon juice or zest, though you could certainly augment this beverage with both to really drive home the lemon flavor. The soda is supplemented with blueberry purée and half-and-half or non-dairy creamer. Though you can make blueberry purée from scratch, this can be rather laborious. It is easier to purchase pre-made purée that is intended for cocktails, like Funkin Blueberry Puree or Mazzoni Blueberry Puree.
17. Molten Lava Cake
Hot, rich, and gooey, a molten lava cake is a decadent dessert that has become something of a legend despite skyrocketing to fame only relatively recently. Purportedly the invention of French chef Michel Bras, who first served his Biscuit de Chocolat Coulant at his restaurant in 1981, this dessert has even made its way onto chain restaurant menus. Though complicated to execute at home, the flavors of this luxurious cake can easily be captured in the guise of a dirty soda recipe.
To begin, pour some cream soda into a glass. Top this off with Torani Chocolate Milano syrup and any chocolate creamer or chocolate milk of your choice. If you feel like splurging and really enhancing the chocolate flavor of this dirty soda, you can find chocolate-flavored sodas on the market, but you may have to specially order them. A couple of good options include Rocket Fizz Chocolate Soda and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Coco Fizz Chocolate Soda.
18. Crème Brulée
Few desserts are as classic as an old-fashioned crème brûlée recipe. Simultaneously rich, creamy, and light, this French dessert has the added magic of that crackly, crunchy burnt sugar topping that makes it a textural masterpiece. While you cannot quite match the mouthfeel of the real deal with dirty soda, you can certainly achieve similar flavors, and even capture some of the snap, crackle, and pop from the burnt sugar top.
This drink begins with cream soda, which is a must to capture that custard-like taste. To this are added caramel and vanilla-flavored syrups of whatever brand you prefer. These are topped off with half-and-half or non-dairy creamer. To capture some of that crunchy texture, try garnishing this beverage with toffee bits, such GranAroma Toffee Bits or HEATH Bits O' Brickle English Toffee Baking Bits, or toasted, chopped almonds.