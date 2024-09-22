The Very Mormon Origin Of Dirty Soda
Something creamy and fizzy this way comes (from Utah, of course). Dirty soda is soda that has been amped up with various add-ins. Typically, it consists of diet soda with coconut syrup, half-and-half or creamer, nugget ice, and lime juice added in. However, there are endless ways to dirty up your soda. The unconventional take on soda has recently gained popularity thanks to TikTok, where restaurants specializing in the beverage, such as Swig Drinks, post videos showcasing their various menu items and seasonal offerings. And, like Swig Drinks, dirty soda has its roots in the deeply Mormon culture of Utah. Dirty sodas originally took off in popularity in the early 2010s as a treat perfectly tailored to the lifestyle specifications of the Mormon church.
While the concept of iced sodas being dressed up in various syrups and creamers may seem odd, it may be less surprising if you consider the fact that Mormonism prohibits the consumption of some other very customizable beverages, such as coffee and tea. Soda, on the other hand, is not prohibited by the church. So rather than ordering a large cold brew with vanilla syrup, buying one of the iced coffee brands from the store, or making their own airy cold foam-covered coffee, some practicing Mormons choose to order a soda with syrup and whip. However, dirty soda isn't just a coffee stand-in. Dirty soda has carved out quite a niche in the beverage market and has a fan base that extends well beyond Utah, with Swig Drink locations extending as far out as Texas.
No coffee doesn't mean no fun
Of course, dirty sodas are hardly a new concoction. People have been having fun with fizzy drinks for as long as carbonation has existed. Drinks such as egg creams (with Yiddish roots), coke floats, or the controversial milk and Pepsi all pre-date dirty sodas and have the same basic concept of flavoring and creaming up sodas. However, dirty soda is unique in that it originates from a very peculiar set of guidelines the Mormon church sets.
According to Word of Wisdom, the hot drinks not permitted in the Mormon religion include coffee and tea (yes, even iced coffee and tea). As of 2012, even caffeinated sodas are permitted by the church. However, coffee is still not officially allowed. So, rather than having a morning cup of coffee, many in the church swing by a soda shop for a cup of customized drink.
Dirty sodas aren't just a stand-in for coffee, however. They're also incredibly fun (and delicious). The syrup-infused, creamy drinks make for a great treat regardless of your cultural background. And you don't have to wait until Swig Drinks swings by your neighborhood to get a sip of dirty soda. The drink is easy to make at home and can be tailored to your particular tastes. You'll just have to get over the whole dairy-in-soda aspect of the drink. Just channel your inner Laverne DeFazio (who used to drink oodles of Pepsi and milk.