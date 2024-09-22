The Very Mormon Origin Of Dirty Soda

Something creamy and fizzy this way comes (from Utah, of course). Dirty soda is soda that has been amped up with various add-ins. Typically, it consists of diet soda with coconut syrup, half-and-half or creamer, nugget ice, and lime juice added in. However, there are endless ways to dirty up your soda. The unconventional take on soda has recently gained popularity thanks to TikTok, where restaurants specializing in the beverage, such as Swig Drinks, post videos showcasing their various menu items and seasonal offerings. And, like Swig Drinks, dirty soda has its roots in the deeply Mormon culture of Utah. Dirty sodas originally took off in popularity in the early 2010s as a treat perfectly tailored to the lifestyle specifications of the Mormon church.

Advertisement

While the concept of iced sodas being dressed up in various syrups and creamers may seem odd, it may be less surprising if you consider the fact that Mormonism prohibits the consumption of some other very customizable beverages, such as coffee and tea. Soda, on the other hand, is not prohibited by the church. So rather than ordering a large cold brew with vanilla syrup, buying one of the iced coffee brands from the store, or making their own airy cold foam-covered coffee, some practicing Mormons choose to order a soda with syrup and whip. However, dirty soda isn't just a coffee stand-in. Dirty soda has carved out quite a niche in the beverage market and has a fan base that extends well beyond Utah, with Swig Drink locations extending as far out as Texas.

Advertisement