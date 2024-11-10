Don't Be Fooled. Cream Of Coconut And Coconut Cream Are Not The Same

Vegan desserts and recipes often call for a can of thick coconut cream to replace a dairy component. In the grocery store, you might spot a can labeled "cream of coconut." Before you reach for that, wait. Although the names are very similar, the order of the wording is important here. Coconut cream and cream of coconut are actually two different products. Both are made from a base of blended coconut flesh, but cream of coconut is heavily sweetened, while coconut cream is not. Piña coladas call for a generous splash of cream of coconut, whereas coconut cream provides the base for Thai curries.

Shopping for these products can be confusing because they are sometimes stocked in the same area, and both are commonly packaged in cans. Luckily, most of the time grocery stores stock cream of coconut with the alcohol mixers or in the baking goods section. If it is not sold in a can, look for a plastic squeeze bottle. Coconut cream is typically stocked with Asian ingredients, international foods, baking staples, or with non-refrigerated dairy-free milks. Aside from a can, it is also sold in a small cardboard box. Pricing varies by brand for each ingredient; a can of coconut cream from the popular Thai Kitchen brand costs $4 to $5, while a can of the favorite Coco Lopez cream of coconut costs around $5.