The Surprising Soda Originally Designed As A Whiskey, Bourbon Mixer

Whiskey and bourbon are staples of Southern alcohol with Kentucky and Tennessee producing the bulk of it. It's too good to hide up in the hollers, which is why you can find some sort of mixed drink with them at any bar. If a Jack and Coke is the father of whiskey-soda cocktails, then the combination of whiskey and Mountain Dew is its lesser-known child. It shouldn't surprise anyone that Appalachia's beloved soda and homemade liquor crossed paths at some point or another.

In the 1940s, bottlers Barney and Ally Hartman invented a lemon-lime mixer using a slang term for moonshine: "mountain dew." The citrus soda we know today was a project between multiple people and companies, ultimately landing in the hands of PepsiCo in 1964. Its initial marketing featured cartoon mascot Willy the Hillbilly who exclaimed it would "tickle yore innards cause there's a bang in every bottle!" These spunky advertisements hit home with the Appalachian crowd in the same regions where American whiskey and bourbon were produced, but over time, PepsiCo distanced its branding from alcohol to cater to a broader, younger demographic.