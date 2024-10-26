How To Make A Refreshing Watermelon Shandy With Just 3 Ingredients

Germans call it a "radler," the French call it "panaché," and the English call it a "shandy" — whatever you call it, it's a mixed drink of beer and fruit juice. In the 19th century, Charles Dickens included the shandy in one of his stories and, according to Merriam-Webster, said at one point that it was the perfect "alliance between beer and pop." And it really is! Traditionally, shandies are made with a pale lager and lemonade or ginger ale, but there are endless ways to transform this recipe. You can make your own watermelon shandy at home with only three ingredients: watermelon, a beer of choice, and vanilla syrup.

You can use a juicer or put the sliced watermelon chunks into a blender. Drain the blended liquid through a fine-mesh strainer to separate the juice from the pulp and any seeds. Pour into a chilled glass mug with ½ ounce pump of vanilla syrup and top it off with the beer. You'll want to create a 50/50 ratio between the watermelon juice and the beer when you combine them for the best of both worlds. Go ahead and stick in one of those tiny cocktail straws — you don't have to travel far for a sip of summertime with this fruity drink.