Chewy Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

Chocolate chip cookies are an absolute staple in the baking world, but if we're being realistic, they can get a bit boring after a while. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to switch up chocolate chip cookies while still retaining that chewy-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the-outside texture and, most importantly, plenty of rich, chocolatey goodness. Take this chewy coconut chocolate chip cookie recipe, for example — recipe developer Milena Manolova proves that you can enhance a classic while still maintaining a look, taste, and comfort level that the whole family can enjoy.

As Manolova describes, "These chewy coconut chocolate chip cookies are the perfect combo of classic chocolate chip cookies with a hint of tropical coconut." She also highlights the fact that the coconut adds an extra level of chewiness to the cookies, something that makes them a little more texturally interesting than your typical baked good. And, don't worry, you'll still get that classic soft-crispy cookie texture regardless of the coconut addition, as Manolova tells us, "The edges are crispy and the center is soft and chewy." With the unique use of bread flour as opposed to all-purpose (we'll touch more on that later on), these cookies are just different enough to switch up your baking routine but just familiar enough to still provide that cozy feeling as you snack on one (or two, or three).