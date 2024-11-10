Popular Brands Of Root Beer, Ranked

Although root beer is not as popular as Coca-Cola, this unique-tasting drink has its fans. A sweet, carbonated soda, the flavors in root beer are more complex than your typical soft drink. Root beer is an American drink and has been around for centuries — in fact, first commercial root beer was invented by pharmacist Charles E. Hires in the 1800s, but the origins date back much further. When European colonists arrived in North America, they found the Indigenous peoples were making drinks from sassafras and sarsaparilla plants. These plants were widely used as medicine and in cooking. European colonists loved the aroma of the plants and made the first root beer by fermenting low-alcoholic beer and adding sassafras and sarsaparilla root for flavor. However, over time, sarsaparilla root was discovered to contain carcinogens and has since been banned by the United States Food and Drug Administration. Today, the root beer you drink contains sarsaparilla flavoring, not the actual root.

As you might imagine, all root beer is not the same. Different brands different flavors, making a person's favorite root beer highly subjective. Despite this, the question begs: Which brand of root beer is truly best? I took on the challenge of ranking popular root beers based on flavor. Although what makes a good root beer can be subjective, most people can agree that root beer needs that distinct sarsaparilla tang in combination with other spices. Without further ado, here's how the taste test shook out.